The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 14, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Felony court is not in session today and tomorrow at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Flagler County School Board holds a pair of meetings for the New Board Members, Janie Ruddy and Lauren Ramirez, at 9:30am and 10:30 a.m in Room 3 at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL 32110. Will Furry the board chair, and Ramirez, then Ruddy, will be in attendance. The purpose of the meeting is to review the Board Member manual. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: When my mother died in November 2013, four days before my 49th (she had done a far better job raising me than I had caring for her as Alzheimer’s or Pick’s disease or whatever cruelty waterboarded her for the last decade and a half of her by-then-so-called life) it was, as such things so often are, an occasion for my closest family members to reunite. Our mother had spent most of her dying years in Palm Coast, and died in the den in our house in the P Section, a house that was in large part hers really, so it was natural that everyone converge on Palm Coast, of all places, after all of us had lived more substantial parts of our lives on other continents, in New York, in Chicago and Texas (my cousin Philippe), or Montreal (my cousin Danielle). Even my older brother managed to make it all the way from Brunei. The resurrecting consolation of the gathering aside, probably the most important thing we did, or that my middle brother Robert–always the most giving of us three of Monique’s boys–did, was buy a few trees: an olive tree, a citrus tree, and an oak. The oak, we all called the Nonna Tree, in my mother’s memory (ironic as that always seems): she had been Nonna to our children, as her mother had been Nonna to us–the two or three drops of Italian blood in the family granting us the right to the honorific. I’d long imagined the Italian thing more aspiration than reality–more of our casual (and in retrospect shameful) bigotry against any association with our Arab blood, but a DNA test revealed it to be more accurate than we knew–that, and a good deal of Ashkenazi Jewish blood on top of it, at least in me. The citrus tree I proceeded to assassinate over time, as I have done almost every tree planted in my yard, including a beautiful Lebanese cedar gifted me after a lecture I gave to a group in Volusia County eons ago. I’d left the sapling cedar unprotected from deer, who gnawed and gnawed until it might as well have been the toy thing of Israeli shrapnel. But the young oak grew, and grew, and grew. Magnificently, awesomely, and so rapidly. This year it had risen higher than the roof of our two-story house. But Hurricane Matthew had done a job on it, and tilted it south-southeast enough that I worried whether it could withstand bending over like that much longer. Then came Hurricane Milton. You can see the Nonna Tree above, exactly a year ago in the picture to the left, and on Sunday. Taller, but also more more Pisa-like, as if the Nonna Tree were branching toward its Italian lineage. The damage to our roof, which will require a $16,000 or $18,000 replacement, is a much smaller hit than to see the Nonna Tree dying its own premature death. We will be contacting a couple of tree nurseries to explore open-bark surgeries if need be. Or (given our household’s habits) radiation therapy. Who knows. Maybe we can get it right yet. As for the Olive tree, I clobbered that one into the ground too, but as you well know olive trees are damn near indestructible–Israeli settlers notwithstanding–and this one has simply sprung a new skyward branch that’s slowly becoming its main trunk. It’s like an olive branch to my Mediterranean ancestry, or a companion to the Nonna Tree. If whales communicate, I have no doubt that trees exult. We simply have not yet learned to hear their bark or read their leaves. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



