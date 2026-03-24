The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Bunnell Police Department Seminar: “Fraud Fighters: Protecting What’s Yours,” 10:30 a.m., free and open to all, Bunnell City Commission Chambers, 2400 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Public Safety Officer Rommel Scalf of the Bunnell Police Department is leading an easy to follow seminar focused on protecting your identity, finances and peace of mind.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here

AdventHealth’s Rob Deininger at Flagler Tiger Bay: Rob Deininger, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth’s East Florida Division is the featured speaker at today’s Flagler Tiger Bay Club lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. The cost is $45 for members and $50 for guests. Deininger oversees AdventHealth facilities across Volusia, Lake and Flagler counties. He will present “Trends in Healthcare: How Innovation, Access, and Economics are Shaping the Next Decade.”

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.



Notably: From Satista: According to data from From Satista: According to data from IMF PortWatch , a platform providing real-time data on port and maritime trade activity around the world, an average of six ships per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz between March 1 and March 8, down from an average of around 100 ships per day in February, prior to the escalation of the conflict. Between 50 and 60 percent of the vessels passing through the strait are usually tankers carrying oil and liquefied gas, highlighting its crucial role in global energy trade. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, serving as a gateway for roughly 25 percent of the world’s maritime oil trade. According to the IEA , an average of 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products were shipped through the strait in 2025, with countries like Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz to ship their oil exports. Large volumes of liquefied natural gas from major Gulf producers also pass through this narrow corridor, making it indispensable to global energy markets and price stability. The current closure of the strait has resulted in a spike in global oil prices , which could have devastating effects on the global economy if the crisis drags on.

Now this:





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