The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 26, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. But it’s a good idea to verify whether the committee is actually meeting this evening, as it tends to be lax.
Brass Transit-The Musical Legacy of Chicago, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. Prepare to be transported back to the golden age of horn-driven rock with Brass Transit, the world’s most acclaimed Chicago tribute band – bringing its dynamic and note-perfect live show to audiences like you who are eager to experience the iconic music of the legendary band Chicago. With a stellar lineup of accomplished musicians, Brass Transit flawlessly recreates the soothing sounds, energy, and contagious vivacity of a vintage Chicago concert.
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: I was briefly behind the Spectrum truck above in Palm Coast a few days ago and was struck, below its “Save More, Stream More, Do More” haiku, by the flag to the left, and its “100% based” claim–false on its face, if Spectrum has entered the satellite age, though technological nitpicking aside, the chauvinistic claim grated. Are we still doing this? Here it seems both hypocritical, when so many of the company’s technicians are migrants, and unnecessary: what difference does it make if a company is based here? If Spectrum were based in Ontario or Mexico, would be it any less of a company? It’s owned by Charter Communications, based in Connecticut. Should we complain that it’s not based in Free Florida? Does it matter, wherever t’s based, when it’s dispersing our dollars to shareholders who don’t necessarily give a crap about Palm Cost, Florida or the United States so long as their dividends meet target–Liberty Broadband, Vanguard, BlackRock? Is the flag that convincing of a marketing tool? Well, yes, the way I saw plastered on a semi truck–I forget what company–a massive “we support troops” type message on top of faceless silhouettes of soldiers in ponchos. Militarism sells. It also makes perpetual wars possible. Let’s truck over cannon fodder to the Middle East or wherever, as long as we signal that we abstractly support faceless troops (we wouldn’t want to see the faces of the dead) and wear the flag as a veil. Just remember: “Save More, Stream More, Do More.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities June 27-28
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
Pride in Bunnell at 2K Ranch
Al-Anon Family Groups
Nar-Anon Family Group
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Candidate Forum
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
We had a good run — some eight decades or so — but it is clear by now that the United States has ceased to be the leader of the free world. A successor for that post has not been named, and it appears unlikely that the European Union, or NATO, or whatever constitutes “the West” these days will promote from within. The job might even be eliminated, one more reduction in force courtesy of President Trump.
Rather than leading the free world, the United States is striding across the globe seemingly free of restraint, forethought or strategy, exerting its power because it can. In a matter of months, the Trump administration has captured Venezuela’s president and tossed him into jail in Brooklyn and has pummeled Iran’s theocratic leadership in a war that is ricocheting across the Middle East and upending the global economy; now the president says he will have “the honor of taking Cuba” next. Trump in his second term is like Michael Corleone in “The Godfather,” settling all the family business.
–From Carlos Ladoza’s “America Has Become a Dangerous Nation,” The New York Times, March 24, 2026.
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
If the Democrates, didn’t cheat all the time, & when, Biden use all his presidental power to lock TRUMP up, on bogus charges. They called in every play in the book! TRUMP servived, TRUMP was ellected again! TRUMP is thier daddy. Sadly the jackass party loves to hate TRUMP… They have no one, on their side with such charisma & charm! So just like Michael Corleone, TRUMP will pay back all of his Democratic friends . An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth! Now TRUMP is exposing all the jackass corruption. TRUMP, like many GOP members, wants to get to the bottom of all these new Democratic millionaires.What about all the Russia Colloosion stories, all PROOVED to be lies! Seems all roads lead to Obama, Hillary, & Bidens FBI. ( which many have been fired already) Without TRUMPS re ellection we wouldn’t have known shit! Harris would have BURYED the Minn scandal…Business as usual. Democrats tryed to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, & they probley would have gotten away with it…. But they mis calculated, their no match for TRUMP! You see in life, sometime your the fuckie, but sometimes your the fucker!
Skibum says
America’s Ayatollah shithola in the WH stood on the tarmac only a day or two ago, saying he probably will be in charge of the Strait of Hormuz!!! What a total ass wipe.
Meanwhile… the latest polling from fauxinfotainment nuze at least is honest enough to show that the convicted felon pedo prez has lost even more support from not only democrats, not only independents, but more and more republicans. His disapproval rating is at an ALL TIME HIGH, and not even Dennis Rathsam will be able to dispute the latest poll results unless more lies and abject embarrassment is what he is after.
Pogo says
As stated
https://flaglerlive.com/biden-danger-pt/
The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,
Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit
Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,
Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.
— Omar Khayyam
https://www.therubaiyatofomarkhayyam.com/rubaiyat-full-text/
EC: File
Sherry says
What the American public is saying about trump’s deeply unpopular war in IRAN:
https://apnews.com/article/ap-poll-iran-republicans-trump-2ce973fa38cbed78a19f1c37fb7b6926
Sherry says
trump has pocketed about 4 BILLION by “leveraging” (what a diplomatic word) his presidency during is second term according to this AI summary:
As of March 2026, investigations and financial reports estimate that Donald Trump and his family have made approximately $4 billion by leveraging the presidency during his second term. This reflects a significant increase in his net worth, which jumped from roughly $3.9 billion in 2024 to an estimated $7.3 billion by late 2025.
NPR
Primary Revenue Drivers
The surge in wealth during this term is attributed to several key areas:
Cryptocurrency Ventures: The most significant driver, accounting for over $2.3 billion in gains.
World Liberty Financial: The family’s crypto platform has reportedly netted them approximately $1 billion. A 49% stake was sold to a UAE royal for $500 million, with $187 million flowing directly to Trump family entities.
Meme Coins: The “$TRUMP” coin and other digital assets generated an estimated $100 million in trading fees within just two weeks of launch.
Foreign Business Deals: Since his re-election, the family has secured at least $23 million from licensing the Trump name overseas.
Gulf Projects: Licensing for developments in Oman and Dubai generated millions, with more than $105 million in Gulf-related projects signed since 2022.
Media & Entertainment:
Documentary Deals: The family received $28 million from Amazon for a documentary featuring Melania Trump.
Legal Settlements: Major tech and media companies paid the President $90.5 million in settlements since his re-election, including $16 million from Paramount over an interview dispute.
Gifts & Assets: Qatar provided the President with a $400 million jet, which he currently uses as Air Force One but intends to keep after his term.
Brennan Center for Justice
Net Worth Growth Summary
Year Estimated Net Worth
2024 $3.9 Billion
2025 $7.3 Billion
2026 (March) $6.5 Billion (est.)
Note: Estimates vary by source. While The New York Times has documented at least $1.4 billion in specific gains, broader investigative reports from The New Yorker and NPR place the total closer to $4 billion.
NPR
Laurel says
But, but, but, Sherry! Don’t you know there are millions of men in women’s sports?
Just sarcasm.
I do believe that more and more Republicans have had enough. My husband (Republican turned Independent when trump was voted in) wonders where all the Republican values went?
Free trade. Trump killing with tariffs.
Government out of your bedroom. Trump killing with medical interventions, especially involving women.
Government out of businesses. Trump killing by sticking his nose in every kind of business, such as threatening broadcasters will lose their licenses if they report anything negative about him, and intervening in private business decisions.
Individual freedom. Trump killing by laws effecting our freedoms, such as voting traditionally as we have all our lives.
Rule of law. Trump killing by bypassing Congress, and ignoring any law that can slow down his agenda.
Fiscal responsibility. Trump killing by enriching himself and family members on our time.
https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Human dignity. Trump killing by calling those of us who don’t agree with him as “vermin” and “the enemy within.”
So, where did those Republican values go? Anyone who still retains them, should dump the fool.
Ray W. says
Every spring, oil industry figures gather for a week-long conference. This past Monday, per a CNBC article, Mike Wirth, Chevron’s CEO, presented to attendees his views of the state of the energy industry.
He told them that current futures markets are not yet fully pricing in the disruptions already associated with the blocking of oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz:
“There are very real, physical manifestations of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that are working their way around the world and through the system that I don’t think are fully priced into futures curves on oil.”
According to the reporter, May West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures are priced at $88.13 per barrel of crude oil. Longer out, August WTI deliveries are currently priced at $81 per barrel.
But, Mr. Wirth proposed to his audience, the actual international physical supply of crude oil is likely much lower in volume than today’s futures prices support, given the time it will take to restore full production. “It’s going to take time to come out of this”, he said.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
If Mr. Wirth is correct in his estimations, $81 per barrel of crude oil for delivery in August is too low a pricing figure given what has already come to pass.
I do not claim to be an expert on oil futures pricing. But I know when to listen. Many economists are arguing that the tipping point into worldwide recession is long-term pricing between $100 and $125 per barrel. World-wide recession does not mean that every country will slide into recession. But America is part of an international economy and the storm winds just might swirl far and wide.
Is it reasonable to argue that each additional day of Strait restriction might mean more than one additional day of time needed for full restoration to normality? It’s been nearly four weeks since first strike and Chevron’s CEO is already telling industry figures about potential supply disruptions far into the future in excess of what is being priced into the marketplace. Qatar is talking of a minimum of three years, and as many as five years, to restore damage to its LNG export volumes to pre-war levels. Other experts say once an oil field shuts down, one doesn’t just flip a switch to restore the field to full production.
From another story, Chevron is reportedly better situated for resiliency than most other American energy producers because the company has very little engagement in the Persian Gulf region compared to the others. That means its business model is less exposed to the possible shock of loss of transport of its production capacity.
Ray W. says
On December 23, 2024, The Cool Down focused a story on what it described as a “state of the art” Imperial County, California solar plant capable of producing 157 MWs of electricity, a plant that is coupled with a Tesla “Megapack” battery backup system capable of storing 600 MW/hours of electricity that can be distributed over time into the grid at a rate of up to 150 MW.
From prior stories, there are three types of electricity generating power plants.
Base load plants operate as much as possible; they are the backbone of all electricity grids. Even when electricity demand is comparatively low, base load plants operate at maximum capacity whenever possible to meet demand. Almost always, the most efficient power plants are the ones utilized by grid managers as base load plants.
Follower plants operate when grid demand exceeds that amount of power provided by base load plants. For example, ERCOT, the grid manager for most of Texas, has more than 1,400 power plants under its supervision. The most efficient of those 1,400+ power plants operate as base load plants. On a mild March day, demand for electricity might be unusually low. There is zero justifiable reason to operate all 1,400+ power plants on such a day. Buying the cheapest electricity available from the most efficient power plants is the goal. In this scenario, the least efficient power plants are never operated, unless long ago a contract was signed requiring that the inefficient plants be operated even when not needed.
But on a normal day summer day, the follower power plants are called upon to meet any additional demand. Again, in this scenario, the least efficient power plants are never operated, unless long ago a contract was signed requiring that the inefficient plants be operated even when not needed.
Finally, during extreme Texas weather events, all 1,400+ power plants operate at full capacity to meet surging short-term peak or maximum demand, hence the term peaker plant. This is the moment when a battery backup’s storage capacity is called upon. Charged to capacity when available electricity can be purchased at its lowest cost, the battery backup’s storage capacity is used in time of peak need to forestall for as long as possible the need to operate the most inefficient of the 1,400+ power plants. In time, if enough battery backup storage capacity is added to a grid, the most inefficient power plants, no longer needed, can forever be shut down, reducing the cost of electricity to consumers, no matter the weather.
From what I have learned, grid managers determine the record demand level ever achieved for the grid; they then make sure that an excess generating capacity of 15% is maintained in order to compensate for power plants that suddenly need to be shut down for repair or maintenance when sudden plant outages occur. China currently has 100%, give or take, in excess power generating capacity in its national grids, which would make sense if the country were preparing to absorb Taiwan by force if its government so chooses. This unusual percentage of excess generating capacity would offer resilience in case of imposition of sanctions imposed by other nations. According to a February 2026 Reuters story, China’s renewable electricity grid share now exceeds 50% of its overall generating capacity.
Sherry says
Israeli military officers making $$$ by placing BETS on trump’s Iran WAR:
An Israeli military officer has been charged with placing bets related to air strikes on Iran.
The air force major, whose name has not been revealed, is accused of using classified information to win more than $162,000 (£121,000) on Polymarket at the outset of the 12-day war against Iran last June.
Polymarket is a prediction platform which allows users to bet on everything from air strikes to the year of Jesus Christ’s second coming.
It has attracted publicity in recent months after users won substantial sums betting on military action in Iran and Venezuela.
According to an indictment filed at the Tel Aviv District Court, the Israeli officer attended a confidential meeting on June 12, the day before the start of operation Rising Lion, in which he was briefed about the attacks.
As Israeli warplanes were flying towards their targets in Iran, the reservist allegedly informed a civilian accomplice to place a bet on the war’s timing.
They then split the winnings, it is alleged, with the air force officer transferring a portion of his share to cryptocurrency.
They are also accused of winning thousands of dollars related to a planned attack in Yemen last September.
The two men have been charged with security offences, bribery and obstruction of justice.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it viewed the case gravely but stressed that no harm was caused to its operations.
Pogo says
Insider trading
… who would have guessed?
Laurel says
Yep. Trump’s rants. Oil up, oil down, oil up, oil down, and supposedly, no one knows next what he’ll do next:
https://www.9news.com.au/world/donald-trump-iran-updates-oil-futures-trade-suspicious-betting-activity-usa-world-news/1061ef6b-5fef-401c-b469-98016ccdb9c3
And some still say he works for free.