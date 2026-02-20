Randy Fine’s Bigotry and the Silent Complicity of Florida Republicans

Randy Fine is the congressman representing Flagler County and parts of five other unfortunate central Florida counties. He celebrates the starvation of Palestinian children with the hashtag “#starveaway.” He enjoys using the hashtag “#blowthemup,” a reference to Palestinians, and once sent a private message to a Muslim, telling him to go blow himself up. When someone messaged Fine the picture of a Palestinian infant murdered by an Israeli strike and asked him, “How do you sleep at night?” he replied: “Quite well. Thanks for the pic.”

He has called half of Gaza’s population of 2 million “incestuous idiots.” He has offered up the twin nuking of Japan in World War II as a model to force a Palestinian surrender in Gaza.

When he served in the Florida legislature, he told a member of the public wearing an Arab scarf to “enjoy your terrorist rag.” (Something similar happened to me here when a candidate for the County Commission mistook my Disney scarf for a kiffiyeh and demanded that I not be “allowed to roam freely throughout our County Services Building.”) Since becoming a member of Congress Fine has referred to two fellow-members who happen to be Muslims as terrorists.

He calls Palestinians in particular and Muslims in general, all 2 billion of them, “animals,” “monsters,” “terrorists,” and “rapists.” It is the only way he will refer to Muslims, when he refers to them at all.

During his campaign for the congressional seat he won last April, Fine started a tweet with the line, “Yesterday in Jerusalem, today in Palatka talking about how to solve America’s #Muslimproblem.” Palatka has its problems. Muslims are not among them.

He appeared before the St. Johns County Commission in November for “Israel Friendship Day” and the reading of a cynical document proclaiming the fictions of Israel’s respect for human rights, democracy and freedom–in a country holding 5 million Palestinians under military occupation while denying them the right to exist. The proclamation’s language must have been dusted out of St. Johns’ Jim Crow archives, back when the county applauded itself in identical terms when it was a hub of KKK power, before Dan Warren ended that reign.

Fine spoke to the commission audience affectingly of his visit to Jerusalem with Christian colleagues, then–because he can’t help himself, because truth, decency, nobility are not in his vocabulary–he noted that “while Israel is a Jewish state, it also contains the holiest sites in the Christian faith.” He never mentioned Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Muslims’ third-holiest site. He never mentioned Muslims. But he alluded to them as “those who seek to destroy” Christian and Jewish sites, as if 1,200 years of Muslim protection of those sites never happened, as if Israel’s systematic and ongoing destruction of Arab, Muslim and Palestinian archeology (so similar to Saudi Arabia’s and the Taliban’s) were a fiction.

Superfluous as this may be, I should note–because we are in the United States of Infantilism, where criticizing Israel for so little as the vastly lower quality of its hummus, compared to Lebanon’s, will land you in anti-Semitic prison–that I put no qualifiers on Israel’s right to exist within its 1967 borders, and in compliance with good old UN Resolution 242, which means: end the occupation. I equally put no qualifiers on Palestinians’ right to exist and to have a country of their own as free of Israeli interference as Jordan or Egypt.

There’s no question that Hamas has carried out atrocities and war crimes. But there is no equivalency. Today, Israel is the aggressor, the occupier and the war criminal on a scale not only unmatched by Hamas (or the PLO before it), but on a genocidal scale rarely matched by any power since World War II. To hide the fact behind accusations of anti-Semitism is part of the strategy. Don’t just silence critics. Slander them, insult them, dehumanize them. Kafka? Orwell? No. Goebbels.

Randy Fine is a grand master of such strategic bigotries. He was elected to the Florida House the year of Trump’s first election, in 2016, politically coming of age in the same rage of magafascism, earning him Ubu Roi’s endorsement for the special election last year that replaced Michael Waltz. Fine wants to please his master, challenging himself, as if starring in his own episodes of “Strange Addiction,” to out-repulse his own repulsiveness.

Somehow, he manages. In response to a tweet by a Palestinian activist cretinously if sarcastically disparaging dog shit in New York snow, Fine responded: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.” Then he doubled down.

It was good to see Charles Gambaro, the Palm Coast City Council member who’s challenging Fine in the congressional primary, calling him out. Fine, Gambaro wrote on Facebook, “wears his bigotry like a badge of honor.” It was just as good to see Mike Chitwood rescind his recent endorsement of Fine, saying the congressman’s statements “just don’t align with my responsibility to stand up and protect the entire community.” Disingenuous, too, considering that the often Fine-mouthed Volusia County sheriff has no problem disparaging and humiliating people he doesn’t like (my colleagues at the News-Journal included).

But politicians’ outrage about Fine is mostly performative, not substantial. Would Gambaro have made his statement had he not been running against Fine? He never said a word about Fine’s long record of racism until now. Why not? Those crickets you hear about the congressman from the 35 of the 37 elected officials in Flagler County, all of them Republicans (Gambaro is the 36th, with one Democrat in the bunch), are the sound of indifference or benign complicity, when you know very well what choruses of outrage and condemnation would befall critics of their own sacred cows. Have we so soon forgotten the surge of McCarthyism that followed the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

You know what would happen if a Democrat, or any member of Congress, were to compare Christians or Jews to dogs, or call dogs preferable, or if the targets were Latino or Black, or Turning Point USA. Congress wouldn’t even have to act. The outcry would be such that the member of Congress would have resigned by sundown, appropriately so.

Just not if you attack Muslims, Palestinians, Arabs. They’re fair game, which is why the Republican leadership in Congress has been as mum about Fine as its local mirror across the land, and in this congressional district, to its shame.

For all that, is Fine really the problem or just a symptom of what we have come to accept and reward?

A sitting president posted an image of a former Black president and his wife as apes, the sort of thing that would have ended any previous president’s term in Watergate-like ignominy. And yet that president, if you can still call him that, continues to reap adulation and servility despite daily outrages that stretch back to his Mexicans-are-rapists coming out in 2015, usually outdoing Fine and, in his White House years, translating pus into policy.

Gambaro is right. “Fine continues to be an unhinged public official that has absolutely no business serving in Congress.” But we’re deluding ourselves if we think he’s our most serious problem. He’s not wearing the jackboots that enablers of national degradation are licking.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.