Condemning the Kirk Assassination, and Condemning What Kirk Stood For

When he was in a hospital bed for the 282 days and innumerable surgeries that followed his attempted murder, and the successful mass murder of 12 of his colleagues and others on Jan. 7, 2015, the Charlie Hebdo writer Philippe Lançon felt ambivalent about the Je Suis Charlie movement. There was something too easy about it–facile is the French word, which applies just as well in American. He did not consider himself Charlie Hebdo. If anything, he wrote, “je suis Chloe,” “I am Chloe,” his surgeon, in whose hands his life and his face, which had been disfigured, depended.

He also felt he had no choice in the matter. His life was no longer his to own. He recognized “how the attack created a chain of abrupt suffering, shared or individual, in which each friend of the victim seems to have been suddenly branded, like livestock, with a red-hot iron: rape is collective. That’s why, starting on January 7, my life no longer belonged to me. I became responsible for all those who, in one way or another, loved me. My wounds were also theirs. My ordeal was joint property.”

The country has reacted to Charlie Kirk’s assassination the same way, turning his memory into joint property–for good and ill, as was very much the case in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo massacre. Too many liberals in France and elsewhere said Charlie Hebdo’s unbound humor had asked for it, though for the most part the attack was seen for what it was: the attempted silencing of free–and hellishly fun–expression.

The comparison with the Kirk killing can only go so far, and in most regards, it fails. Condemning the Kirk assassination without qualifications is essential, as is condemning any assassination. But it is possible to condemn the assassination and still condemn the ideas he stood for, to decry the flags at half-mast for so-called values hardly distinguishable from those of Proud Boys or those of the predator-felon in the White House.

The more so over the threats, firings and deportations the Kirk-industrial complex is now promising against deviants from the purist line. The right is using the assassination the way George W. Bush used the 9/11 attacks–as pretext for war and vengeance, in this case against the American left and, yet again, against migrants and whoever else falls afoul of the hard right’s prevailing ideology of my way or the highway. The highway is no longer a metaphor.

A glean of the successful agenda Kirk pushed shows to what extent nationalist Christian extremism has been re-normalized, with Kirk playing an essential role in that latest of Great Awakenings.

He’s a sexual chauvinist who thinks civilization was made by men and depends on men, without whom all would collapse.[1] He thinks the collapse is happening now.[2] Initially a secularist who denounced evangelical sanctimony, he transfigured into a Christian nationalist who wanted nothing short of Sharia’s equivalent on Christian terms for the United States, church state walls be gone.

He’s a First Amendment hypocrite who created a “Professor Watchlist,” encouraging people to snitch on teachers who don’t toe his ideological line, doxing the resulting “featured professors” on the site like a modern “index” of deviants. You expected that in pre-1989 East Germany. You don’t expect it in 2025 America. This latter-day inquisitor is the man now revered as an apostle of free expression.

He’s an outright racist and Islamophobe. He compared New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to the 9/11 terrorists.[3] He claimed, falsely of course, that Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh was not only part of a Muslim takeover of the United States, but that the country was committing suicide through that sort of legal immigration.[4] He claimed that the only thing Netflix got wrong in “Adolescence,” the Emmy-winning series about the toxic masculinity that leads a 13-year-old boy to murder a girl who’d rejected him, was the boy’s race, saying he should have been an Arab radicalized by Islam.[5] He denied Palestinians their own identity, or the right to exist as Israelis do[6] (in fairness, that’s standard American orthodoxy). He dismissed the massacre of 18,000 children in Gaza as Hamas’s fault, rationalizing genocide in victim-blaming logic.

This is all vile stuff, not much different than lines in the Michel Hoeullebecq novel like “Islam could only be born in a stupid desert, among filthy Bedouins who had nothing else to do– forgive me–but fuck their camels,” or “each time I learned that a Palestinian terrorist, or a Palestinian child or a pregnant Palestinian woman, had been shot dead in the Gaza Strip, I felt a thrill of enthusiasm at the thought that there was one less Muslim.”[7]

Houellebecq is even more famous and revered in France than Kirk was in the United States. He’s had his share of death threats and would have probably sensed a few affinities with Kirk, had he known of him. However shocking his writings and opinions are (he’s mellowed in his alcoholic decrepitude), no one should want him harmed any more than harm should have been wished on Kirk.

Criticizing Houellebecq or Kirk for what they are is a different story.[8] Keeping that criticism bound to some form of decency they themselves rejected is absurd. Kirk famously believed that “you should be able to say outrageous things.” I heartily agree. The government doesn’t get to litmus-test the permissible. Oliver Wendell Holmes had put it elegantly in a 1929 dissent when he wrote that “if there is any principle of the Constitution that more imperatively calls for attachment than any other, it is the principle of free thought—not free thought for those who agree with us but freedom for the thought that we hate.”[9] Samuel Alito, the most sycophantic Trump backer on the Supreme Court, quoted the words approvingly early in Trump’s first term.

Kirk enjoyed the right to outrage, defile, denigrate, the same kind of right the Supreme Court granted the KKK, draft-card burners, flag-burners, cross-burners, Westboro Baptist Church’s “God hates fags” monsters at military funerals. But a late-night comedian is fired for making a lame observation about the shooter, the Florida Department of Education threatens to investigate school employees for their personal views posted on social media, the attorney general threatens prosecutions of Kirk-related “hate speech,” the State Department threatens deportations for same, and the president threatens to pull broadcasters’ licenses for coverage he doesn’t like.

All this in Kirk’s memory, in Kirk’s honor. What honor? We can applaud him for supposedly talking to the other side and engaging a younger generation. But his methods were as dubious as his message, which now echoes in the Reischstag-fire moment his more zealous champions are fueling. His “prove me wrong” mantra was not an open-minded exploration of ideas. It was a performative dare, a set-up using opponents as props to be shredded and an ideology to be sanctified in the service of the simple-minded dogmatism of his children’s crusade.

He had all of what Flannery O’Connor described as “that particular repulsive fanaticism peculiar to smart children, all brain and no emotion,” and none of what Judge Learned Hand described as the “spirit of liberty,” “the spirit which it is not too sure that it is right.” We can applaud Sheriff Staly’s unifying words at the Kirk vigil and his call that “God heals America, heals our wounds and grief, and the deep divide in our country.” Lord knows we need that healing.

But Charlie Kirk was not that healing voice, let alone a transcending voice of the America we claim to be.

Footnotes: [1] I am using the present tense regarding Kirk: saints never die.

[2] From a talk at the Oxford Union Society in June 2025: “we see it across Europe and across the UK, of this hyper fixation on feminism and female empowerment, while also not acknowledging that strong men built the West and won the wars and built the building that we’re in right now. And without strong men, then you all of a sudden see civilization unfold upon itself, and we’re seeing that happen in real time.” [3] Kirk wrote on X in June: “24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11. Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City” (screenshot preserved here).

[4] From the Minnesota Star-Tribune of June 15, 2025: “Muslims are commanded to take over the government in the land they live. The attempted Islamic takeover of America is made possible thanks to mass migration,” he was quoted as saying. “Mass migration from the third world must be stopped. We are committing suicide.”

[5] From the Oxford Union Society talk: “If they would have talked about how it was like a Third World Arab young kid radicalized by Islam and then started [to] decide to go stab somebody, then they would have gotten more correct in that Netflix special.” [6] “it’s called Judea and Samaria, it’s not called Palestine,” he said in a college talk, a rather standard Zionist line espoused by Menahem Begin and Isaak Shamir in their terrorist days of Mandate Palestine and by Ben Gurion and Golda Meir soon after, and by the Likud Party from Begin to Sharon to Netanyahu. Kirk espoused that faction’s identical rhetoric, denying Palestinian identity, history and land. He was much more measured about it in his Oxford appearance, condescendingly calling “well-meaning Arabs” in the West Bank (he did not call them Palestinians) “righteous,” and saying: “I come from the premise that I think a Jewish state should exist if you want a Palestinian state. Tell me where, tell me who, tell me how. And I will be open minded to hear that contention.” I like the first part of his statement, but as always with Kirk, it’s a set-up intended to show its impossibility. Contrary to the second part of the statement, the where, who and how have been answered ad nauseam since 1967, suggesting that the open mind he presumes to bring to the question was closed before he answered the Oxford student’s question. It’s a mirror of Kirk’s tactic of proclaiming himself an apostle of free speech while calling for the government silencing of academics and others who transgress the purist line. Based on that blatantly suppressing approach, he would have cheered the firing of NBC’s Matthew Dowd for comparing Kirk’s positions to hate speech, just as he would have the pending firing of Jimmy Kimmel, the late night host, for saying something as innocuous as this in an opening monologue: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” We don’t yet know the motive behind Tyler Robinson’s murder of Kirk, and as the Guardian reported, “It was not clear if Kimmel was suggesting Robinson was a literal supporter of Maga, or that his alleged political violence was part of a broader shift towards bloodshed and force in US politics, particularly among the far right.” We do know that the president who praised the firings and suspension–and whose deputy chief of staff called the Kimmel coup an example of “consequence culture”–compulsively lies and libels with immense consequences to others and nine to himself. This is not “consequence culture.” It is fascism.

[7] Michel Houellebecq, Plateforme (Gallimard, 2001), pages 279 and 386, my translation.

[8] It was Houellebecq, not Muhammad, who was on the cover of Charlie Hebdo the morning of the Charlie Hebdo massacre: the magazine has always been an equal-opportunity satirist, not unlike Houellebecq’s later works, though he’s maintained certain sacred cows, among them his beloved Catholicism, the Virgin Mary and, paradoxically (or perhaps not, in his view), the pre-sober Charlie Sheen-like right to fuck anything that moves any time he pleases at whatever cost, all of which his enormous popularity and riches afford him.

[9] The hateful thought, in this case, was pacifism, expressed by Rosika Schwimmer, a 49-year-old Hungarian woman who had applied to be naturalized as a citizen of the United States, but would not pledge to take up arms in its defense. She was denied.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.