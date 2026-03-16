The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 16, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. It’s possible that it may not try to fire County Administrator Heidi Petito. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: A friend writes: It might be that some day I shall be drowned by the sea, or die of pneumonia from sleeping out at night, or be robbed and strangled by strangers. These things happen. Even so, I shall be ahead because of trusting the beach, the night and strangers. “Ran across the above, attributed to Janet Reno, and had to confirm its bona fides. Not because Ms. Reno wasn’t tough enough but because I never think of her tossing off quotable quotes. Apparently from her habit of taking Barefoot Mailman type hikes along Florida beaches. At a time when I wouldn’t have slept on a Florida beach no matter how alluring the young woman. “Anyway, it’s a shame time has robbed us of the joy of watching an Ultimate Fighting Club (or whatever bunch it is that make the MAGAat incels hard) between Ms. Reno and Pam Bondi. I’ve been fortunate to never have met “50,000 Pam” in person and fortunate enough to have met Ms. Reno once or twice. My money would be on a short, painful experience for Pam. They don’t make female attorney generals like they used to. Or any other cabinet secretary, apparently.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



