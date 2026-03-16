The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 16, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. It’s possible that it may not try to fire County Administrator Heidi Petito. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: A friend writes:
It might be that some day I shall be drowned by the sea, or die of pneumonia from sleeping out at night, or be robbed and strangled by strangers. These things happen. Even so, I shall be ahead because of trusting the beach, the night and strangers.
“Ran across the above, attributed to Janet Reno, and had to confirm its bona fides. Not because Ms. Reno wasn’t tough enough but because I never think of her tossing off quotable quotes. Apparently from her habit of taking Barefoot Mailman type hikes along Florida beaches. At a time when I wouldn’t have slept on a Florida beach no matter how alluring the young woman.
“Anyway, it’s a shame time has robbed us of the joy of watching an Ultimate Fighting Club (or whatever bunch it is that make the MAGAat incels hard) between Ms. Reno and Pam Bondi. I’ve been fortunate to never have met “50,000 Pam” in person and fortunate enough to have met Ms. Reno once or twice. My money would be on a short, painful experience for Pam. They don’t make female attorney generals like they used to. Or any other cabinet secretary, apparently.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Al-Anon Family Groups
Story Time on the Farm at the Ag Museum
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
For the full calendar, go here.
Other Washington dignitaries may dream of money to be made or ambassadorships to be garnered. Not Janet Reno. “I’d like to get in a truck,” the Attorney General said. “That’s what I’d like to do—get in a truck, and put in a cooler and a stove, and a little dresser drawer and a place for a cot. Then take a canvas, and have it hooked to the back so that it rolls out—I could use it as a tarpaulin— and take off across the country!” Reno’s closest friend in the Cabinet, Donna Shalala, the Health and Human Services Secretary, says that Reno has talked with her about this notion. “I told her I’d drive,” Shalala said. If Janet Reno is entertaining fantasies of escape, no wonder. Reno came to Washington as someone whose integrity was beyond question and has seen herself cast as yet another Administration figure accused of lapses in ethical judgment. Because of her hesitation in appointing an outside counsel to investigate campaign financing, the Times has criticized her so frequently that its Reno-bashing editorials have come to resemble a running feature, like the skits showcasing “Janet Reno’s Dance Party” on “Saturday Night Live.” […] Reno lives alone in a small apartment a few blocks from the office, to which she walks each morning before seven and from which she usually returns home after eight. Her weekends are devoted to work, reading, and outdoor rambles—hikes along the C. & 0. Canal (she estimates that she has walked about a hundred miles to date), or paddling on the Potomac River in a snub-nosed version of a kayak called a Poke Boat. She also enjoys felling trees with a chainsaw. Her sister, Maggy Hurchalla, a former official in Martin County, Florida, confirms that Reno finds this noisy pastime “more soothing than dealing with Congress.”
–From “Janet Reno, Alone,” by Jane Mayer, The New Yorker, November 24, 1997.
Comments
Don T says
Sorry to introduce a bit of reality for the TDS crowd, but Iran’s parliament, the Islamic Consultative Assembly chants death to “America” while the religious fanatical leadership builds a nuclear weapons capability. Iran has been killing Americans and others for 40+ years since the humiliating Iran Hostage Crisis under Jimmy Carter. Obama & Biden’s policy of appeasement and giving the Ayatollah billions in cash was just more Democrat failed policy of insanity and naivety. Military action is never a popular event however the hypocrisy by Democrats is typical considering the Bosnian War (92-95), Libya and the Drone Strike President Obama whose strikes killed hundreds of civilians including families and children attending family events. Double standard Democrats never objected to any of that.
WouldntYouLikeToKnow says
Did you say something that had a point? All I read was boomer name-calling, as usual.
You people(MAGA) are truly hopeless, you may as well have had a lobotomy. So incredibly, terminally, afraid of every person who ain’t white.
Do the country, and world, a favor and kick the bucket already!
Dennis C Rathsam says
The more TRUMP WINS, the more fools suffering from TDS pop out of their holes, to attack him. Black folks call him racist….Funny he helped bankroll Rev Jesse Jacksons presidental run. The Jackass party ignores this, it doesn’t fit all the lies they tell. As the world turns to TRUMP for salvation, & stability, they all want IRAN gone. They want the oil to flow. TRUMP destroyed IRAN just like GRANT took Richmond. And still no plans by the Democrats, they sure can moan like an old whore, but they cant come togeather with policy. Bitch & bitch about TRUMP! Same ole broken record, same ole JACKASSES lying to America! TRUMP is the heart & soul of all American patriots. As TRUMP & Co descover more & more Democrat fraude, & abuse of power, child trafficking & kick backs. Its time to get to the bottom, of how all these young government employees turned into millionaires over night? Inquiring minds need to know.
Skibum says
The convicted felon pedo prez says the undeclared war with Iran will end when “I feel it in my bones”. I have to wonder if it will be the same bone spurs he will feel it in that started aching when he became a draft dodger to avoid serving in the U.S. military during the Vietnam war. His radicalized, extremist maga supporters must be so very proud of all of his “accomplishments”. Especially him receiving the renowned FIFA “peace” prize… LOL!
He is so well respected by our allies (just kidding) that they all are thumbing their noses at him, refusing his pleas to help protect the Strait of Hormuz. Well, the idiot did say “Only I can fix it”, but now is desperately pleading for other nations to come to our aid… because in reality the only thing this felon prez can fix is a crooked horse race.
Ed P says
Hello Skibum,
The resistance of the gulf nations getting involved is more likely their strategic positioning of not expanding the conflict and allowing it to terminate sooner.
They have moved to “passive defense” to minimize the potential of Asymmetric retaliation. All their infrastructures are within reach of neighboring Iran.
The possible economic devastation and fragility due to proximity is more likely than a personality issue.
Jim says
Ed P, I’d point out that Skibum said [Trump] is “so well respected by our allies (just kidding) that they all are thumbing their noses at him, refusing his pleas to help protect the Strait of Hormuz”. You’re commenting on the Middle Eastern countries surrounding Iran and, on that point, I’d agree. However, the “other” allies I think Skibum was referring to are the other members of NATO that have all balked at sending their forces to help Trump. I think they are less concerned about Iranian attacks than they are about an “ally” who goes around starting wars without consulting them, disparages them constantly, mocks their previous assistance and (again) threatens “bad things” if they don’t come running. The term FAFO seems to fit here nicely. Trump has single-handedly alienated our strongest allies in a little over a year in office. While I have no doubt he’ll do something terrible to punish them, we are ultimately left weaker because of our president’s actions.
If we end up at war with China, it’s very likely to end up China vs. America with everyone else on the sidelines watching. Oh, and while China is currently building up it’s military stockpiles in anticipation of that event, Trump is busy exhausting ours. He may very well be encouraging the Chinese to strike earlier as they may well see an opening.
Anyway, no worries. As Trump said, when the price of oil goes up, America makes a lot of money! Makes me feel better to be paying $3.80/gallon knowing I’m getting richer with every dollar I spend….
Ed P says
Jim,
Valid points.
However, entertain the possible reality of what NATO might be or might not be.
You raise a potential issue about China. My agreement is for a different reason. I doubt NATO’s China excuse would be a personality issue because it’s been known throughout history that…
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend”
Imam Ali-700 AD
Sherry says
Another perspective and motivation for trump’s war:
After Helping Convince Trump to Attack Iran, Kushner Solicits Billions for His Private Equity Firm
“While US servicemembers die in another forever war in the Middle East, Donald Trump’s ‘peace envoy’ is raising money for his private equity firm,” wrote US Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Jake Johnson
Mar 16, 2026
Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is reportedly trying to entice governments in the Middle East to invest billions in his private equity firm while he simultaneously works as “a special envoy for peace”—a role he appears to have used to help convince Trump to wage war on Iran.
The New York Times reported late last week that Kushner “has spoken with potential investors in recent weeks about raising $5 billion or more for Affinity Partners, his investment firm.”
Sherry says
I suggest everyone seeking the “truth” do some research on the Kushner Saudi $$$$ connection.