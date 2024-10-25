The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Making sense of the amendments on the ballot. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.









Collective Bargaining session: Palm Coast government’s management team and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4807, the firefighters union, meet in a bargaining session at 10 a.m. in the Community Wing Council Chambers at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The meeting is open to the public.

Flagler Outreach Brings Social Service Providers to Cattleman’s Hall, 1 to 4 p.m. at Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is hosting its annual “Flagler Fall Outreach,” which includes all manner of social services providers who will have free information, as well as immediate assistance with things like free food.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

Maze Days at Cowart Ranch, Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 West Highway 100, Bunnell. $15 per person, children 2 and under free. Get lost on a 5 acre walk through maze (approximately 30-60 minute adventure). Pick the perfect carver or edible pumpkin at our Pumpkin Patch with lots of sunflowers and of picture opportunities! Some pumpkins grown right here on the farm. Try to spot the cattle herd on the Tractor driven Hayrides (approximately 15 minutes). Get up close and friendly with farm animals. (Chickens, goats, calves, pigs and more!) Pony Rides! (Not included with entry- $8 or 2 for $15 & legal guardian must sign waiver). Challenge your friends and family at our hand pumped water driven Ducky Dash game. Roll and Race down our NEW Rat Race game that’s a Ratatoullie blast. And plenty more.

Monstrous Masterpieces Class at the Ormond Memorial Art Museum: This Halloween-themed cake decorating class, led by Sarah Began, promises chills, thrills, and delicious skills! Learn the basics of icing and cake decorating in a relaxed, social setting. Perfect for all skill levels; adults only. Leave with a Halloween masterpiece that is sure to delight and maybe even spook your friends and family!











In Coming Days:







Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



For the full calendar, go here.

Diary: Since dawn and for the last few hours as I write this on Thursday it has been raining noise, shingles and hammer blows, a roiling thunder of deafening but heartwarming destruction: I look out any window to see precipitations in sheets of black, accumulating like snow—if snow were tar—on blue tarps meant to protect what passes for our lawn. I sit anywhere in the house, my desk on the second floor especially, only to hear what I can only compare to the continuous sound of not-so distant mortar and artillery and small-arms fire, a sound I last heard in 1978 when the sky was falling. It’s a happier occasion here. A half dozen men or more, migrants all of them, are demolishing our roof in order to rebuild it. It was 18 years old, the only kind of teen insurers want dead and gone. Hurricane Milton gave it the coup de grace, scalping it of enough shingles to coat a few segments of road and lawn around us. We’d held out long enough. A friend suggested Flagler County Roofing, whose service and delivery proved superb, not to mention their labor force. They started at 7. They were done by 2. It was as if not even Milton had happened (but for the tilting Nonna tree out back). True, by 9:30, when my ability to concentrate under the bombardment was beginning to wane, I had to run out to cover a groundbreaking, which was fortunate, then I was given a little office space at Cheryl’s firm for a couple of hours to rest my ears. By the time I returned after lunch, the crew was having its own break before a quick clean-up of the grounds, and they were gone. We don’t need proof that migrants are the backbone of this country. They prove it every day. But this was a Whitman poem to migrants in action. In the video below, change the skin tones a bit, change the language, change assumptions, look past the ever-wishful sexism, and enjoy. —P.T.

Now this:









