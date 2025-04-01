It’s Randy Fine After All as Election Day Surge Helps Trump Pick Defeat Josh Weil and Democratic Hopes

Last Updated: 8:22 p.m.

Powered by an Election Day surge that helped erase early-voting advantages the Josh Weil campaign had built up, Randy Fine, the Melbourne Republican, Florida Senate member and Donald Trump pick, won the special election for the 6th Congressional District this evening–not handily, but comfortably enough, to his patron’s (and his own) relief.

With 173,665 votes counted in the six counties forming the 6th District, Fine, 50, took 55 percent to Weil’s 45 percent with all but provisional and a few election day votes left to count. Flagler County proved an especially valuable trove for Fine’s fortunes as he secured almost a 6,000-vote advantage over Weil, with a huge chunk of that on Election Day.









Fine only widened his lead the more votes came in. Even in Volusia County, the tally evened out as the evening progressed, though the county gave Weil his closest results. One silver lining for Weil and Democrats: Fine’s lead, just shy of double digits, would result in the poorest showing for a Republican in the region in at least a quarter century, although the district has been redrawn several times in that span. On the other hand, it can just as convincingly be argued that a 10-point loss while having a 10-to-1 advantage in fundraising, as Weil did, is also a poor showing, the district’s lopsided Republican-registration advantage notwithstanding.

Weil was running either ahead or almost even with Fine in all five counties in the district when early voting ballots were counted. But even where he was ahead, the lead was not so commanding as to strongly suggest that Election Day voting, dominated by Republicans in recent election cycles, wouldn’t turn the tide for Fine.

The seat opened after Trump nominated Michael Waltz, who’d held it since 2018, his national security adviser. Waltz won his first race with a 13-point margin and his last, in November, with a 33-point margin. Fine’s underwhelming performance may diminish the din of alarm bells that rang from Trump to DeSantis to Fine’s own campaign in the final days of the campaign, when polls showed a much tighter race than Fine expected, but not mute them altogether: the lesser margin may be a reflection of a Trump brand battered by a series of self-inflicted setbacks within the administration and in the economy.







Yet Fine didn’t veer from his central message: he would be Trump’s man in Congress. He repeated the message, once saying in a WNZF appearance in Flagler County that “God saved his [that is, Trump’s] life so that he could save the world, and since he says he needs my help to make that happen, then that’s what I’m going to do.” He continued on the same track, telling USA Today: “I think the most important thing I’m going to do is make sure the Trump agenda continues on track.”

“Have you ever heard a candidate say the race he was in wasn’t about him?” Weil said today in an appearance at the Flagler County library polling station.

Turnout in Flagler County was relatively strong for a special election–39 percent. It was 40 percent in St. Johns County, and lower in adjoining counties. The 6th Congressional District is an undecided circle that takes in the entirety of Flagler County and portions of St. Johns, Volusia, Lake, Marion and Putnam counties, encompassing portions of the ultra-conservative Villages to the southwest and a few liberal segments in Daytona Beach and DeLand, but skewing decidedly Republican overall.

Republicans comfortably outpolled Democrats and independents in St. Johns and Flagler counties. They had a nearly two-to-one margin in Putnam County even with independents added to Democrats’ tally. Republicans outpolled Democrats in Volusia County by 6,000 votes, with 10,600 independents voting there. By those numbers alone, it appeared as Election day progressed that Fine would be elected.

In the only other special election in Florida today, the state’s chief financial officer, Republican Jimmy Patronis, was winning his race against Democrat Gay Valimot in the 1st Congressional District around Pensacola. The seat was vacated when Matt Gaetz resigned after his nomination as Trump’s attorney general, and before Gaetz withdrew his name after an House Ethics Committee investigation found evidence he’d paid for sex, including with a 17 year old, and abused drugs while a member of Congress. Fine’s propensity for abuse, while boundless, is strictly verbal.