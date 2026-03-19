The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 19, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.
Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.
Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.
Notably: A quick review of recent covers about the Iran war from around the world. Unsurprisingly, the winner is Charlie Hebdo, with its “Are We Going to Run Out of Supreme Leaders” cover:
The Economist used to be the king of covers some years ago, daring to go where no other covers would go, but that’s died off: no more humping camels (“The trouble with mergers,” from 1994) or rocketing Jesus (“Brazil takes off”). This was pretty tame for the greatest folly since the Iraq war:
Even Time Magazine, never very imaginative, is better:
From a more worrisome angle, this cover of the Vegas Review-Journal from Tuesday was striking for its screaming absence of anything related to the war, but for a tiny couple of lines about Israel stepping up its campaign in Lebanon, at the bottom of the index column to the left. When a weather story beats the war, it signals that the American public has already tuned off the Middle East, like the heat wave, “beating the record by six weeks.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee
Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Forum
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center
For the full calendar, go here.
“The term “blowback” was originally used by the C.I.A. to describe the unintended consequences of covert actions, but it can also refer to the broad repercussions that wars overseas have on the homeland. From the Roman Republic to France after World War II, history contains many examples of democracies that were destabilized by lawless wars abroad. The costs of America’s longest war have become apparent: broken bodies and families, the loss of civil liberties, the growth of the surveillance state, the acceleration of a paramilitary gun culture, crime and corruption in military ranks, popular disenchantment with the establishment and, most of all, the weakening of the laws and norms that restrain the armed forces.”
–From “They Celebrated Vigilante Justice on the Battlefield. Then They Brought It Home,” The New York Times, Sept. 30, 2025.
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
TRUMP doesn’t need Nato,s help. America has the greatest military in the world. NATO needs the USA! Ya,LL give TRUMP no credit. NATO has refused America,s call for help from 3 or 4 US sitting presidents. The answer has been no everytime. TRUMP now knows who he can count on. We have been protecting them since the 40,s, & for what…. 1/2 don’t pay enough for our protection, TRUMP rattled their cage, & some ponyed up but nowhere enough. Now with just about spitting in America,s face,Isreal is our only friend. The world celebrated the death of Irans leaders, no longer are they a nuclear threat. I sure hope Europe gets their act togeather. They are over whelmed by invaders now. They are losing thier own country France, Germany, England soon they will be under Shareha Law, as many Europeans just gave up! They tryed this same plan with Biden. As he & Harris both looked the other way, as they came storming in! Obama’s no better, Minn is all his fault…Corruption, lies, cover ups! Obama placed them all in one place, that’s how we got OMAR, one of the biggest scumbags in DC! Stealing millions from Americas poor, & disabled! You all know the story.What they didn’t count on was the TRUMP LANDSLIDE! Look at what he,s done for America, in such a short time. So now we know, all there is to know about the fools over seas! The Middle East, helped America more, they wanted their region safe to live in peace. TRUMP will deal with Europe in his own way. They will regret the day they said no to America! Now its time to say no to them. We have enough freeloaders, we don’t need them too!
The dude says
Baghdad Bob is alive and well… just retired to Palm Coast Florida now.
He regularly posts political commentary here under a comedic persona named Dennis C. Rathsam. It is exactly what you would expect.
Skibum says
FlaglerLive doesn’t need Dennis Rathsam… Dennis needs FlaglerLive!!!
Skibum says
Then: “I alone can fix it!”
Now: Secretary of State “Little Rubio” with the big clown shoes directed by the WH to pressure foreign governments to HELP the U.S. secure the Strait of Hormuz.
Now: The convicted felon fraudster con man prez trying desperately to get NATO’s help to fix all of the damage in the Middle East that was foreseen by previous presidents and administrations if they had been brain dead enough to carry out a direct attack on Iran that would obviously result in them closing down shipping through the Strait. But no, the dumbshit brainiac who was one professor’s dumbest flunky college students and now soils the furniture cushions in the WH used his one brain cell once again and flunked out, hoping against hope that someone else will be duped into coming in and cleaning up the mess he has made in the Middle East that is negatively affecting the entire world.
And Dennis shows he doesn’t have any more brain cells between his ears than the convicted felon in the WH, gushing with pride, falling on his knees in worship of the pedo prez despite being ridiculed and the object of abject embarrassment to anyone with common sense, decency, and a moral compass. (One clap back at Dennis)
Keenan Hreib says
It takes a special level of effort to be as RACIST, UNINFORMED, and COMPROMISED as Dennis is.
NATO has no desire to join the U.S. and ISRAEL in further destroying the Middle East and trying to kick off WWIII. Trump got into politics to make money with the influence and leverage the Presidency affords him. Donald J Trump hates this country and despises it’s people. Oh, DENNIS…. He hates you too.
Pogo says
Or maybe this
Sherry says
Donald Trump (47th President – Current)
2026 Average: Approximately 43.4%.
First Term Average (2017–2021): 41%.
High/Low: Peaked at 49% and hit a low of 34% in January 2021.
Joe Biden (46th President)
Final Average (2025): Approximately 38%–40% at the end of his term.
Term Average (2021–2025): 42%.
High/Low: Peaked early at 57% and hit a career low of 36% in mid-2024.
Barack Obama (44th President)
Final Average (2017): Approximately 59%.
Term Average (2009–2017): 48%.
High/Low: Started at a high of 69% and hit a low of 38% in 2014.
Approval at Comparable Milestones
The following table compares their average approval ratings specifically at the one-year mark of their respective terms:
President 1-Year Mark (Term) Average Approval Net Approval
Donald Trump 2026 (2nd Term) 43.4% -11.5%
Joe Biden 2022 (1st Term) 43.0% -8.0%
Donald Trump 2018 (1st Term) 40.0% -15.0%
Barack Obama 2010 (1st Term) 50.0% +7.0%
Dennis C Rathsam says
TDS is a sad thing, for the people here at Flagler Live. This is where the Jackasses of P/C come to inhance thier happness with the communist, liberals of the Democratic party. Since this morning, some world leaders are already calling TRUMP, they’re scared. We don’t need thier oil. Its Europe, & China had need that body of water free. As what’s left of Iran, they’ve been retalliating to all thier desert rats. Missels aimed at them from yrs gone by. It shows the quality of scum in Iran. Just kill everyone they can, before Thier all blown to bits. Every president, is on record stating Iran should not have a nuke! EVERYONE! TRUMP said it 20, or 30 yrs ago. He knew back then there’d be trouble. EVERYTIME you stop for gas sweeties, think of TRUMP! Curse him out…. He saved your ungratfull lives from a nuclear crazed zellot. Any of you fools who doesn’t stand with the rest of America, are traitors! Never in my 73 yrs have I seen such assholes, hoping our president fails. Your the root of the disfunction in this country! How quickly you forget about 9/11 TRUMP was right, on this State on the Union, he asked everyone who loves the American people! Not 1 Jackass stood up! YOU PEOPLE ARE CRAZY! You love illegals more than Americans….
Skibum says
Now blaming even the terrorist attacks on 9/11 on Iran? Just because you might have heard that LIE somewhere like on fauxinfotainment nuze? Or from one of the administration sycophants with their nose buried in the convicted felon prez’ ass cheeks, pleasing the felon in the WH with his every desire and repeating lies trying to prevent their banishment to far off outposts like Kristy Noem was sentenced to?
No lie or unhinged fantasy is too far fetched for Dennis to grasp, hug tightly and dream of one day cuddling up to his orange daddy in the ever after. But I would caution him… it will be DAMN hot down there!
Keenan Hreib says
Correction Dennis! Get it right son. TRUMP LOVES ISRAEL MORE THAN AMERICA OR AMERICANS. THIS IS WHY WE ARE IN THE POSITION WE ARE IN TODAY.
Ed P says
Hello Keenan,
Are you sure?
Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband, accused Trump of “ fanning the flames of antisemitism “ by scapegoating Jewish voters in 2024. Mary Trump says she heard him use Jewish slurs.
Remember Charlottesville when he was vilified for not condemning the white supremacists who chanted antisemitic slogans.
He’s been charged with antisemitism for questioning why Jewish voters support Democrats.
He even called out Senator Schumer for not being Jewish enough.
Is this a convenient thought or are you being duplicitous?
Considerations.
It has cost the Israeli military about 1/2 of our cost in the first 20 days. Is it possible that Trump actually monetizes everything and found an ally to defer some of the expenses?
Regardless where any of the this war lands, the world will be a safer place for some period of time and it will prove worthwhile.
You refuse to admit that Iranian leadership has been at war with United States for 47 years and until Trump, no one had the stones to help fulfill the Iranian Regimes’ gullible subliminal request to meet their maker. This is the actual definition of FAFO.
Skibum says
The convicted felon pedo prez disparages his own maga supporters the instant he turns his back from talking to them. That is a pattern of his… talking nice to someone face to face and bashing them a minute later to their backs. It has happened over and over again… is this news to you, Ed?
How many times has one of the orange menace’s political supporters or appointees that he has lavished praise upon finally had enough and turned against him or was eventually thrown under the bus by the brainiac after some scandal, and then bashed incessantly as if they were the worst person on earth even though the idiot in the WH thought they were wonderful previously?
Don’t put any credence on ANYTHING coming from is pie hole because he only intends on pleasing whoever happens to be in front of him at the moment while he stabs them in the back as soon as they turn away or somehow is “disloyal” when they figure out how corrupt he is.
Laurel says
Skibum: I am convinced that Trump is not a bigot. He will happily use anyone, regardless of religion, color, gender or nationality.
I was once in a battle with a boss who told me he had no bigotry towards anyone. He felt the same, negative way about all people. There is truth in that!
A psychopath feels the same about a human as he/she does about a piece of furniture; it is something to be used, then discarded when no longer useful. So, such a person doesn’t care if the useful individual is black or white, male or female, Republican or Democrat. If he will personally gain from a party, that’s his party. If women were in control as men are today, he would be the greatest feminist the world has ever seen, in the history of the universe!
The impressiveness about Trump is his ability to con people. The disappointing thing is how many people fall for it.
Skibum says
Laurel, I have never thought about the idiot in the WH quite that way. You may be on to something there.
Keenan Hreib says
Ed Ed Ed, Trump is not beholden to anyone or anthing except money, power, and his own adulation. He has no core values. No moral code or compass. Furthermore; I don’t give a shit what Kamala said, what her husband said… none of it. I had major issues with her stance and support of the real AXIS OF EVIL… ISRAEL. A nuclear juggernaut in the Middle East(thanks to us) killing Palestinian and Lebanese civilians all over the place. Now we are in a unprovoked war with Iran in behalf of Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel. I’m not being facetious when i say, “please open your eyes and ears”. Bone up a little on the Middle East and stop bringing up senseless tropes that have no bearing on what’s happening right now.
Ed P says
Hello Keenan,
Unprovoked war?
Who’s blind and deaf now?
Israel an axis of evil?
I will concede I’m not a Middle East expert and quite possibly even a lightweight, however, you on the other hand need to climb back in the window and get off the ledge.
WOW
Keenan Hreib says
Facts matter. Absolutely no over reaction here, just a healthy dose of reality. Nobody has to be a expert to see what’s happening. Follow the breadcrumbs. Epstein, Gaza, and now Iran. TRUMP PART II is even making the GULLABLES in MAGA sweat. Soon we will all be on the same page when it comes to this sociopath and his psychopath master in Israel. When you associate with PEDOPHILES, CRIMINALS, AND MURDERERS…… All the redactions, denials and deflections you can come up with still won’t save your ass.
Sherry says
Hey Maga, are you ready to pay up “BIGLY” 200 BILLION, for trump’s war in Iran??? If so, please take it ONLY out of “YOUR” our tax payments! Thank You!
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a sizable amount that is certain to be met with questions from Congress, which would need to approve any new money.
The department sent the request to the White House, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information. Asked about the figure at a press conference Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not directly confirm the amount, saying it could change.
“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said.
Ed P says
Hello Sherry,
Maybe we can recover some of the billions of WELFARE fraud from Minnesota, California, or New York?
Or don’t you care about that?
You’ve been supportive of EVERYONE who crossed over our borders illegally to flee oppression and violence. The estimated net cost of those same millions of “immigrants “ when including local, state and federal expenses, is $150 billion annually.
But assisting 93 million oppressed Iranians has zero nobility? None?
Sensing a tad of hypocrisy, or bit of insincerity, or a smidgeon of intellectual dishonesty.
How do you square your position? Could it be TDS?
Laurel says
Dear, dear Hegseth! It takes money for Americans to have healthcare. America first!
But, this will keep Trump away from the Epstein connection, and prison, while making huge sums of money for family and associates.
The rest of the world doesn’t have the brain numbing blather of Fox and Friends, and Newsmax. The former show with their women in long hair and tight, knit dresses, keeping their knees crossed; the men sitting in man sprawl; both genders stating inane comments. The latter show being incredibly stunning in their creations of stories that shouldn’t be believed. So therefore, Europe especially, has the ability to make normal decisions and see things for what they are, and they think we’ve lost our minds. We have. We are gullible.
Ed P says
Did everyone catch New York Governor Hochul “request” for the wealthy to return to New York, while Mayor Mamdani is vowing to make them pay more. Both want support for those wonderful social programs the rich are fleeing. Neither strategy will work. They should talk. If your only tool is a hammer, everything resembles a nail.
March 11, 2026 Governor Kathy Hochul was in a fireside chat with Politico reporter Nick Reisman.
She was addressing the states tax base erosion and migration of high net worth individuals to low tax states like Florida. “ we are already down 13 billion in revenues from people who did leave NY.”
This is from the same Governor that told those same residents just a few years ago to “scram”,”just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. Ok. Get out of town”
Now she thinks they aren’t patriotic unless send her a check if they don’t want to return.
Margret Thatcher said “ there is no such thing as society” meaning only individuals and families exist. “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples money”.
Ps NATO members are beginning to step up in aiding with the security of the strait of Hormuz.
Ray W. says
EJ Antoni, chief economist for the Heritage Foundation, hardly a liberal think tank, according to a Newsweek story, recently posted to X:
“If war is done in a few days, damage to energy infrastructure is minimal, and if Iran lets ships transit strait unmolested, there’ll be minimal impact, but let this drag on for months and destroy lots of infrastructure, then impact will be big, none knows the outcome.”
In a different framework, during a Financial Times interview, Mr. Antoni spoke:
“The economy is weaker than we thought it was, and inflation is worse than we thought it was. … I don’t think this is an economy that is going to be able to handle $100 a barrel for oil, it’s just not.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Mr. Antoni interprets the economic threshold for damage as long-term $100 per barrel crude. He is not alone among economists, though the individual thresholds may differ. The highest tipping point threshold figure I have come across is $135 per barrel oil.
In 1973, the first OPEC oil embargo nearly quadrupled oil prices. America almost immediately descended into recession. In 1979, when Iraq attacked Iran, America descended into one recession quickly followed by a second recession in 1981. The Kuwait War triggered another recession over oil.
I am not saying recession is coming. What is the oil price tipping point into recession, if there is one? But conditions were coalescing prior to the onset of the Iran War. GDP growth is showing signs of slowing. Consumer spending may be slowing. Job growth has clearly reversed into job losses. Inflation is inexorably veering away from the 2% target rate. The posted unfilled job openings figure has dropped into negative territory, meaning it is now below the one-to-one ratio with the number of unemployed that economists favor. A number of red flags are waving.
Laurel says
Red flags have been waving since 2017. Each and every reader here, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, should read the speech by Republican Senator Jeff Flake. Please take the time:
https://apnews.com/united-states-congress-general-news-e094c49e8e1346cdab78d7820202a5c2
Ray W. says
On October 26, 2025, the Malay government, according to a Benzinga story, negotiated a limited reciprocal trade deal with the United States. So, too, did a number of other countries. Last month, the USSC held that the executive branch of government lacked the necessary limited statutorily-delegated authority to impose tariffs under the statute it used to justify its authority. Malaysia just declared that limited reciprocal trade deal that covered 12% of its exports into the U.S. at a 19% tariff rate “null and void.”
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
A week ago, a Haaretz reporter wrote of a terminology shift among IDF soldiers that followed the onset of the Arab Spring. As traditional Arab foes destabilized and took new directions and as threat levels to Israel decreased, IDF soldiers began describing responses to periodic flarings of conflict as “mowing the lawn.” Even the military response to the Hamas terror attacks that leveled Gaza is described this way. Every so often, goes the new thinking, no matter how often the lawn is cut, a group of Palestinian leaders will continually emerge and the IDF needs to mow them down.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
According to a Reuters retrospective article, five years ago, after the March 2021 FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Powell announced that voting members had agreed that increasing inflation figures were “transitory” and that the Fed would not raise artificially set low lending rates to counter the increasing inflation, as allowing inflation to run hotter than 2%, in the short term, would not damage an economy coming out of the shortest bout with recession in history.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Well, the inflation was not transitory; it remains with us today.
On the other hand, for the first time in history, from the first quarter of 2009, when President Obama took office, for eleven years (44 straight quarters) to the end of 2020, inflation when measured in six month segments had held at or below 2.2%, with many six month segments well below 2%. Fed Chair Powell knew at the time that inflation had been managed at a low rate over a 12 year term.
As an aside, by this group decision five years ago, the impetus for the phrase “too late Powell” was born.
As President Trump had been just before that time been pumping into the demand side of a pandemic-weakened economy the trillions of dollars that Congress had ordered him to spend and, as the Fed was delaying raising lending rates, inflation took off. Soon enough, Congress would order former President Biden to spend even more trillions of dollars and the Fed just couldn’t adapt fast enough to reign in the ensuing inflation.
Mothersworry says
What that saying? Open your mouth and prove that you are the ass people thought you were. Yup, that’s it.