Lurching from Limping Race to Unbridled Racism, Paul Renner Calls for Total ‘Ban on Muslim Immigration’

Former House Speaker Paul Renner pledged Tuesday to pursue an aggressive stance against radical Islam if elected in November, saying it is time to be “realistic and honest that the long-term compatibility of Islam in this country does not exist.”
Saying he was speaking out after a series of terrorist attacks in the United States, the Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate promised: “As governor, I will propose and promote a federal ban on Muslim immigration to our country.”
“It is permanent and comprehensive. With respect to those who have terrorist ties or defraud taxpayers or do any other serious crime that we’ve seen that I’ve listed, upon conviction they should be de-naturalized and deported immediately. I will aggressively enforce the Florida Legislature’s recent law with respect to Sharia law being used in our courts. Only American law can be used in American courts and that should go without saying,” he said during a press conference in Tampa.
“We should also with respect with HB 1, the universal school choice scholarship, which I was a champion of as speaker, we would immediately end any funding for schools that promote Sharia law concepts, which are antithetical to the Constitution and the American way of life.”
He maintained that his comment about a lack of compatibility between Islam and America was “not a statement of animosity. It’s a statement of fact. And we have to act accordingly.”
The bill just passed by the Legislature that Renner referred to (HB 1471) gives a handful of state officials the power to designate an organization a domestic terrorist group and bans any Florida court from enforcing any provision of Sharia law. It will soon be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for his consideration.
DeSantis designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations Florida (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as “terrorist organizations” in December. CAIR Florida immediately filed a lawsuit calling that executive order unconstitutional, and a federal judge blocked its implementation earlier this month. (The DeSantis administration is appealing.)
Renner’s call for a federal ban on Muslim integration comes nine months after President Trump issued a proclamation limiting the entry of nationals from 12 nations into the U.S., including Iran, Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Haiti, Yemen, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equitorial Guinea, and Eritrea.
The former House Speaker’s tough rhetoric against Muslims echoes similar comments made by Republicans around the country this year, which has only increased since the U.S. military attacked Iran 24 days ago. It’s certainly a long way from former President George W. Bush’s comment in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks that “Islam is peace.”
Renner himself made similar anti-Islam comments during a campaign event in Clearwater in December, asserting there are “Islamists who refuse to assimilate and have no intention of assimilating. And what they want is to get to point of dominance and force us to assimilate to them.”
No one has made more controversial comments against Muslims over the past decade than Renner’s former colleague in the Florida Legislature, Northeast Florida U.S. Rep. Randy Fine. Earlier this month, Fine tweeted, “We need more Islamaphobia, not less. Fear of Islam is rational.”
“My words are my words, his works are his words,” Renner said when asked about Fine’s comment. But he added that he thought Fine’s point “was well taken that there is an immediate pushback of any criticism of things that we need to be clear-eyed about.”
Momentum shifting in GOP race?
Renner has been languishing behind front-runner Byron Donalds in nearly every reputable public opinion survey in the GOP race for governor this year, but he boasted about an informal straw poll of 105 members of Republican Liberty Caucus & Republican Party of Northeast Florida taken last week in which 57% of those surveyed named him as their GOP gubernatorial choice. He won similar a straw poll among Republicans in Gilchrist County on Monday night with 61% of the vote, to Donalds’ 26%.
“I do believe based on the contact I have and the events we’re doing on the ground, the momentum is absolutely shifting our way,” Renner said. “There’s no enthusiasm for Congressman Donalds. He has no record of leadership. Ever. And he has no record of results. He can’t point to a single thing that he’s done to champion the conservative cause, where he’ll build the free state of Florida.”
Renner said that, alongside DeSantis and the Florida Legislature (where he served as House Speaker from 2022-2024), “We built the free state of Florida and for him to come in with a lot of smoke and mirrors is not going to get it done. And there’s a lack of enthusiasm among the grassroots for his candidacy which will play out over time.”
The Phoenix reached out to both the Florida and national chapters of CAIR for comment. A spokesman for the national organization said that they “may be limited to what we can say since [Renner] is a candidate,” but provided links to recent press releases regarding a recently formed “Sharia-Free American Caucus” in Congress that includes Fine.
“Let’s be clear: ‘Shariah’ simply means ‘path’ in Arabic,” said CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab. “Every major faith tradition has its own form of religious law — or shariah — guiding personal and private communal practice. Muslims follow Islamic shariah principles; Christians follow Christian shariah principles (canon law); Jews follow Jewish shariah principles (halakha). These systems govern personal aspects of religious life — such as diet, prayer, marriage, and burial rites — and are protected under the First Amendment.”
–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix
Comments
JimboXYZ says
I thought Biden fixed Immigration ?
https://www.heritage.org/border-security/commentary/fact-checking-5-fibs-bidens-border-speech
One of the breaking FlaglerLive news stories involves an apparent Nigerian scam that all staRted under Biden-Harris in 2024 ?
That might be coincidence, then again the MN Federal Programs fraud & abuse was Biden-Harris era as well.
And in light of the last month of Iran, one would have to be a fool of the highest order to not raise eyebrows for any Muslim immigration to the USA. Just as any travel to a Muslim based nation for any American citizens is in order for scrutiny ? Whether it’s a tie to terrorism or just for the traveler’s own safety. There are some tourism destinations that just make no sense for a USA citizen to travel, think Dubai in March 2026 & beyond as a higher risk vacation destination. That’s not racism at all, it’s just common sense. Personally, I have zero desire or necessity to travel where as a USA citizen, one of these nations has criminals that would kidnap anyone for extortion of a ransom or for political reasons. Anyone recall WNBA player Britney Griner ? And one doesn’t have to be even that famous.
PaulT says
Hey Jimbo, posting a link to the Heritage Foundation, an organization heavily linked to Christial Nationalism reveals your credentials and puts you and Paul Renner at odds with the Constitution’s Establishment clause.
During his term as Florida House Speaker, Renner was engaged with the Heritage Fondation during the drafting of Project 2025 which the Trump administration has largely adopted.
https://kettering.org/project-2025-the-blueprint-for-christian-nationalist-regime-change/
By suppoting Renner’s ‘Muslim Ban’ you’re admitting that you share Paul Renner and Randy Fine as Islamaphobic Bigots.
That may be where you want to be but it’s not what Floridians need in the State House.
BillC says
Dubai was declared a “high risk destination” because of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. Britney Griner was imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. She brought vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Connecting the two makes no sense.
Dubai is Sunni, Iran is Shia. Iranians are Persians, not Arabs. Osama bin Laden was Sunni. So is our close ally Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
To make sweeping generalizations about Muslims is misleading, biased and useless.
Pogo says
Greg says
It’s not fight to judge all Muslims by the actions of a few. But, it is acceptable to judge all gun owners by the actions of a few. America is prejudice against any group that the press don’t like.
R.S. says
That’s a bit lopsided a comment, I’d think. If I judge a group by the action of one or two, I’d be concluding something prematurely from too small a sample. And, yes, that’s true for all groups. But I would not judge all gun owners by the actions of the few. Instead, I’d call for gun licenses, which responsible gun owners would readily agree to, because they, too, would like to keep the irresponsible owners out, no? We’re not opposed to licensing automobile ownership, simply because the car in the hands of the very few irresponsible might be lethal to the many of us.
Capt Bill Hanagan says
Lot easier to bitch and moan about stopping sharia law than it is to fix actual problems like $6 diesel .. deeply unserious people
PaulT says
Trickle down ‘Distraction Tactics’?
Is Renner mentioned in ‘The Files’ or is he simply an unremarkable, unwanted candidatw??
Disheartened says
And who’s next on the list? This man, like Fine, is dangerous.
Deborah Coffey says
Another disgusting human being. What we allow, we become. Are there really that many racists and bigots in Florida that we continue to allow these people to represent us in public office? Time to take a good look at ourselves.
Gina says
As Renner runs up on the stage on the 4th of July to recite the Constitution!
Sherry says
Thank you Deborah!
No one in says
Great idea
Let’s make it happen
Dennis C Rathsam says
FOOLS!!!!! You see them taking over Europe, French police cant ever enter the Muslims part of town! Muslums in Mich play there call to prayer 5 times a day over huge loudspeakers! They bitch about American values & American food, but they all know how to manipulate all the good America has to offer. More than 75% of Somalis in Minn are on government assistance. Your tax dollars, stolen right before your eyes! When the Italians, the Pols, the Germans, the French & Spaniards came to America, they helped build our great country. Look at the cities they helped build! They didn’t steal from America like the Muslums do! What cities did they build? What rail system did the work on? Just look at NY. They voted for a Muslum, who offered free this & free that! Now he,s paying 14 comrades six figure salaries for his office of Propaganda! These people are here for one reason…. too take over!
Skibum says
Maga Fools just like Dennis!!!!! We see them taking over “red” states. We all saw them trying to storm and take over the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6! The outnumbered police were beaten trying to keep them from entering the Capitol in search of the V.P. The fools had constructed a makeshift gallows out on the Capitol lawn and were all chanting, some over loudspeakers… “HANG MIKE PENCE!”
They bitch about American values, black history and cultural diversity. They know how to manipulate all the good America has to offer! Many of the maga mush brains don’t hesitate to take tax cuts, welfare, social security, food assistance for themselves all while spouting hate toward others who are eligible for government assistance!
They voted for a convicted felon, who lies constantly and offers them free this and free that! He is paying his appointed maga supporting sycophant appointees six figure salaries and has turned all of the federal agencies into offices of Propaganda! These maga people are here for one reason… to take over!
Now… NOW maga mush brain Dennis’ comment has been fixed to speak the truth and it makes sense!
Skibum says
Call me crazy, but I would much, much rather have Muslim neighbors than rabid, mush brained maga trumpers who fly those ridiculous flags supporting a convicted felon sex abuser like he was some kind of Jesus reincarnate! Those extremist maga “christian nationalists” are the scary ones, spouting cherry picked bible verses to try to justify their insane and revisionary ideological views.
They looked the other way, made lame excuses for, and supported an actual mob riot insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that injured more than 114 law enforcement officers while storming our nation’s center of government in search of Vice President Pence so they could hang him from the gallows they had constructed in haste on the Capitol lawn.
They want to take constitutional rights away from American citizens they don’t like, they happily agree with the corrupt administration’s effort to deport even those who are in this country legally, they close their eyes and ignore brutality, even murder by masked, federal thugs who are let loose on America’s streets to foment violence directed from a corrupt criminal at the head or our current government, and they don’t give a damn if a large segment of American voters are prevented by unconstitutional acts from being able to vote in this country’s elections.
It is THOSE horrible, evil people that I and many others who have a moral compass are frightened of as they work to disenfranchise voters and deny us of our civil liberties… NOT people who identify as Muslim!
Laurel says
So let’s see how “Free Florida” works under Renner and Fine:
“Free Florida” doesn’t want freedom of religion, by allowing only people in who practice a religion they claim to prefer. Florida already has secular laws, but Renner and Fine want to play on people’s prejudices, and make more laws that are basically unnecessary with more waste of time and taxpayer money. We don’t need laws that are obtained by religious zealots of any religion.
So, Renner wants to ban, and remove, people who are Muslim. That means people would not be able to come here from:
“There are approximately 53 Muslim-majority countries where more than 50% of the population identifies as Muslim. Some notable examples include Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Turkey.”
– Search Assist, salaamgateway.com,World Population Review
Some of Trump’s favorite countries, including Saudi Arabia, and the leaders of those countries. Hmmm.
Maybe Renner and Fine could hang out at airports, and ask each person who arrives what religion they practice. The brain trusts.
You’re being uuuuuuused!
R.S. says
Sounds like a reborn DeSantis on steroids: ignorant and vicious!
Sherry says
Same old corrupt racists/bigots keep floating to the top. Florida apparently needs to “flush” THREE times!
Mr. Bill says
Just like Deborah Coffey says: “What we allow, we become.”
If we allow Islam to take over because of Liberal useful idiots, our children’s children will be forced to bow towards Mecca 5 times per day. Our great granddaughters will be 4th class citizens, covered head to toe in black. Polygamy will be the law of the land. Female genital mutilation will be accepted. Slavery will be reinstituted just like it is now being allowed in Afghanistan under the Taliban.
Talk about bigotry and racism. It doesn’t get any worse than Islam.
Read/Listen to https://www.hoopladigital.com/audiobook/sword-and-scimitar-raymond-ibrahim/19283471
Islam means “Submit” not “Peace”.
Agree with: Dennis C Rathsam
Agree with Renner
Against Islam!
Jere says
You make a great point – we shouldn’t allow children in places of faith. We don’t need them bowing towards Mecca or being alone with religious leaders.
The rest of it was nonsense.
Mr. Bill says
Oh! and I almost forgot….All of our Rainbow LGBTQ warriors would be hunted down and killed under Allah’s Islam.
Just saying.
R.S. says
Not really. You clearly know very little of Islam. It comes in many varieties all over the world. Berlin, for example, has a mosque with a female Imam. According to the Qur’an, males and females are spiritually equal to each other. The various factions or denominations of Islam are often quite different from each other. Folkways are often also quite different from and more stringent than what the religion demands. Luckily, we in the US are not bound to any religion, are we? And from where I’m looking at things, we’d be more likely to fall into a Christian than an Islamic theocracy.
JC says
And R.S. also knows little about Islam. Majority of the Islamic countries in the Middle East have LGBT Actions/Rights as a prison/death sentence (hate to use Wikipedia but this does a good job explaining it: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBTQ_rights_in_the_Middle_East). It is against the Qur’an to be a homosexual, and this is having conversations with Imams and followers of Mohammad. These are also the same folks who will believe that females can be Imam since the Mosque have to be sexually segregated.
JC says
Correction: These are also the same folks who will believe that females can’t be Imam since the Mosque have to be sexually segregated.