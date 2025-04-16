The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In court: Sentencing is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the case of Michael Jennelle, 53, of Palm Coast, who was found guilty on all charges of raping his granddaughter in a March trial. He faces mandatory life in prison. Jennelle was convicted on a capital felony, three life felonies and a second degree felony, all related to the alleged abuse of a girl–his granddaughter, whom he adopted as his daughter–from the time she was 7 to when she was about 10. The prosecution did not seek the death penalty. See: “As Trial Is Set for Man on Charges of Raping His Granddaughter, Judge Asks: “You Want To Put Her Through That?’” and “Michael Jennelle, 53, Guilty on All Charges of Raping Granddaughter; He Faces Life in Prison.”
In Court: Jayden Jackson Sentencing, 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Jayden Jackson, the 22-year-old son of a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, is sentenced on a hit-and-run with death, in the crash that killed Shaunta D. Cain, 51, as Jackson drove north on U.S. 1 in November 2022. The prosecution is seeking at least four years in prison. The defense is seeking less. It’s an open plea. See: “Flagler Cop’s Son in Hit-and-Run Death on U.S. 1 Rejects 4-Year Prison Deal and Risks Worse.”
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.
Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.
Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Brian London on tourism economics and destination marketing. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $35 for members, $40 for guests. Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida’s economy, driving billions in revenue, creating jobs, and shaping public policy. As the industry evolves, so do the challenges and opportunities. From government regulations and infrastructure funding to the rise of AI-driven marketing strategies, this presentation will examine how tourism influences state and local decision-making, and what the future holds for one of Florida’s most vital industries.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
Juxtapositions: The Library of America recently delivered the Walker Percy novels from 1961 to 1971. This line in the opening pages of The Moviegoer made me think of the photo above of our beloved Epic (where I haven’t set foot in about a decade):”It reminds me of a movie I saw last month out by Lake Pontchartrain. Linda and I went out to a theater in a new suburb. It was evident somebody had miscalculated, for the suburb had quit growing and here was the theater, a pink stucco cube, sitting out in a field all by itself. A strong wind whipped the waves against the seawall; even inside you could hear the racket.” If you’re a Percy fan or would like to be, the volume also includes The Last Gentleman and Love in the Ruins, and his speech on accepting the National Book Award for The Moviegoer.
—P.T.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
The writing of The Moviegoer came about as a consequence of the happy conjunction of several unhappy circumstances. These circumstances included exhaustion, disgust, failure, surrender, boredom with writing in general, mine in particular, and the first inklings of an important discovery. The discovery was that no law of God or man required me to write otherwise than it pleased me to write. It did not matter what Faulkner had done. It did not matter what Dostoevski had done. It did not matter what critics said. It did not matter what rules of composition had been laid down. Not even good advice mattered–and I had gotten some very good advice from some very generous and competent writers: do this, do that, for God’s sake don’t do the other. The best thing to do with advice, even good advice, is to listen as hard as you can, take it to heart, then forget it.
–From Walker Percy’s “Special Message to Readers of the Franklin Library’s Signed First Edition Society Printing of The Moviegoer.”.
Comments
Jim says
In just the latest installment of “How We Voted MAGA MAN into the Presidency and Ruined the Country”:
– Putin kills 30+ Ukrainians in an attack on civilians and DJT responds – “it’s Zelensky’s fault; Russia just made a mistake”.
Today, Bloomberg reported that the US would not endorse a statement from the G7 condemning the deadly Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine, because US officials feared it would harm ongoing negotiations with Moscow.
– A man charged with no crimes; living legally in the US, is sent to and imprisoned in El Salvador. The courts (Supreme) say he must be brought back as he was given no due process. DJT sits in the White House with the El Saladorian president and says he can’t come back and calls him a terrorist. And his DOJ sycophant Moody agrees.
– Not to be outdone on immigrants, Homeland Security is busy sending emails to people telling them they have seven days to self-deport or else. Among those so notified, a lawyer who is an American citizen. Normally, you could ignore that as simple government inefficiency (where is DOGE when you need them?) but DJT is telling us now he wants to deport American citizens who break the law (and I assume offend him in some way).
– Trump freezes $2B in grants to Harvard because they refuse to allow his government to dictate what they will teach and who they can hire. This is because Harvard allegedly allows antisemitism on campus. No proof; no due process. Just do was I say or get punished because DJT is King.
– The Tariff Wars continue. All countries in the world are “kissing my (DJT’s) ass” wanting to make a deal. It’s going over so great that he had to pause them for 90-days because he crashed the markets and all his rich buddies laid into him for it. And, if we’re lucky, maybe we’ll get by with just a recession and higher inflation. Boy, this 4-D guy is a genius!!!
– Trump has blackmailed law firms into providing “free” legal assistance as DJT directs in order to continue to be allowed in government buildings and continue with their current legal cases.
All this is just a snapshot of the activities of this administration to make America great again in the last few days. If I were to try to capture all the other goodies since January 20th, it would take another week or so and would definitely be too long to put in a comment to Flagler Live!
And, as the cartoon shows, the Republicans in office are too afraid to say or do anything that might upset the orange tyrant. They turn a blind eye, avoid reporter’s questions, hide from constituents and issue statements of support for any and every moronic move DJT makes. We’ll see how that plays in the mid-terms. Not every district is as thoroughly dense as Florida’s 6th district. I think Republicans may end up paying an awful price nationwide.
But MAGA continues to support this idiot as if he’s actually doing good for us. Even thought MAGA seems to be bearing a lot of the fallout from his wonderful policies. And I’m fine with that. The term “FAFO” came out after DJT was elected and that will continue for the next four years. If you’re too stupid to see how destructive DJT is and continues to be, any hardship that falls on you is well-deserved. And Social Security is in the cross-hairs now so those suffering may expand exponentially soon. But it appears there is not enough pain and suffering to deter MAGA from it’s goals (mysterious as they seem to be).
I never thought I’d see this county in this shape. I wonder what it will like in four years (assuming we make it).
And for the MAGA faithful, please take my points and refute them. I’d love to see your thoughtful, well-reasoned counter-arguments. Also, fact-based statements would be wonderful. But I don’t expect that. MAGA likes to scream “America First” but has a tough time providing common sense arguments for this administration’s actions. In a sane world, that would make most people rethink their position.
Ed P says
Trump resistance fatigue is starting to materialize.
Maybe apathy? Maybe common sense?
Maybe restoration of core beliefs? Maybe lack of oppositional solutions that would be better for American?
Maybe intellectual honesty? Maybe gullibility?
Regardless, it’s happening.
Dennis C Rathsam says
That’s right, Trump,s lighting a fire on the jackasses in Washington! The party,s over for them…Look at all the wasted tax money, & kick backs, the democrats have been hiding for years.
Pogo says
@trump
… no cure in sight.
Now this:
Pogo says
@Is this all a dream
… or much less?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/technology/bill-gates-says-ai-is-coming-for-2-kinds-of-jobs-that-once-seemed-tech-proof/ar-AA1D0rgP?ocid=nl_article_link
Good night, and good luck.
https://www.google.com/search?q=good+night+good+luck
Pierre Tristam says
I don’t know where EdP gets his delusions from but it must be a nice dispensary I’d like in on. Anyway, in the real world the Economist just ran this little graph, which doesn;t even require intellect to grasp.
Ray W, says
Earlier today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke at an Economic Club of Chicago event, according to a CNN article. Also today, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack spoke at a Columbus, Ohio event. Last week, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee spoke to a New York event audience.
Here are some of the bullet points from their three speeches:
– Addressing recent policy moves by President Trump, Powell said:
“These are very fundamental policy changes. … There isn’t a modern experience for how to think about this. … [T]he level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated. … We may find ourselves in the challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension.”
– The reporter wrote in context of the Fed’s dual mandate:
“The Fed is responsible for promoting full employments and keeping inflation in check, but Trump’s tariffs threaten both of those goals. For now, however, the US economy remains in decent shape, according to the latest data.”
– Chairman Powell went on to speculate that if theoretical stagflation becomes real, “… we would consider how far the economy is from each [of the dual-mandate goals], and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close. … We understand that elevated levels of unemployment or inflation can be damaging and painful for communities, families, and businesses.”
– Fed President Hammack said:
“This is a difficult set of risks for monetary policy to navigate. … Given the economy’s starting point, and with both sides of our mandate expected to be under pressure, there is a strong case to hold monetary policy steady in order to balance the risks coming from further elevated inflation and a slowing labor market. … When clarity is hard to come by, waiting for additional data will help inform the path ahead.”
– Fed President Goolsbee likened imposition of tariffs to the stagflation of the 1970s and early 1980s, which was the last time the U.S. economy experienced a bout with stagflation:
“A tariff is like a negative supply shock. That’s a stagflationary shock, which is to say it makes both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate worse at the same time. … Prices are going up while jobs are being lost and growth is coming down, and there is not a generic playbook for how the central bank should respond to a stagflationary shock.”
– The reporter added that given a deterioration in the “closely watched” University of Michigan survey of consumer perceptions of the economy, “several Fed officials has said that the central bank should keep a close eye on people’s perception of prices.”
– The reporter added that “[i]t’s unclear at what point rising inflation expectations would prompt any action from the Fed and what those moves would be.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
For years, I have been commenting that the enormous unfunded stimulus money packages passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump and President Biden were in amounts never before witnessed by either economists or the American people. No one knew in the beginning what the outcome would be. That the measures taken turned out better than most economists predicted at the outset was a gift to the Trump administration.
So, here we are, leaping into an economic unknown once again five short years later.
It’s been a century since we have seen the breadth and percentages of the tariffs imposed by President Trump, not to mention the level of flip-flopping. Trump imposes tariffs, then announces delays. He then raised many of the tariffs in “retaliation”, then more delays. Many tariffs were just withdrawn due to “exemptions”, but there are statements that the exemptions may be only temporary.
The professional lying class at the top of one of our two political parties say that Trump is playing three-dimensional chess. Maybe he is. Then again, maybe it is only a set of emotional reactions without any coherent plan at all.
Many of the best economic minds in the country state in unison: Because we have no true economic explanation for today’s wide-ranging set of tariff policies, we don’t know what will happen in the near turn, so we better stand back and watch, listen and wait until we get better data.
Hmmm! Listen to the professional liars or listen to the economists.
Since I consistently advocate for economic caution, I argue that it is wisest to wait until healthy glimmers economic clarity reveal themselves, or vice-versa.
America entered 2025 with the strongest economy in the world. The job marketplace remains strong, even if slightly less strong now than before, and the most recent string of economic reports holds that inflation, for the most part, is still slowly trending down, as it has for more than two years.
The pandemic-precipitated economic destruction of 2020 has yet to be fully repaired, with structural weaknesses still in place, but America is not yet in a bad economic space.
Ray W, says
There is a literal slew of changes coming in the international automobile industry.
Here are a few bullet points from a recent Autoblog article about U.S. and Chinese car prices:
– According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a used car in the U.S. at the beginning of March was $25,006.
– And the average cost of a new car in America at the beginning of March was $47,962, down from $49,958 in December 2022.
– The cheapest car available to American consumers, at $18,330, is the Nissan Versa.
– BYD just reduced its Chinese market price for a new base-model Seagull four-door hatchback that is about the size of a Chevrolet Spark, a vehicle no longer manufactured in the U.S., to $7,800.
– Last November, the Seagull passed Tesla’s Model Y as the overall best-selling model in the Chinese marketplace, regardless of category.
– During the first quarter of 2025, overall BYD sales of what China calls “new energy vehicles,”, i.e., BEVs and PHEVs, a category that includes plug-in and hybrid vehicles, passed the one million mark, up 60% from a year ago.
Make of this what you will.
Jim says
Ed P and Dennis C. Rathsam, if you guys think that Americans are just rolling over and accepting Trump’s dictatorship actions, you really ought to get some news from somewhere other than Fox!
You’ll note the graph that Pierre Tristam put in this chain for your perusal. All is not well in Trump’s “kingdom”. In fact, I’d say it’s far from it.
What bothers me about your comments is that you clearly do not see any of Trump or Trump’s administration’s actions as anti-American and I find that quite amazing. Trump sends an innocent person to a horrible jail in El Salvador and that doesn’t bother you? By the way, just because Trump’s people call him a “terrorist”, it doesn’t make him one. Please find some facts to support Trump’s team claims about this guy and then we can talk. And, yes, he’s not a citizen but he was here legally and, in the USA, that should count. Also, he got sent to that prison with no due process. That doesn’t both you either?
Trump puts tariffs on everyone and everything and the markets collapse. Yet you think he’s playing “4D” chess when the rest of the world is playing checkers. Well, bad news, what Trump is playing isn’t “4D” anything. He doesn’t have a clue and his financial “team” has not and can not provide coherent arguments for what he’s done. They just say he knows what he’s doing. In my experience, that’s the line used when even those closest to the King have absolutely no clue as to what is going on. Can’t you see that they can not provide logical arguments based in reality to support this?
I could go on and on but it’s pointless. I recognize that you only look at what’s happening through a heavily filtered lens and refuse to see the anti-American actions Trump continues to take. Investigating people who he has a grudge against with absolutely no evidence of any criminal activity. Just do it because you can and your DOJ is totally compliant with your wishes.
I just hope that despite people like you, this country can survive this assault on our basic rights and liberties and make it until the mid-terms. Then we can all find out how happy everyone is with Trump. I know you think it’ll all be fine and you may be right! But I’m willing the bet that Trump has done so much damage that he will not (in fact, can not) recover.
Ray W, says
According to InsideEVs Global, Chevrolet just announced the release of its latest battery design, which battery is intended to replace the Ultium liquid-state lithium-ion battery chemistry package.
The new technology, based on a lithium-ferrous-phosphate chemistry (LFP), is said to cut $6000 in production costs per battery pack over Chevrolet’s previous battery production cost, via “simpler and cheaper pack production by slashing the number of modules in each pack by up to 75%.”
According to Bloomberg Businessweek, GM has experienced struggles in making all of its EV batteries in-house, but it is now approaching profitability in its EV line of vehicles.
The first vehicle recipients of the new style of batteries, according to GM battery division executive Kurt Kelty, will be a redesigned Bolt SUV and the Chevy Silverado EV truck.
Make of this what you will.