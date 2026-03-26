The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 26, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. But it’s a good idea to verify whether the committee is actually meeting this evening, as it tends to be lax.

Brass Transit-The Musical Legacy of Chicago, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. Prepare to be transported back to the golden age of horn-driven rock with Brass Transit, the world’s most acclaimed Chicago tribute band – bringing its dynamic and note-perfect live show to audiences like you who are eager to experience the iconic music of the legendary band Chicago. With a stellar lineup of accomplished musicians, Brass Transit flawlessly recreates the soothing sounds, energy, and contagious vivacity of a vintage Chicago concert.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: I was briefly behind the Spectrum truck above in Palm Coast a few days ago and was struck, below its “Save More, Stream More, Do More” haiku, by the flag to the left, and its “100% based” claim–false on its face, if Spectrum has entered the satellite age, though technological nitpicking aside, the chauvinistic claim grated. Are we still doing this? Here it seems both hypocritical, when so many of the company’s technicians are migrants, and unnecessary: what difference does it make if a company is based here? If Spectrum were based in Ontario or Mexico, would be it any less of a company? It’s owned by Charter Communications, based in Connecticut. Should we complain that it’s not based in Free Florida? Does it matter, wherever t’s based, when it’s dispersing our dollars to shareholders who don’t necessarily give a crap about Palm Cost, Florida or the United States so long as their dividends meet target–Liberty Broadband, Vanguard, BlackRock? Is the flag that convincing of a marketing tool? Well, yes, the way I saw plastered on a semi truck–I forget what company–a massive “we support troops” type message on top of faceless silhouettes of soldiers in ponchos. Militarism sells. It also makes perpetual wars possible. Let’s truck over cannon fodder to the Middle East or wherever, as long as we signal that we abstractly support faceless troops (we wouldn’t want to see the faces of the dead) and wear the flag as a veil. Just remember: “Save More, Stream More, Do More.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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