The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Bunnell Police Department Seminar: “Fraud Fighters: Protecting What’s Yours,” 10:30 a.m., free and open to all, Bunnell City Commission Chambers, 2400 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Public Safety Officer Rommel Scalf of the Bunnell Police Department is leading an easy to follow seminar focused on protecting your identity, finances and peace of mind.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.
AdventHealth’s Rob Deininger at Flagler Tiger Bay: Rob Deininger, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth’s East Florida Division is the featured speaker at today’s Flagler Tiger Bay Club lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. The cost is $45 for members and $50 for guests. Deininger oversees AdventHealth facilities across Volusia, Lake and Flagler counties. He will present “Trends in Healthcare: How Innovation, Access, and Economics are Shaping the Next Decade.”
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: From Satista: According to data from IMF PortWatch, a platform providing real-time data on port and maritime trade activity around the world, an average of six ships per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz between March 1 and March 8, down from an average of around 100 ships per day in February, prior to the escalation of the conflict. Between 50 and 60 percent of the vessels passing through the strait are usually tankers carrying oil and liquefied gas, highlighting its crucial role in global energy trade. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, serving as a gateway for roughly 25 percent of the world’s maritime oil trade. According to the IEA, an average of 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products were shipped through the strait in 2025, with countries like Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz to ship their oil exports. Large volumes of liquefied natural gas from major Gulf producers also pass through this narrow corridor, making it indispensable to global energy markets and price stability. The current closure of the strait has resulted in a spike in global oil prices, which could have devastating effects on the global economy if the crisis drags on.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Nar-Anon Family Group
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Candidate Forum
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
Leaving this sea, we had an instant acquaintance with Muscat, the most important city in the country of Oman. I admired its strange appearance, in the middle of the black rocks which surround it and against which its houses and forts stand out in white. I saw the rounded dome of its mosques, the elegant points of its minarets, its cool, green terraces. But it was only a vision, and the Nautilus soon sank beneath the dark waves of these lands.
–From Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea 1870.
Comments
Laurel says
Bullies are nothing more than scared baby brats. Bore spurs with big mouths. Big mouths with nothing more attached. Pseudo machismo.
Laurel says
Bone spurs, that is.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Iran has harassed us, murdered us, lied to us, destroyed many of American holdings around the world. That shit eaten grin, on the face of the suppreme leader, is no more. Iran has asked for this for more than 1/2 of my life. Terror Inc! TRUMP unleashed the rath of God on them. There’s no time to let up yet, give them what they’ve been asking for. And give it to them good! As the Marines head that way, Trumps gonna take there oil fields, take their oil. And bring peace to the region. TRUMP will arm the people of Iran to take back there country. A new Iran,s future is waiting. Will the people rise up & control their destiny ? Only time will tell, but at least TRUMP gave them the opportunity to live in freedom & peace.
The dude says
Is MAGA is into regime building now Baghdad Bob?
Pogo says
Things of a kind, and in common
As stated
https://www.google.com/search?q=income+distribution+iran
As stated
https://www.google.com/search?q=income+distribution+israel
As stated
https://www.google.com/search?q=income+distribution+us
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”
– Muhammad Ali
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
– Martin Luther King, Jr.
Ray W. says
The Times of Israel reports that, due to a significant recent rise in Jewish settler violence against West Bank Palestinians, the IDF is redeploying a battalion of soldiers intended for Lebanon to the West Bank.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
A Benzinga reporter constructed a story around the idea that the current energy shock caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has prompted a wave of investment in the world’s largest battery makers.
The arguments goes that investors are more fully coming to the realization that national dependence on fossil fuels carries with it true vulnerability to geopolitical risks. More fully electrifying an economy with renewable energy sources lessens the geopolitical risks.
While fossil fuel majors have experienced a rise in stock valuations, reports the author, battery maker majors have seen an even greater rise in stock valuations.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
Led by a Northwestern University researcher, a team of additional researchers from Stanford, Princeton and UCal-Davis reviewed 150 rears of incarceration data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, starting from 1870. Their findings were published on March 12, 2024.
According to the findings, from 1870 to 1960, on average, immigrants had an incarceration rate only slightly lower than the incarceration rate for U.S.-born males. However, dating from 1960, the incarceration rate for immigrants began to diverge from the rate for the U.S.-born. As of the time of the release of the paper, immigrants today are 60% less likely to be incarcerated, compared to the U.S.-born.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I don’t know what this November will bring at the ballot box, but the closer we get to the 2026 mid-terms, the more and more strident will become certain FlaglerLive commenters. We are already seeing this pattern unfold.
It is incredibly important to the future of one of our two political parties that immigrants be cast as crime-ridden vermin who must be crushed. Vengefully hateful and dishonest commenters will be the centerpiece of that party’s message.
Ed P says
Hello Ray W,
Unfortunately, when the right simply points out the obvious, it’s received as dishonest, disingenuous or a MAGA rant.
People are not willing to listen to alternate perspectives. Everyone races to claim the moral high ground, like children playing “king of the hill.” Once they control that moral high ground, common sense is ignored.
The victors declare they are critical thinkers even when not employing common sense and actually allowing emotions to drive them to rationalization and at times delusion instead of truth.
Admission of being wrong about any issue when all the facts aren’t revealed/understood or when criticizing before enough time for a situation to produce results is never admitted. They just want to “look forward”.
Mistakes, misunderstandings, or just being wrong requires acknowledgment at a minimum. Admission of what’s being done right by the Trump administration is also a necessity.
None of your pleas or any well presented arguments are going to sway this community to be better. If words worked, changes would have already occurred.
However, because of your status, when you decide to lead by example, others will follow.
My suggestion is you should give the current administration their due on that rare occasion when deserved. To meet in the middle on occasion doesn’t require being a shill for Trump. Being 100% negatively critical is simply disingenuous.
I suspect a few commenters “understand” the editor’s position and his rationale, but if all opposing voices vacates this site, the remaining echo chamber will prove to be a weaker voice.
Ray W. says
On October 27, 2024, a report deriving conclusions from the study of four decades of accumulated crime and immigration data was released by the American Immigration Council, an organization about which I know very little. An excerpt from the report reads:
“[G]rowth of the immigrant population in the United States is not correlated with higher crime rates. Instead growing immigrant populations have been associated with reductions in violent and property crime across the U.S.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
The use of the term correlation has its own weight. Nearly all my adult life I have read of a direct correlation between the strength of the national economy and crime. When people are earning money, the national crime rate drops. Conversely, when people are out of work, the crime rate rises. This study finds an “association” between a growing immigrant share of a populace and a reduction in crime in locations spread all across the country, suggesting that many factors may carry greater or lesser weight, but immigration growth is one of several constants.
Ray W. says
The National Academy of Sciences dates back to 1863. In 1915, the first issue of its journal was published. Today, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) is the second-most commonly cited scientific journal in America.
On December 7, 2020, the PNAS published a peer-reviewed study on comparative crime rates in Texas. Texas was the state chosen for study because Texas state law requires that the immigration status of every Texas arrestee be established.
The impetus for the study arose from an assertion made earlier in 2020 during oral argument by the U.S. Solicitor General to the USSC that “[w]hen officers are unable to arrest aliens – often criminal aliens – who are in removal proceedings or have been ordered removed from the United States, those aliens then return to their communities, where criminal aliens are disproportionally more likely to commit crimes.”
It was the use of the term “disproportionally” that caught the eyes of PNAS scientists.
Unable to find any study that supported the Solicitor General’s claim, researchers received authorization to study seven years of Texas arrest records, dating between 2012 to 2018.
This is from the 2020 PNAS report:
“Contrary to public perception, we observe considerably lower felony arrest rates among undocumented immigrants compared to legal immigrants and native-born U.S. citizens and find no evidence that undocumented criminality has increased in recent years. … Our findings help us understand why the most aggressive removal programs have not delivered on their crime reduction promises and are unlikely to do so in the future.”
More specifically, the researchers wrote:
“We find that undocumented immigrants have substantially lower crime rates than native-born citizens and legal immigrants across a range of felony offenses. Relative to undocumented immigrants, U.S.-born citizens are over two times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes, 2.5 times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes, and over 4 times more likely to be arrested for property crimes. In addition, the proportion of arrests involving undocumented immigrants in Texas were relatively stable or decreasing over the period.”
Finally, the study found that over the seven year period, the native-born U.S. citizenry were arrested for murder at a rate of 4.9 per 100,000 persons. The murder arrest rate of the undocumented? 1.9 per 100,000 persons.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I agree with a recent FlaglerLive commenter who listed a string of murders allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants. Each undocumented immigrant should be prosecuted for the crimes each committed wherever possible. But it would be a grave error in judgment and an act of low moral character for a FlaglerLive commenter to prosecute a class of people for crimes committed by individuals, particularly where proof exists that the class of people at issue is significantly more law abiding than are the native-born U.S. citizens among us.
Sherry says
Human beings are NOT blips on a computer game!
The heinous trump administration making light of this ridiculous WAR is way beyond inhumane! We are now forced to live in a “Fascist Twilight Zone” of Maga construction!
You simply CANNOT bomb your way to Peace! The trump “brain trust” are completely over their heads in every way! Gone Are The Days Of:
* Fact Driven Reality
* Educated, Critical Thought
* Truth
* Trust in the Word of Our Leaders
* Ethics
* Integrity
* Honesty
* Honor
Bring back the DRAFT! Let’s get some “skin in the GAME” from the families of “Oligarchs and Political Leaders”!!!
Laurel says
The kids of oligarchs and political leaders will not go. Barron will have inherited bone spurs.
Laurel says
The magas have already started protecting Barron. They claim he is “too tall.” Nonsense! They’ll change their minds when their kids go.
Sherry says
YES Laurel. . . we all know that “bone spurs” are hereditary!
Ed P says
Sherry and Laurel,
Who wishes bad will on a 20 year old?
Sticking to the policies and issues is a better look.
Since you both want facts. Fact, the U.S. military is 100% volunteer. Fact, they are achieving recruiting requirements. Fact, the military’s technical advancements keeps many more personnel out of harms way and requires fewer support staff.
Finally, 15 million eligible men were deferred for the Vietnam War Draft. Trump was 1 of 15 million.
Are you shaming them too?