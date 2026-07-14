Pick-Up Driver Killed in Head-On Collision with Semi on SR100 Near Water Oak Road

A 57-year-old man was killed and a 59-year-old man slightly injured in a head-on collision on State Road 100 near Water Oak Road in western Flagler County just after 5 Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and 911 notes, the 57-year-old was driving a pick-up truck west on 100 when for unknown reasons he swerved into the eastbound lane, colliding with an eastbound semi hauling construction materials that the 59-year-old was driving. The collision point was the left front of each vehicle.

The crash was called in to 911 at 5:15 a.m. An emergency helicopter was briefly placed on standby but was not called in. The 57-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:27 a.m. before an extrication was conducted. The driver of the semi suffered injuries to his hand, leg and back. Both drivers, FHP reported, were wearing seat belts.

The deceased was from DeLeon Springs. The driver of the semi is from Port St. Lucie.

A second semi-truck, described as a flatbed Volvo tractor-trailer located slightly east of the initial crash, was also struck from the back, without resulting in injuries. Authorities closed State Road 100 in both directions around the scene of the initial crash, rerouting westbound traffic down County Road 35 and eastbound traffic at Water Oak Road and snaring traffic, including a school bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol took over the investigation after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded, with a Florida Department of Transportation contractor regulating traffic until 8:49 a.m., when the crash scene was cleared.

The stretch of State Road 100 in the area of Water Oak Road was the scene of a fatal crash just last February, when a 44-year-old woman was killed in a rear-end collision with a sod-cutter. Two head-on crashes claimed three lives the same day in the same area in February 2022, in heavy fog. The intersection of State Road 100 and County Road 305 has also been hazardous. Monday morning’s crash resulted in the 11th road fatality in Flagler County so far this year.