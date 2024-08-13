With Some Reservations and $635,000 in Renovations, School District Prepares to Rent Old Courthouse

The Flagler County School Board and the Flagler County Commission are preparing to sign a joint agreement that will lease the old courthouse in Bunnell to the district for just two years, with two options to renew for five years each, and an option to buy. Some school board members have reservations about the building’s quality, but will not stand in the way of approving the lease.

The district will use the building’s three floors for more than half a dozen specialized programs currently scattered on campuses around the county, but not for regular, traditional schooling.









Monthly rent has yet to be determined. The district’s facilities director has previously estimated monthly rent at $7,676 plus $10,000 a month in utilities, or $212,000, plus $635,000 in up-front renovation costs. The district has included that larger sum in the first year of its current five-year capital improvement plan.

The Flagler Historical Society would potentially be granted some 800 square feet on the first floor of the older part of the 50,000 square foot building, either for storage or for exhibits. The area would be sealed off from the school functions, and if members of the public would visit, it would have to be by appointment, Operations Director Dave Freeman said.

The society had had more ambitious hopes for space at the courthouse, being a natural extension of its presence at Holden House, the historic house across the street, itself part of a property that includes the society’s archives. The society scaled back its ambition after the district supplanted its hopes by starting negotiations with the county.

p







Freeman last week revealed that SMA’s Flagler Access Center for Mental Health currently occupying the 4,900 square foot building at 103 East Moody Boulevard–the old post office building near the courthouse–may at some point be vacated. “As soon as they build another space for that organization, the county is looking at that being a potential place for the Historical Society,” Freeman said. (The SMA space had previously been the home of Sally’s Safe Haven, the county’s only location where parents with custodial restrictions could meet or spend time in supervised visits with their children. The county did not find a different place for the haven, which was unceremoniously shuttered to make room for SMA.)

Some School Board members have reservations about the courthouse building. Sally Hunt considers it a “great” building, but not good enough for Flagler schools. “To me, it’s not 100 percent on brand with what I would want representing Flagler schools from a, if nothing else, kind of an aesthetic perspective,” Hunt said. “If we are using it for even two years, that’s two years where we have our students and our staff using this building where floor tiles are peeling up, and there’s a lot of spaces there that are admittedly pretty rough. And so, you know, my preference would be from day one our students and staff are in a building that they are proud of and is on par with our other buildings.”

But that would be expensive, she said, before conceding: “Once some fresh paint gets put in there, and it’s filled with Flagler love and Flatter forward energy, it’s going to be a great place.”

Will Furry, a Realtor who chairs the school board, was not thrilled about the society using the building–unless there were no specific uses for those 800 square feet.

p







He was also concerned about the building’s quality, but saw the limited lease terms as putting the district “in a better position to mitigate risk.” He was also concerned about the historic facade. “The only other concern, personally in the lease, that is, is what our obligation would be for maintaining its historical value in the facade out front, just again, that can get very expensive, and that’s just only a concern. I think it’s wonderful that we preserve, but on whose dime? and that’s really what I would be concerned about.” Furry must not have understood that part of the lease concerning the facade, which is not the district’s responsibility. The county is still responsible for maintaining it. “The District shall not make alterations to the historical façade of the Historic Courthouse,” the lease states (emphasis added), “and any work done on the façade shall require the prior written approval of the County.”

Furry appeared comfortable with the short term of the lease. “In two years, we could assess, you know, if it’s viable for us,” Furry said. “Because, again, it is an old building, and we’re a school that is advancing in technology, and our needs are getting more technological, and an old building may not facilitate, you know, that future. It may serve our need for a while, but in the end, maybe we move on to somewhere else, and this becomes a museum one day, right?”

The two-year lease term is reflective of the district’s own hesitancy to occupy a building with a checkered history. (See a photo gallery here, before it was renovated in 2015.) The city of Bunnell at one point had been gifted the building by the county, only to reject it out of liability fears. (See: “No Thanks: Bunnell Votes 4-1 to Return Old Courthouse to the County, Citing Costs and Liabilities.”)

“We believe that we are getting a good building, and we had a very good report for indoor air quality,” Freeman said. “So our two-year lease was just something that we felt was a wise move to just being able to figure out what those maintenance needs were.”









Furry was worried that rental costs might be higher than $8,000–the figure Operations Director Dave Freeman said was the rent the previous tenant was paying “for years.” According to the lease provided by the county in May, First Baptist Academy, the Christian school that has rented the building since 2015, started at $3,000 for a few months, then $6,000 starting in August 2015, and $7,000 in 2017, with no additional increases since–at least not according to the document the county provided. In 2015, the county had also agreed to spend up to $375,000 to renovate the building for the school. That amount was ostensibly defrayed by a 30-year, interest-free loan to the school, while the school said it invested $650,000 in the building.

The academy is moving to a new campus in Palm Coast. First Baptist Christian Academy is among the private schools whose students are eligible to receive up to $8,000 per student in tax dollars–money siphoned out of the Flagler County school district to subsidize the private school. One of the reasons the district needs the space at the courthouse is to save money on portables and free up classroom space within budget constraints resulting, at least in part, from losing money to private subsidies.

First Baptist–“Raising Champions for Christ”–is one of 16 private schools in Flagler County alone that the state itself advertises to parents as options to leave the district. (See: “Flagler Schools Losing $10.8 Million to Pay for 1,250 Students to Attend Private, Religious or Home School.”)









The School Board is expected to approve the leas agreement next Tuesday. The agreement is not on the County Commission’s agenda on Monday. Last week the commission directed County Administrator Heidi Petito to negotiate rental and maintenance costs. Petito did not immediately respond to an email today asking about an updated rental cost before this article initially published.

The agreement includes an option in the future for the district to assume all maintenance costs in exchange for a lowering of rent, and an option for the district to buy the 54,000 square foot building in two years. Whatever happens, the property will be deed-restricted both for public purposes and to preserve the historic facade of the courthouse, which was built almost 100 years ago.