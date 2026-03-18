The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Juxtapositions: On March 14, UPI reported the following from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates: “Several people, including tourists and influencers, have been arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for possessing, sharing or commenting on digital content that shows attacks or damage from attacks by Iran in the country. There have been 21 people arrested in the emirate, said advocacy organization Detained in Dubai. “The charges sound extremely vague but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online,” said Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai and Due Process International. “Under UAE cybercrime laws, the person who originally posts content can be charged, but so can anyone who reshapes, reposts or comments on it. One video can quickly lead to dozens of people facing criminal charges,” Stirling said.” On March 14, the New York Times reported the following: “Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, threatened to revoke broadcasters’ licenses over their coverage of the war, accusing media outlets of “running hoaxes and news distortions.” The comments on social media came as he reposted a Truth Social post by President Trump that criticized news media for what he claimed was misleading coverage of the war with Iran. Carr, who has vowed to stomp out what he sees as liberal bias in broadcasts, said, “The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”” How times have changed. In 1962 ABC News produced a documentary called “The Political Obituary of Richard M. Nixon.” It included an interview with Alger Hiss. Two companies tried to cancel their advertising. The FCC chairman, Newton “Wasteland” Minow, forbade them from doing so, saying the broadcast networks must be free from the censorship of “those few, fearful advertisers who seek to influence the professional judgment of broadcast newsmen.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



