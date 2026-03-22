The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 22, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.

“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.

Caribbean IslandFest at The Stage in Palm Coast’s Town Center, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Noon to 6 p.m. $15 per person. See full lineup here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: “We didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise,” the esteemed Israeli co-president Donald Trump said in answer to a question by a reporter about why the United States didn’t tell Japan about the suicide war against Iran. The Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, was sitting next to Trump in the now-gilded the Oval Office, the oafish vice president sitting next to him, his legs apart of course so the world can see what big balls he has. rump continued: “Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK? Right?” There was idiot laughter, though I admit: I had to laugh too. What else can one do? Maybe next time he meets his patron Netanyahu they can joke about the King David terrorist attack, and when Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman visits they can all have a good laugh about 9/11. “You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us,” he said, not hearing himself. “After the end of World War II, President Harry S. Truman used the attack on Pearl Harbor to justify American efforts to remake Japanese society and to impose a pacifist Constitution,” The ever-sanctimonious Times reported in its article about the tasteless joke, as if Truman himself hadn’t been more crass when he announced the destruction of Hiroshima. It’s not often than Hermann Göring comes off better than either Truman or Trump. See the quote at the bottom. A friend reminded us of the Fawlty Towers skit: “Don’t Mention the War.” See below.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



