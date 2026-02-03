Fatal Crash West of Bunnell Claims Life of 44-Year-Old Daytona North Woman

A 44-year-old Bunnell woman was killed late Monday morning when she rear-ended a farming vehicle on State Road 100 west of Bunnell, between Bimini Lane and Bertha Road.
Melani N. Stodola, a resident of Walnut Avenue in Daytona North–not far from the scene of the crash–was driving her blue 2009 Honda sedan when she crashed into a vehicle described as a “sod-cutter” in 911 dispatch notes, at 8067 state Road 100 West. Bothered vehicles were traveling east.
The crash was reported to 911 at 11:06 a.m. Flagler County Sheriff’s units and Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighters/paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes and an emergency helicopter was placed on standby. The front of the Honda had sustained severe damage and was unrecognizable.
Stodola, its only occupant, was entrapped, according to 911 notes. She had no pulse. Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.
Melani Nicole Stodola was pronounced deceased at 11:15 a.m.
State Road 100 was closed in both directions, with westbound traffic diverted at County Road 305 and eastbound traffic diverted at Water Oak Road. The driver of the farming vehicle provided a voluntary blood draw to authorities.
The road was reopened at 3 p.m.
It was the second road fatality in Flagler County this year, following a motorcycle crash fatality in Flagler Beach in early January, and the second fatal crash on West State Road 100 since four people died in a head-on crash in Andalusia April 2020. In February 2024, a motorcyclist lost his life when a pick-up truck, making a left turn from State Road 100 to County Road 305, violated the motorcyclist’s right-of-way, causing the crash. [A previous version of this article had incorrectly reported that the 2020 crash was the last to cause fatalities on State Road 100.]
Comments
NJ says
Farm Tractors towing equipment (traveling at 8mph) and cars ( traveling at 55 mph ) on SR 100 is a Very Bad Mix! Please PRAY for the woman and her family.
KL says
This section is in the middle of an agricultural area. Farms on both sides. Farm equipment is a regular orrurance since they need to travel between the fields. People need to pay attention.
Disgusted In Flagler County says
May she Rest In Peace. My prayers to her family.
Julie Marolf says
That is not the only fatal accident on 100 since the year 2000! On February 21, 2024 there was a fatal accident on 100 and CR 305 and a young man just 35 years old died. This road is very dangerous
FlaglerLive says
The commenter is correct. Th article has been corrected accordingly. Thank you.
Florida Girl says
Prayers for this woman, and those of hers that were left behind. How incredibly tragic.
I am fifty-six years old, and over my lifetime I have lost several friends and relatives driving these roads out here. They are very dangerous during the day. AND that is seven-fold come nighttime.
What is also most unfortunate is, nothing will change.