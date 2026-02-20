Randy Fine’s Bigotry and the Silent Complicity of Florida Republicans

Randy Fine is the congressman representing Flagler County and parts of five other unfortunate central Florida counties. He celebrates the starvation of Palestinian children with the hashtag “#starveaway.” He enjoys using the hashtag “#blowthemup,” a reference to Palestinians, and once sent a private message to a Muslim, telling him to go blow himself up. When someone messaged Fine the picture of a Palestinian infant murdered by an Israeli strike and asked him, “How do you sleep at night?” he replied: “Quite well. Thanks for the pic.”
He has called half of Gaza’s population of 2 million “incestuous idiots.” He has offered up the twin nuking of Japan in World War II as a model to force a Palestinian surrender in Gaza.
When he served in the Florida legislature, he told a member of the public wearing an Arab scarf to “enjoy your terrorist rag.” (Something similar happened to me here when a candidate for the County Commission mistook my Disney scarf for a kiffiyeh and demanded that I not be “allowed to roam freely throughout our County Services Building.”) Since becoming a member of Congress Fine has referred to two fellow-members who happen to be Muslims as terrorists.
He calls Palestinians in particular and Muslims in general, all 2 billion of them, “animals,” “monsters,” “terrorists,” and “rapists.” It is the only way he will refer to Muslims, when he refers to them at all.
During his campaign for the congressional seat he won last April, Fine started a tweet with the line, “Yesterday in Jerusalem, today in Palatka talking about how to solve America’s #Muslimproblem.” Palatka has its problems. Muslims are not among them.
He appeared before the St. Johns County Commission in November for “Israel Friendship Day” and the reading of a cynical document proclaiming the fictions of Israel’s respect for human rights, democracy and freedom–in a country holding 5 million Palestinians under military occupation while denying them the right to exist. The proclamation’s language must have been dusted out of St. Johns’ Jim Crow archives, back when the county applauded itself in identical terms when it was a hub of KKK power, before Dan Warren ended that reign.
Fine spoke to the commission audience affectingly of his visit to Jerusalem with Christian colleagues, then–because he can’t help himself, because truth, decency, nobility are not in his vocabulary–he noted that “while Israel is a Jewish state, it also contains the holiest sites in the Christian faith.” He never mentioned Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Muslims’ third-holiest site. He never mentioned Muslims. But he alluded to them as “those who seek to destroy” Christian and Jewish sites, as if 1,200 years of Muslim protection of those sites never happened, as if Israel’s systematic and ongoing destruction of Arab, Muslim and Palestinian archeology (so similar to Saudi Arabia’s and the Taliban’s) were a fiction.
Superfluous as this may be, I should note–because we are in the United States of Infantilism, where criticizing Israel for so little as the vastly lower quality of its hummus, compared to Lebanon’s, will land you in anti-Semitic prison–that I put no qualifiers on Israel’s right to exist within its 1967 borders, and in compliance with good old UN Resolution 242, which means: end the occupation. I equally put no qualifiers on Palestinians’ right to exist and to have a country of their own as free of Israeli interference as Jordan or Egypt.
There’s no question that Hamas has carried out atrocities and war crimes. But there is no equivalency. Today, Israel is the aggressor, the occupier and the war criminal on a scale not only unmatched by Hamas (or the PLO before it), but on a genocidal scale rarely matched by any power since World War II. To hide the fact behind accusations of anti-Semitism is part of the strategy. Don’t just silence critics. Slander them, insult them, dehumanize them. Kafka? Orwell? No. Goebbels.
Randy Fine is a grand master of such strategic bigotries. He was elected to the Florida House the year of Trump’s first election, in 2016, politically coming of age in the same rage of magafascism, earning him Ubu Roi’s endorsement for the special election last year that replaced Michael Waltz. Fine wants to please his master, challenging himself, as if starring in his own episodes of “Strange Addiction,” to out-repulse his own repulsiveness.
Somehow, he manages. In response to a tweet by a Palestinian activist cretinously if sarcastically disparaging dog shit in New York snow, Fine responded: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” Then he doubled down.
It was good to see Charles Gambaro, the Palm Coast City Council member who’s challenging Fine in the congressional primary, calling him out. Fine, Gambaro wrote on Facebook, “wears his bigotry like a badge of honor.” It was just as good to see Mike Chitwood rescind his recent endorsement of Fine, saying the congressman’s statements “just don’t align with my responsibility to stand up and protect the entire community.” Disingenuous, too, considering that the often Fine-mouthed Volusia County sheriff has no problem disparaging and humiliating people he doesn’t like (my colleagues at the News-Journal included).
But politicians’ outrage about Fine is mostly performative, not substantial. Would Gambaro have made his statement had he not been running against Fine? He never said a word about Fine’s long record of racism until now. Why not? Those crickets you hear about the congressman from the 35 of the 37 elected officials in Flagler County, all of them Republicans (Gambaro is the 36th, with one Democrat in the bunch), are the sound of indifference or benign complicity, when you know very well what choruses of outrage and condemnation would befall critics of their own sacred cows. Have we so soon forgotten the surge of McCarthyism that followed the assassination of Charlie Kirk?
You know what would happen if a Democrat, or any member of Congress, were to compare Christians or Jews to dogs, or call dogs preferable, or if the targets were Latino or Black, or Turning Point USA. Congress wouldn’t even have to act. The outcry would be such that the member of Congress would have resigned by sundown, appropriately so.
Just not if you attack Muslims, Palestinians, Arabs. They’re fair game, which is why the Republican leadership in Congress has been as mum about Fine as its local mirror across the land, and in this congressional district, to its shame.
For all that, is Fine really the problem or just a symptom of what we have come to accept and reward?
A sitting president posted an image of a former Black president and his wife as apes, the sort of thing that would have ended any previous president’s term in Watergate-like ignominy. And yet that president, if you can still call him that, continues to reap adulation and servility despite daily outrages that stretch back to his Mexicans-are-rapists coming out in 2015, usually outdoing Fine and, in his White House years, translating pus into policy.
Gambaro is right. “Fine continues to be an unhinged public official that has absolutely no business serving in Congress.” But we’re deluding ourselves if we think he’s our most serious problem. He’s not wearing the jackboots that enablers of national degradation are licking.
Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.
Comments
Deirdre says
FINALLY! what does it take to get rid of this twisted rage filled sociopath? At least people are starting to pay attention with his latest remarks regarding dogs v Muslims. Maybe he could get some advice from Kristi Noem about that.
Maybe he should be deported to Israel to be celebrated. I’m fine with him leaving, I’m fine with him being jailed, I’m fine with him being censored, whatever it takes to shut him up and get rid of him. Did people in this area seriously vote for this guy knowing what he stands for? He’s a disgrace, he doesn’t represent me or my values in any way.
He says Muslims are trying to destroy dogs the way he wants to destroy Muslims? Obviously he knows that’s an outrageous lie, but whatever it takes to enrage his base. Sad to say he fits right in with Scott, DeSantis, and Trump, just to name a few.
His disgusting vile insults are endless, not only towards Muslims but immigrants, liberals (such as death threats for not supporting ice), and voter fraud. Caught on camera a week ago! Not the first time!
House Democrats are currently discussing a forced vote to censure him if Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not take disciplinary action.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) labeled Fine an “Islamophobic, disgusting bigot” and called for accountability.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged Congress to censure Fine, citing a history of “racist and violent rhetoric”.
I’d like to give him one wafer thin mint on his way out; IYKYK.
The Voice Of Reason says
Bravo to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood who publicly withdrew his endorsement Of Fine. He showed integrity, decency, ethics, morals, all too rare in todays Republican Party.
MortMort says
Muslims think dogs are dirty. I don’t believe that he wants to “destroy Muslims.” His point was simply that Americans are not going to give up their dogs.
That does not make him a bigot.
FlaglerLive says
Ah yes, that’s all he meant. I couldn’t hear his intention over the clinking of the Buckingham Palace tea cups and exchanges of pleasantries.
Deirdre says
On December 12, 2025 said on X: “Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims: ‘I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them.”
Nuking Gaza;
During a Fox News interview, Fine argued for “complete and total surrender” by those who support “Muslim terror,” stating, “We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here”.
Fine described the Palestinian cause as “evil” and argued that the culture in Gaza needed to be defeated.
So yes, he wants to see Muslims destroyed.
BTW no one ever said Americans need to give up their dogs except him, to create more rage against Muslims.
The idea that dogs are dirty is a stereotype, plenty of Muslims have dogs, she made a joke.
Sherry says
randy fine= Pierre’s word “Effluence” rom the bottom of “Humanity’s Septic Tank”!
He was flushed twice. . . but, just keeps floating! Flush him again and again Flagler!
Thomas Goodwin says
Randy Fine’s therapy called. It misses him. He needs to go back before his personality becomes a public health crisis. OOOOPS, too late. Get back in the bag of hateful, blithering idiots good for nothing, zip it shut, quiet down, and stop lying – spare us the encore
King yemma says
This site is heavily biased to the left it’s the same thing as fox there’s not a actual journalist on this site it’s pure propaganda journalism should be neutral just saying
Tired of it says
Typical maga response. When you can’t dispute the facts, attack the source, deflect.
Laurel says
King yemma: Please explain where the article is incorrect, and be specific.
Thank you.
Laurel says
As usual, no response.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Look at this twit trying to both sides a racist piece of crap.
Jim says
Pierre is quite liberal and I think he is proud of that. He doesn’t hide it. However, I don’t understand your point. Are you saying that the incidents in this article involving Fine didn’t happen or weren’t presented “in context” or is there another point to your comment?
I guess you’re upset because Tristam has the temerity to cite numerous examples of Fine’s behavior in regards to Muslims and has a very negative view. They are all based on Mr. Fine’s public statements and behavior. They are factual. If that’s the case, you might want to consider your own values. Mr. Fine is a disgrace to this district, his constituents, his oath of office and the Constitution. There are differences between “conservatives” and “racist conservatives”. Mr. Fine is the latter. We would be better served by almost anyone other than him.
PaulT says
That you don’t defend Randy Fine’s right to spout blatant bigotry and hate speech but criticize Flagler Live suggests you agree with the article but hate free speech.
Bo Peep says
Let these fruitcakes enjoy sharia law for a while lol…
Callmeishmael says
You are so out of touch with reality. Don’t you have some sheep to tend to?
Sherry says
@king. . . What does it say about you that you spend soooooo much of your time reading articles and commenting on a site that is “pure propaganda”???
You’ll find a much, much greater stockpile of hate filled “propaganda/lies/conspiracy theories” on Fox and Newsmax! Perhaps you should just slither back to them.
Capt Bill Hanagan says
Remember we could have had an actual local in Fine’s seat, a captain, waterman, conservationist, champion for the people. But he had that (D) in front of his name….
Say what you will about Randy Fines but he can’t throw a cast net
Al says
After reading this article it was apparent that the author didn’t review his work. I saw at least 3 sentences that didn’t include the word fascist in them. The cliches were missing from at least 10 others. I noticed the press had a similar response to anti Christian speeches or was I mistaken, I was mistaken. Muslims, the darlings of the lefts useful idiots. They despise everything you seem to support. They are using the sympathy of morons to their advantage while openly saying they want to destroy all they cherish. Go be openly gay or be a feminist in a Muslim country and we’ll put dead rises on your grave.
Callmeishmael says
Be careful. The next boogeyman might be you.
Laurel says
Be real! Look what has happened to my beautiful Florida! I grew up here, and it was never like this before. There was prejudice, for certain, but that was a bad time for the whole country, and we all worked on it. What I’m saying here is, Florida, of recent, has become a national joke. “It’s Florida, man.”
Face it, Florida has never been in complete control of the Republic Party, as it stands now. This state used to be a place to look forward to, and a pleasurable place to visit. Now, it’s the joke of the country, with “Free Florida,” and “Alligator Alcatraz.” Late night comedians join in. Now, it continues to attract more of the same.
Vote these a-holes out, please!
Laurel says
“Republican Party,” or whatever it is now. Certainly not “conservative.” Conservative does not mean bigoted jerks.
Jim H says
Laurel – I, too, miss those seemingly peaceful days in my HS days in Lauderdale. But also remember those not so peaceful weekend beach invasions of those New York tags and tags with the “1” on them.
We left Broward years ago and headed north following our old neighbors to Winter Park; another beautiful small town. Orlando then had a population under 100k.
Those who had northern homes enjoyed the warm winter days. They too have moved out of state. We are now right behind . . .
It will take decades to bring the ‘real Florida’ back. These beautiful Blue Ridge mountains are now our home!
Laurel, come on up!
Laurel says
I’m named after those mountain flowers you will see in the spring. Enjoy!
Me says
Very hard to vote for any Republican right now after the Supreme Court ruled yesterday that we the people have been over charged for purchases for a whole year because of Trumps tariff’s which they ruled were illegal. We are out that money now, so please go to the ballot box and educate yourself before voting.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Do you want America to be Dearborn Mi? Muslims don’t ascemilate, they are here to take over the USA. They wish death on America, & spit on our laws. In Mi, the loudspeakers from there mosk, starts @ 5.ooam!CALL TO PRAY When most Americans are still a sleep.They don’t except our laws wanting to bring sharea law to the USA. 1 man can have multiple wivies, a softball team, from 1 man! Americans love bacon, pork chops, sausage. Who are they to go around Houston Texas, threatening stores that carry pork & booze. They stop traffic, neeling and praying, when ever they choose.The have thier mosks, yet they try to intimidate American lives by praying on public streets. Just think, with all there babys, born in the US, within 25 yrs, one could be president.At that point in time, here will be no AMERICA. In Minn, 3/4s of the muslims are on welfare! We pay for the privledge of them hating our dogs. MANS BEST FRIEND! Google what there doing, ask the people of Michigan if there happy!
Pierre Tristam says
Dennis, you’ve obviously not been to Dearborn and seem to know as much about Muslims in the United States, or anywhere, as you do about all things: less than zero. Ironically, the Dearborn vote handed Trump Michigan, Dearborn’s Arab-Americans being too stupid to see past Biden financing Netanyahu’s genocide to the broader catastrophe Trump represents, as he had well proven day after day. But my fellow Arabs’ political savvy has notoriously been shitty for a century.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
this guy needs a wellness check
Me says
Our country and state doesn’t need people that are prejudice we should have grown from our past to continue to be that way. Everyone’s family has come from another country. There are good and bad in all nationalities. Stop with the prejudice its not positive or healthy.
Jim says
Well, I for one, am glad that Muslims don’t ascemilate. Not sure what it is exactly but it sounds awfully painful….
Pierre Tristam says
Jim, I’ve ascemilated a few times on my own, and on a occasions I do it with my wife, which is even better. It’s quite wonderful, but once again my brother Dennis is wrong: ascemilating is of Levantine origin (though Persians, and before them Chinese, will want to claim ownership, the same way Israelis like to claim ownership for the best hummus and falafel, but we all know they’re wrong). The crusaders couldn’t get enough of ascemilating–the Templars were the worst–when they learned of it, and I’m sure it (unfortunately) prolonged crusaders’ invasions by a hundred years, because in the end no one ascemilates like a Muslim. Ask Flaubert.
Laurel says
In one ear and out the other, without much ascemilation in between.
Is it rude to laugh now?
Deborah Coffey says
Best laugh of the year, Pierre. And, thank you…I needed one.
Skibum says
Maga cultists don’t assimilate, they are here to take over the USA. They wish death on America as it has become more culturally diverse. Maga spits on our laws, as proven by the extremist cult leader in the WH who defies court orders and federal laws that he doesn’t agree with, and orders all of his sycophant administration officials to tow the line no matter how illegal or unconstitutional if they want to retain their appointed positions. The convicted felon cult leader has had multiple affairs while married, and maga mush brains like Dennis Rathsam neither see or hear any evil coming from the most corrupt and unconstitutional administration officials in this nation’s 250 years of existence.
Yet Dennis is ignorant enough to repeat the unmitigated LIE that it is immigrants that are the problem, LOL!!! Those nasty Muslims, who Dennis is so petrified of, deluded enough to somehow have nightmares that they are just around the corner of his house waiting for him to walk outside so they can decapitate him with some Arabian sword. And all the time it is just Dennis being a prejudiced fear monger, afraid of people he does not know, spouting tall tales of those who have darker skin, or perhaps worship or believe differently than him, or speak a different language in the presence of their own family and friends, or like different food than him, or dress differently.
Because, in the end, Dennis believes all of the American humans MUST be clones of himself, humanoid robots that look like him, talk like him, mimic his every desire… or else they must be extinguished, vanished, condemned as nasty, foreign, and yes, dangerous.
Such a little mind, Dennis… just like your false idol taught you to form in that space between your ears. Such a contemptable, vile man, that hero of yours, who has succeeded in making you a sick individual incapable of thought or deed that is not compatible with his own unhinged thoughts and deeds.
Congrats, Dennis, for falling so far down the cult rabbit hole that you cannot even see a light above you any more. You are a lost soul!
Dennis C Rathsam says
A society that allows grown men, too marry little girls before puberty is nothing more than child abuse! Too bad you liberals, with your goodie 2 shoes don’t get it! These people complain about our food, our laws,& our belief in Jesus. I don’t single you morons out, for the blinders that cover your eyes! Call me all the names you’d like, it only shows what a DIPSHIT you really are. AFFRAID you say, not by any stretch of your warped Imagination. And as far as the cult rabbit hole…. Your the one, who cant believe how well the country is doing! TDS has your brain spinning like a top. Problem for you, & all you TRUMP haters, You lost the election…. Better luck next time.
R.S. says
Well, a society that allows old wealthy dudes to trade in kids for sexual perversions ain’t all that much better, is it? Our food, our laws, our belief? I bet yours and mine don’t compare in the least. And we have a so-called president for whom laws are worth poop and his own so-called morality overrules them all. Judging by the quality of your comments, Mr Rathsam, I’m inclined to agree with Ms. Clinton’s “deplorables” label.
Tony Mack says
“A society that allows grown men, too marry little girls before puberty is nothing more than child abuse! Too bad you liberals, with your goodie 2 shoes don’t get it!…” That would be this society in the United States, Mr. R. not the Muslims so hated.
Yes, nearly 300,000 minors were legally married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018, with most of these marriages involving girls married to adult men. This practice has significant negative consequences for the children involved, including increased risks of poverty, domestic violence, and limited educational opportunities.
unicefusa.org unchainedatlast.org
Overview of Child Marriage in the U.S.
Between 2000 and 2018, nearly 300,000 minors were legally married in the United States. This alarming statistic highlights a significant issue, as most of these marriages involved girls marrying adult men.
Key Statistics
Statistic Details
Total Child Marriages Approximately 300,000 minors married
Age of Minors Many were as young as 10, but most were 16-17
Gender Breakdown About 86% of child marriages involved girls
Average Age Difference Minors were typically married to men 4 years older
Legal Context
Until recently, every state allowed minors to marry with parental consent or judicial approval.
As of now, only a few states have raised the minimum marriage age to 18 without exceptions, including New York, Delaware, and Minnesota. (Equality Now)
Skibum says
Oh Dennis, now you dare to bring Jesus into the argument as if he has been right behind you with his hand on your shoulder. Whispering prejudice and bigotry into your ear. Egging you on to disparage others in his flock as if it is HE who preaches such hate and contempt.
Just exactly where did you ever learn such rubbish, anyway??? Never mind… the false idol of maga, who stood outside a church in D.C. during his 1st contemptable administration, holding a bible upside down as a demonstration of fake, pseudo-christianity to his faithful kristian nationalist morons with crosses on chains around their necks trying to justify the hate in their hearts. THAT is where this must be coming from.
It certainly is NOT derived from anything that Jesus preached or taught people to behave like.
BobsAnon says
Those who read the histories of fascism know the key levers of its power are the instillation of fear and resentment in the populace. The fear has always been baseless, and the resentment is misdirected onto a hapless minority when the actual cause of their discontent and bile lies in the faults of autocrats, their sycophants, and the true elites (the Billionaires, ineluctably corrupted by the power of money).
I have no idea that Mr. Fine is a fascist, but he is certainly doing his best to light its kindling.
Bless his little heart.
R.S. says
The Israeli paper Haaretz published an article critical of Randy Fine’s political stance. Haaretz pointed out:
“The Congressional Jewish Caucus on Thursday joined several Jewish organizations in condemning far-right Republican Rep. Randy Fine for his Islamophobic post on X in which he said, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” “We stand with Democratic Leader Jeffries in condemning the abhorrent, racist and anti-Muslim remarks by Congressman Fine,” the statement said, commenting on Fine’s post from Monday.” The article’s title is: ‘Against Our Jewish Values’ Jewish Groups Denounce GOP Rep. Randy Fine’s ‘Abhorrent, Racist and anti-Muslim Remarks’
‘As political violence and attacks on religious minorities hit record levels, Members of Congress must lead by example, not fuel more hatred through dehumanization,’ the Congressional Jewish Caucus said, joining several Jewish groups who also demanded that Fine be censured and stripped of his committee assignments.” Fine is an outlier; one should not confuse him with anything mainstream Jewish.
PaulT says
Excellent Pierre, thank you. But may I offer a minor but honest reflection.
Randy Fine may have been elected to represent District 6 in Congress but he really doesn’t, does he.
His interest in the district mirrors the statement on that jacket Melania Trump wore at a migrant children’s campp visit in 2018. ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U’ sums up Randy’s interest in District 6.
He’s much too busy pursuing his own political agenda with sposorship of such critical legislature as the ‘Protcting Puppies From Sharia Act’.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5746004-randy-fine-dog-bill/
Skibum says
Absolutely. Because previous attempts to try and convince Americans that Haitian immigrants in another American city and state were “eating their pets” didn’t get the desired results. So they abandoned that lie, and “hmmm, who can we pin it on next time… oh I know, Muslims, yeah that’s the ticket!”
These same fools are uneducated enough, don’t learn from history enough, to comprehend that there never is an end or stopping point, because there will always be another boogyman to hate and try to extinguish. Eventually getting to even their own members for whatever reason for hating there may be. It NEVER ends.
DaleL says
Pierre, as I am not a fan of hummus, I cannot comment on whether that of Lebanon or Israel is superior. In general I agree with your article/rant. However, it is far easier to write long than to write short. I understand that it is difficult not to include ever more detail when one really is emotionally into a subject. I might suggest that this story could benefit by being less than 1,217 words long.
One of the real issues with our “democracy” is that our elected office holders are always elected by a minority of eligible voters. For one reason or another, many Americans do not register and vote. In 2024, 63.9% of those eligible to vote voted for presidential electors. Slightly less than half voted for Donald Trump’s electors. Thus Mr. Trump was elected by just less than 32% of those who were eligible to register and vote. This phenomenon exists in every election. MAGA Randy Fine’s strategy, as with many politicians, is to polarize the election and motivate his voters to actually register and vote.
It will not happen, but my wish is that people will in every election vote for: First – The least corrupt. Second – The least polarizing (aka most moderate).
Pierre Tristam says
DaleL no one will argue with you about length. I’ve been in therapy for it for years but it’s Obamacare-funded so it only goes so far. I do have the radio version though, which is half the printed size. Maybe I should just run those, but you can’t write on certain subjects without copious documentation or you’ll be clockworked orange by AIPAC’s droods.
DaleL says
I understand, :-) Our world is scary and dangerous. Not from great and terrible beasts. One of the grandest of beasts must have been the American Lion (Panthera atrox). The males were over 1,000 pounds in weight. They became extinct 13,000 years ago. Native Americans, with stone age technology, caused their extinction along with Mammoths, Mastodons, etc. Now we have Mr. Fine tossing about the idea of nuking the people of Gaza. I recently watched, as much as I could stomach, “Ordinary Men, The Forgotten Holocaust” on Netflix. I believe that similar modern day “ordinary people”, mostly men, stormed the US Capitol on January 6th and wanted to hang Mike Pence.
I fear the “ordinary people” who fall under the spell of a religious or political cult. They are the ones who plead innocence by claiming they were “just following orders”.
hmmm says
You realize that Native Americans, sic Indians, are still alive, right? Also stone age tech is a science. Maybe one of the greatest sciences ever!! The geometry needed to strike a stone and pull the chips off to make a viable tool is amazing. The ability to heat treat and make that tool stronger is legendary! Finding clay, processing, firing, let alone decorating it, is incredibly impressive. Have you ever thrown with an atlatl? That tech is superior and refined to level the playing field for hunting. Don’t forget making fire. When was the last time you tried that? Building viable structures, smoking meat, making clothes, etc. I’m not knocking you personally, but it grinds my gears when someone refers to “cave men” or natives as being less. Its just not true. Mammoths and Mastodons didn’t have the capability to adapt well into new climates and environments, but the people did. They are still here. Parts of our community, and don’t have to be recognizable by wearing feathers or deer skin.
DaleL says
Mammoths, mastodons, ground sloths, giant tortoises, etc. did just fine during the 2.4 million long Pleistocene period right up to the last few thousand years when humans appeared. Giant tortoises got lucky in that some of them rafted over to the Galapagos islands before they became extinct on the mainland of South America.
My point is that ordinary humans, with primitive technology, are more dangerous than the greatest beasts that have ever roamed this planet. Mr. Fine has offhandedly threatened to use the most destructive weapons known on the people of Gaza. The murder of civilians is a war crime. However, it will not be Mr. Fine who launches such weapons. It will be ordinary people/soldiers who “just follow” orders.
It is the ordinary people who I fear.
Pogo says
Fish rot from their head down.
Laurel says
Whoa! Accent! Life is so interesting; there’s something new every day. To be open is to enjoy!
hmmm says
Interesting. I was working elections in Iowa when a man in his 70s came in to register to vote. He’d never voted before, but it was Obama’s first election that brought him in. I couldn’t ask who he was going to vote for, but it blew my mind that he’d never voted before! Point well taken!
Pogo says
Mark Lane got this right.
Another Pyrrhic convulsion on the road that led to this wasteland.
Very sad.
Bo Peep says
It is entirely okay not to like certain people or groups of people. Especially if their behavior or demeanor is unsuitable to your way of life.
PaulT says
Whoah Nellie. I think Bo Peep just intimated that he/she/they/it agrees with Pierre’s less than flattering profile of our unloved, unwanted, despicable House Rep.
Laurel says
Bo Peep, here’s where you cheat yourself: There is a gigantic difference between not liking a person and not liking a group. There could be one person, in that group, who could change your life for the better. But, if you dislike the whole group, you’ll never know.
Laurel says
And, maybe the universe gave you that person, or that group, for you to expand your knowledge, and your experience in this lifetime.
I’m still trying to figure out how, and why, the maga brain excepts demonic behavior as good. It is really interesting at times.
hmmm says
Yep- you totally can not like a group of people. Doesn’t give you the right to demean them, persecute them, or treat them unequally. Religiously persecuted people came to the New World for a reason. I know that is changing now, but still….
Deirdre says
And another thing…
In social media posts, Fine has used hashtags like #StarveAway when referring to the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and called Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib “Muslim terrorists”.
Dennis; get help.
Pierre; congratulations to you and your wife for having ascemilated, you’re a lucky man.
I bet this isn’t half the things you’d like to say when it comes to Randy Fine! I bet you could write a book, and I’d like to read it. Let’s get rid of him first because I can only take so much.
We have enough right wing extremist propaganda on the mainstream media and Fox News, it’s a relief to have someone with some common sense and decency publish locally.
Nate says
Weird article, it’s a shame both sides can’t lose.
Dave says
Weird comment. It’s a shame you can’t elaborate.
NJ says
The Flagler Republicans consider Fine as “their guy” the same way they said that Mike Waltz was “their guy” while the Flager Republicans remained SILENT as a Palm Coast Disabled Veterans ( he served for 20+ with two Vietnam duty tours, then serving in the dangerous Submarine Service in which FOUR US Navy Submarine were SUNK) asked Mike Waltz’s Palm Coast Office to HELP him RECOVER the $27,000. that was SCAMMED from him by WINRED (a PAC for conservatives) that FORWARDED the $27,000 to . Mike Waltz Campaign Fund WHY does Pam Coast continue to elect Self-Serving SCUMBAG JERKS like Randy Fine and Mike Waltz??? “We the People” want the Palm Coast & FLagler County NO MORE Waltz and Fine!!!
Laurel says
R
PaulT says
District 6 is a GOP dumping ground for Republicans with political ambitions. That’s why we don’t actually get represented in Congress or the Florida legislature, DeSantis, Waltz and Fine were handed the seat even though none of them had any interest in the district or lived in it,
As one of the ‘reddest’ districts in Florida, the qualities of GOP candidates doesn’t matter, the D6 Republicans would vote for a cockroach if it had an (R) after it’s name on the ballot.
Atwp says
Fine is a Republican, I don’t need to anymore.
Mr. Bill says
That’s like saying….”you are Black…need I say more?” See how the other shoe fits Atwp!
Deirdre says
Common Sociopath Symptoms and Behaviors re: Randy Fine
Lack of Empathy/Remorse:
Justifies use of nuclear weapons to murder the people in Gaza, celebrating their starvation, stating mainstream Muslims should be destroyed and expelled from the US, stating people who have problems with ice deserve to end up just like Renee Good, and that every illegal immigrant is leaching off of our public services and needs to be rounded up, no exceptions.
Impulsivity and Erratic Behavior: obscene gestures to a judge and being ordered to take anger management classes, amongst other things.
Manipulative and Deceitful: stating Muslims want to forbid dogs, that Muslim members of our government are domestic terrorists.
Disregard for Rules/Law: committing voter fraud, violating multiple ethics rules.
Aggression and Irritability: clearly standard behavior for him, Islamophobic and a bigot in general who celebrates ruining other people’s lives by lying about them. Introducing legislation to create maximum suffering on innocent people through deceit.
You may agree with some of these things, you may be republican, but this guy is a sociopath and needs to be locked up.
Someone this cruel and bigoted should not be in power. Anyone who agrees with him across the board needs psychiatric help too. I’m saying that because I really believe it, not to insult people.
We need to get him out of office ASAP, I’m glad he’s finally getting some backlash for his horrific and racist statements, maybe now he will be fired, censured or locked up. He’s dangerous to the American people.
Someone who is voted into office is supposed to represent their constituents, is this really how you want to be represented, or should he care about ALL of the people he’s supposed to serve? He works for us, we don’t work for him.
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
If we judged any of our politicians, Democrat or Republican, on just one issue, we’d be missing the big picture. I hope there will be coverage of the fact that, within a matter of weeks, Congressman Fine has helped to secure $4.7 million in federal funds for Flagler Beach. The funds will apply to beach renourishment projects and prevent further coastal damage with the upcoming hurricane season. Who among us does not welcome federal funds to repair our battered beach?
Deirdre says
ONE issue?
Please refer to my previous comments about being a sociopath, with a list of the multiple crimes he’s committed.
For example, outrageous lies about Muslims trying to take away your dogs is only part of his problem, he’s also been caught on camera committing voter fraud death threats to liberals as well etc.
I think death threats are big enough on their own, including his desire to use nuclear weapons to murder 2 million people in Gaza.
I tried to make a pretty complete list, the things I listed are FACTS, look them up, not just my opinion. I believe he’s a sociopath, he fits all the criteria, but that would be subjective. Everything else listed is objective and can be easily researched.
BTW he money he’s helped ‘secure’ was given to Flagler beach a long time ago, and caught up in red tape. He’s taking credit for something he didn’t do.
Deirdre says
Also, keep Flagler beautiful, Randy Fine isn’t just stating an opinion about Muslims hating dogs, (which BTW are NOT against Muslim Sharia ‘law’ – there’s no Islamic law about not being allowed to own a dog). He’s trying to pass legislation on it.
‘Congressman Randy Fine just introduced the Protecting Puppies from Sharia Act.’
‘The bill was filed in response to comments that stated that owning a dog as a pet violates Islamic law, it should be banned.’
TOTAL LIES!!!
He’s proud to call himself Islamophobic, he repeatedly says so, and his latest legislation regarding dogs is going to hurt or a lot of Muslims in this country.
He says he’s a proud Zionist and wants Muslims destroyed, literally his words.
First of all, this random Muslim woman in NYC was making a JOKE! Now her life is ruined, I’m sure she’s getting death threats, she’ll have to change her name and go into hiding, since ignorant racist people now think Muslims are trying to take away their dogs.
Muslims everywhere in this country are going to be further hated by bigots who believe he’s telling the truth, and he keeps stoking the flames at every opportunity. A complete and total lie that he’s trying to pass legislation on, and he knows it.
If nothing else, don’t you think he should be focused on helping the people that voted for him district 6? Why is he concerned with using nuclear weapons in Gaza, can’t we all agree that’s not a good idea, especially when one million of them are children?
Even if you were all for it, and you believe Israel
is just defending themselves against terrorists, they would be poisoning the land they’re stealing.
Most of the despicable things he has said is on video, including committing voter fraud about a week ago. The list of his crimes and threats against American people is long, Including liberals and immigrants, he’s one of the most hateful persons I know, and he represents us in district 6.
That’s why this is such a big deal, I’m truly not trying to insult you, I’m just letting you know there’s more than one issue here. Serious issues, he’s ruing the lives of millions of innocent people. I couldn’t care less if he’s a republican, in my mind he’s a monster.
Laurel says
Deirdre: You’ll appreciate this.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/gop-lawmaker-admits-he-has-no-evidence-schools-gave-litter-boxes-to-students-who-identify-as-cats-after-authoring-anti-furry-bill/ar-AA1DYSVA
Deirdre says
Laurel, that’s hilarious! A friend once brought to
my party a new litterbox with crumbled white cake and tootsie rolls for dessert, looked like the real thing!
OMG these guys identify as nuts!
At least in that case no cats were hurt by his accusations.
A republic if you can keep it says
Randy Fine serves one master , not any meaningful number of his constituents in these counties. How else can you explain that these are bills he sponsored :
Greenland annexation and Statehood Act .
Muslims Bad puppies good bill .
Facilitate the export of United States artificial intelligence systems , computer hardware .
How does annexing Greenland or attack Muslims help us , improve our standard of living or justify his salary , benefits while working as a representative of the State of Israel ?
This person must be voted out either by a competent republican in primary or a competent democrat in general elections , but we can’t allow him to remain our representative in District 06.
God help us if you allow him one more term.