Father And Son Arrested After Locking Distressed Dogs And Pigeons Inside Hot U-Haul Truck

A father and son were arrested on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and booked at the Flagler County jail Thursday afternoon after witnesses alerted authorities to the presence of a dog who appeared in distress in the back of a U-Haul the 70-year-old father was driving, while his 35-year-old son drove a Nissan Rogue.

A caller to 911 had reported seeing a dog attempting to get out of a U-Haul as the truck was driving eastbound on the Parkway. “It was a big chocolate lab, and he was panting and trying to get out,” the caller said. “It’s a horrible scene.”

By the time Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies completed their investigation at the RaceTrac gas station on Palm Coast Parkway, they and Animal Control had rescued two dogs and two pigeons, all sent to East Coast Animal Hospital.

A.V. and R.V. were traveling with three family members from Miami to Georgia and had been driving for four hours by the time deputies spoke with them. They’d made four stops along the way, according to R.V.’s stepdaughter, who spoke English and translated for the rest of the family. The older people did not speak English, and included the girl’s mother and grandmother.

The dogs had been placed in the back of the truck because the Nissan Rogue and the truck they were traveling in were too crammed, she’d said. “It should be noted that after belongings were placed into the back seat of the U-Haul, there was an ample amount of room within the vehicle to store the dogs,” the report states.

A.V. said his dogs were not in distress. “They just need water,” he said.

When they first arrived, deputies walked around to the rear of the U-Haul and observed a gap of less than a foot between the drop-down door and the flatbed, and two large noses that appeared to belong to dogs. When the father and son opened the door of the truck, deputies observed two dogs, one of them a pit bull mix of about 70 pounds who was having difficulty standing. The other, an English bulldog of about 80 pounds, was unable to stand on its own.

“The dogs’ lower half appeared to be wet as they were lying in their own urine,” the sheriff’s report states. “A plastic liner was placed down, which was yellow in color, along with two thick blankets. The U-Haul appeared to be packed full of personal belongings and left approximately a 4-foot gap between the furniture and door. Both dogs were lifted out of the truck as they were unable to get out under their own power.”

They quickly consumed a water bowl brought to them. The ambient temperature was 102 degrees outside of the metal box that the animals were being stored in, according to the report. Animal Control was called in and determined that both dogs had to be seen by a veterinarian immediately to address what they saw as signs of neglect.

Before the dogs were taken to East Coast Animal Hospital, deputies heard chirping noises in the truck and found two grown pigeons stored in a closed box with no holes. The pigeons were taken to the hospital as well.

“It should be noted, after the dogs and birds had been transported to receive emergency medical attention, no one had inquired about the health of the animals,” the report states. “All subjects on scene showed little remorse as they were informed the animals needed to be seen by the vet due to being stored in the rear of the U-Haul.”

Charges against other members of the family are possible. Father and son were booked at the county jail on $500 bond each, which they posted.

“If you wouldn’t ride in a metal box in 102-degree heat with no air, don’t force an animal to do it,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying on a release. “This family had room to bring their dogs up front, but chose to let them cook in the back of a U-Haul instead. Remember, if it has a heartbeat don’t leave it unattended in any vehicle, especially in the current heat wave we are having.” The National Weather Service had cautioned that Thursday’s heat index in Palm Coast could reach 112 degrees.

With summer temperatures climbing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone not to leave anything with a heartbeat inside a hot vehicle, whether it is a child or a pet. The temperature inside a closed vehicle or cargo space can turn deadly within minutes.