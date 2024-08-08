Latest Flagler School Board Follies: Hunt Celebrates Mediocrity, Furry Abuses His Seat to Push ‘Endorsements’

Cops like to say that nothing good happens after 11 p.m., at least when children are involved. On the aberration known as the Flagler County School Board, nothing good happens once the superintendent is done with her agenda and school board members start ad libbing.

“Board member comments” are now almost always a disaster, an embarrassment, a circus of ignorance, hypocrisy, stupidity or bigotry, compliments of the board’s trilobites: Sally Hunt, Will Furry and Christy Chong. No wonder they prefer illegal secret meetings. No wonder Colleen Conklin and Cheryl Massaro can’t wait to escape the asylum.

The sane ones weren’t there Tuesday to witness the latest drivel from Furry and Hunt, the first illegal, the second just creepy.









Furry–like Chong, like Ed Danko in Palm Coast, like Joe Mullins during the County Commission’s dark age–thinks it’s perfectly fine to use his seat to politic and campaign. Chong has on a couple of occasions made clear to Massaro that she couldn’t wait until she was off the board, and she couldn’t believe that Paul Mucciolo (not her kind of Christian-nationalist Republican) was on the ballot.

By June Mucciolo was out and Derek Barrs, who has Parkview Church’s Seal of Approval, was in. Barrs, an ex-cop with a central casting resume made for politics, would have been an excellent choice for County Commission or City Council, but School Board? Go figure. No doubt he’s trying to figure it out himself, though unlike God, Parkview works in unmysterious ways.

That wasn’t enough for Furry. Barrs, who is Chong’s kind of Republican, faces Janie Ruddy, an independent with an education resume about twice as substantial as all the current school board members combined, including that of Barrs and Conklin but for Conklin’s 24 years on the board. Ruddy is making Furry nervous, as strong women usually do. So he took time at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to subtly campaign for Barrs.









“All the candidates of the school board that are running to my knowledge have been endorsed by sitting board members in some way shape or form, so you might want to look at those endorsements,” he said. You don’t need a degree in dog whistling to hear his endorsements and his use of his seat–as chair no less–to campaign. That he mentioned no names is irrelevant. It’s not his place to use a school board meeting to talk politics and elections. He was campaigning, cynically and underhandedly.

He might have taken note of the case against St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Keating-Joseph, who some months ago did the same thing–no names, just urging people to vote but making it just as clear where she stood–and now faces the possibility of an indictment.

Then there was Hunt’s Comical Ali routine on the district’s latest mediocrities. School grades were issued in late July. Flagler scored a B for the third straight year and for 10 of the last 11 years, even though a third of Florida’s districts scored an A, including a few Panhandle backwaters, and the state lowered its standards yet again to make it easier to get there. The district’s schools managed to avoid any C’s and D’s, so district PR focused on that. It wasn’t its finest hour.









Hunt, phoning it in as usual (she checked out months ago), asked LaShakia Moore, the superintendent, if she’d “shared” with the community the “really great stuff” and “breaking, you know, a multi year, you know, record, you know, moving from C to B.” (There was no such record, you know. District schools managed that twice before in that 11-year span.) Moore explained that she issued a handout to media and would be doing a spotlight at a board meeting later this month, the sort of spotlight that gets on Hunt’s nerves.

Hunt was disappointed that the handout as written didn’t see light of day in all local media. The News-Journal and the Observer ran the district’s handout pretty much verbatim, but either Hunt was unaware, up at her new place in Georgia, or she’s not understanding why FlaglerLive and AskFlagler took it on themselves to do their own reporting, all but ignoring the district’s handout and putting the mediocrity in its enduring context. She considers school board propaganda sacred, and any attempt at more critical reporting a lie. Then again, last year she wanted to censure Massaro because Massaro spoke off-script–to denounce segregation!

It’s difficult to judge what’s more concerning about this board anymore–its celebration of mediocrity, its contempt for law, its sheer ignorance of governance in the public eye or the fact that by November, when Conklin and Massaro are gone and Hunt hopefully makes good on her compulsive promises to resign, we’ll end up for seniority with two board members who have a combined four years of cluelessness between them.

There’s a silver lining: It’ll give Moore more room to maneuver. She may be the superintendent. But in effect, she’s the only school board member worth the title anymore. Let’s hope the board doesn’t break her.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive.