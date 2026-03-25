The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Flagler and Volusia counties, with board representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, today taking on migrant detention at the Flagler County jail, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: The image above, from Turkish Archeological News, is of “The King’s Gate” in Hattusa, in central Turkey, once the capital of the very powerful Hittite civilization and empire in the second millennium BCE. It is today a UNESCO Heritage Site. “A monumental enclosure wall of more than 8 km in length surrounds the whole city,” the page on the UNESCO site states. “There are remains of older walls around the lower city and section walls dividing the large city area in separate districts. The ruins of the upper city’s fortification form a double wall with more than a hundred towers and, as far as is known today, five gateways: two in the west, the Lion’s Gate in the south-west, the King’s Gate in the south-east and a procession gate, the Sphinx Gate in the south of the city. The latter is located on top of a high artificial bastion with stone-plastered slopes, with two staircases leading to the gateway at the top and an arched stone tunnel running underneath. The impressive ruins of fortifications, placed on rocky peaks in the centre of the Upper City, bear witness to the complexity of Hittite rock masonry, and the longest known Hittite hieroglyphic inscription from the Hittite Empire can be found in the Upper City at Nişantepe.” The “King’s Gate” received its name from a relief carved at the base of the archway. My Pleiade edition of the history of that era describes the sculpture above: “This sculpture is one of the most famous examples of Hittite art from the New Kingdom. In high relief, the silhouette of a male figure stands out on the block, wearing a pointed helmet with cheek guards. His face is youthful and beardless. The man advances to the right with a determined air. Dressed in a short loincloth, his torso is bare, and the sculptor has meticulously depicted the abundance of body hair. In his right hand, the figure holds a finger-handled axe (a valuable dating marker), while a curved sword is tucked into his belt. His left hand is closed in a deliberate gesture. His legs and feet are bare. The figure’s identity remains uncertain: god or king? The small horn affixed to the side of the helmet is a clue cited by those who favor the former hypothesis. The weaponry, however, is more suited to a monarch than a deity; the placement of the relief also makes it quite understandable that it depicts the king entering his city, perhaps returning from a victorious campaign and at the head of his army. Indeed, his face emanates the contentment that success brings, as well as confidence in the future.” The raised fist looks a bit too familiar. But for the nobility and art of the king represented in the statue, I could’ve sworn it had a maga air about it. I am surprised Ubu Roi has not had the stele stolen and brought stateside, maybe placed in front of the Donald Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

Now this:





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