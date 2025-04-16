The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In court: Sentencing is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the case of Michael Jennelle, 53, of Palm Coast, who was found guilty on all charges of raping his granddaughter in a March trial. He faces mandatory life in prison. Jennelle was convicted on a capital felony, three life felonies and a second degree felony, all related to the alleged abuse of a girl–his granddaughter, whom he adopted as his daughter–from the time she was 7 to when she was about 10. The prosecution did not seek the death penalty. See: “As Trial Is Set for Man on Charges of Raping His Granddaughter, Judge Asks: “You Want To Put Her Through That?’” and “Michael Jennelle, 53, Guilty on All Charges of Raping Granddaughter; He Faces Life in Prison.”

In Court: Jayden Jackson Sentencing, 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Jayden Jackson, the 22-year-old son of a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, is sentenced on a hit-and-run with death, in the crash that killed Shaunta D. Cain, 51, as Jackson drove north on U.S. 1 in November 2022. The prosecution is seeking at least four years in prison. The defense is seeking less. It’s an open plea. See: “Flagler Cop’s Son in Hit-and-Run Death on U.S. 1 Rejects 4-Year Prison Deal and Risks Worse.”

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Brian London on tourism economics and destination marketing. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $35 for members, $40 for guests. Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida’s economy, driving billions in revenue, creating jobs, and shaping public policy. As the industry evolves, so do the challenges and opportunities. From government regulations and infrastructure funding to the rise of AI-driven marketing strategies, this presentation will examine how tourism influences state and local decision-making, and what the future holds for one of Florida’s most vital industries.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.







Juxtapositions: The Library of America recently delivered the Walker Percy novels from 1961 to 1971. This line in the opening pages of The Moviegoer made me think of the photo above of our beloved Epic (where I haven’t set foot in about a decade):”It reminds me of a movie I saw last month out by Lake Pontchartrain. Linda and I went out to a theater in a new suburb. It was evident somebody had miscalculated, for the suburb had quit growing and here was the theater, a pink stucco cube, sitting out in a field all by itself. A strong wind whipped the waves against the seawall; even inside you could hear the racket.” If you’re a Percy fan or would like to be, the volume also includes The Last Gentleman and Love in the Ruins, and his speech on accepting the National Book Award for The Moviegoer. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



