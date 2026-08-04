The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Hammock Community Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Everyone is invited. Doors open at 6 p.m. Meetings usually include a featured speaker. Check the month’s speaker at TheHammock.org. See videos from prior meetings at the HCA’s YouTube Channel. Sign up for the Newsletter. Prior newsletters are available here. Membership is $16. Join or renew here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260804

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

From the “Wasting Your Breath” Department: Just to compare who gets thrown out of the United States and who doesn’t: There’s the illegal arrest of Salah Sarsour, the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and the illegal imprisonment and repeated attempts to deport Columbia University students Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi, all of them green card holders, among others, all of them for merely protesting, without violence, against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. You never heard of any actions against pro-Israeli students who supported Benjamin Netanyahu’s calls for a genocidal war (“You must remember what Amalek has done to you,” the Israeli prime minister said after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, alluding to the bible call to “kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings”) or Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant claiming “we are fighting human animals” or Israeli Finance Minister calling for “total destruction” of the Palestinian people or Israeli Knesset deputy Speaker Nassim Vaturi writing on X that Israel should be “erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth” (isn’t that the language Iran’s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had used against Israel?) and saying “we must get in there and kil, kill, kill,” and so on: examples of Israeli officials inciting to genocide and pro-Israelis on American campuses or in the American workplace echoing the bloodlust are plenty. Examples of a single silencing, a single imprisonment, a single attempted deportation for those views–which were being carried out in fact, with American weapons, in Gaza and the West Bank–are nonexistent.

Now this: South Hebron Hills, January 2026: Increased Israeli effort to complete ethnic cleansing of Area C (B’Tselem Video)





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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