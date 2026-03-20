The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 20, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Tax Collector Shelley Edmonson and Clerk of Court Tom Bexley, with a legislative update from Rep. Sam Greco. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.

“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Readings: Gideon Levy, the Haaretz columnist who, like Haaretz, tackles subjects the America press never dares tackle or touch, had a piece on March 15 about the Sde Teiman Israeli military base and torture camp. The Sde Teiman Affair is Israel’s Abu Ghraib. A leaked video showed Israeli soldiers forming a barrier with their shields so a Palestinian prisoner could be tortured and sodomized behind the shield. The original scandal, to detractors with the moral compass of a flea, was not the act itself, but that the video had been leaked. The new scandal is that the inquiry has fizzled, all charges against the criminal soldiers dropped on March 12, and the affair forgotten. “But the affair is not over,” Levy writes. “Instead of the lost issues of justice and equality before the law, of good and evil, of crime and punishment, we have a clear statement by state institutions whereby from here on, military pris-on guards are allowed to rip the anus of every prisoner, as long as he is Palestinian, to break his ribs, puncture his lungs. Not only will no harm come to them, they will become heroes. If the heroes of our childhood were, to our shame, soldiers in the shady commando unit 101, the heroes of the new zeitgeist are the criminal prison guards in Unit 100. That is the history of Israel in a nutshell. The affair is not over because instead of these questions, which Israel fled from and refrained from addressing, a much more fateful question arises in all its might: What is the role of truth in our lives and is it still relevant? The Sde Teiman affair has delivered its response: No, truth has no importance any more. What really happened is irrelevant, reality has no more role to play, only fabrications do. In the prevailing atmosphere that’s taken over, any lie can conceal any truth. This is a scram-bling of all values, even more important than the existence of a military prison where torture took place.”

Now this:





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