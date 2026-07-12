The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday July 12, 2026

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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260710

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: “Powerhouse” is one of Eudora Welty’s most famous short stories–an attempt to recreate the energy and rhythms, in words, of Fats Waller. She does a much, much better job of it than Anthony Burgess’s attempt to recreate Mozart’s 40th Symphony in his On Mozart, his 1991 book about Amadeus that I’m afraid told me nothing I could take away about the composer, though Burgess being Burgess, he pulls off the good lines: “In a sense that God can only be defined as God, so the music of Mozart can only be defined as music.” But I was talking about “Powerhouse,” a story of Fats Waller (who goes by Powerhouse) performing in a dull white venue and making up a story about his wife killing herself because the performer in him is an unceasing lightning strike, brightening and electrifying everyone around. At a break he and his band go over to a Black coffee shop where Blacks in town follow him with their ravenous admiration, his fantasies take various turns, and he returns for the second set before the whiter, duller audience. The beauty of the story, which threw me at first (it begins with a romp that for a minute I took to be standard Faulkenarian bigotry: “Powerhouse is playing! He’s here on tour from the city—“Powerhouse and His Keyboard”–“Powerhouse and His Tasmanians’—think of the things he calls himself! There’s no one in the world like him. You can’t tell what he is. “Nigger man”?—he looks more Asiatic, monkey, Jewish, Babylonian, Peruvian, fanatic, devil. He has pale gray eyes, heavy lids, maybe horny like a lizard’s, but big glowing eyes when they’re open…”) is in its cadences and the way Welty so intimately if still superficially captured the musician. “The quality and character of Powerhouse’s musical activity, as

created by Welty’s verbal activity, constitutes the essence of the story,” Thomas H. Getz wrote in a journal essay on the story called “Listening to ‘Powerhouse.'” “Welty’s language expresses her act of listening to Powerhouse and is also her performance of his music-a translation of his medium into hers. “Powerhouse” suggests an important quality of all of Welty’s work: it is dense with gesture. In it art is recognized as a form of human action, and also a form of social interaction. It is best thought of as the performance of the interaction between speaker and listener, in a community or within oneself.” Would today’s humorless illiterate wokesters call this cultural appropriation? Give it, and Fats, a listen.

Now this:





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