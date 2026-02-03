Fatal Crash West of Bunnell Claims Life of 44-Year-Old Daytona North Woman

A 44-year-old Bunnell woman was killed late Monday morning when she rear-ended a farming vehicle on State Road 100 west of Bunnell, between Bimini Lane and Bertha Road.

Melani N. Stodola, a resident of Walnut Avenue in Daytona North–not far from the scene of the crash–was driving her blue 2009 Honda sedan when she crashed into a vehicle described as a “sod-cutter” in 911 dispatch notes, at 8067 state Road 100 West. Bothered vehicles were traveling east.

The crash was reported to 911 at 11:06 a.m. Flagler County Sheriff’s units and Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighters/paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes and an emergency helicopter was placed on standby. The front of the Honda had sustained severe damage and was unrecognizable.

Stodola, its only occupant, was entrapped, according to 911 notes. She had no pulse. Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

Melani Nicole Stodola was pronounced deceased at 11:15 a.m.

State Road 100 was closed in both directions, with westbound traffic diverted at County Road 305 and eastbound traffic diverted at Water Oak Road. The driver of the farming vehicle provided a voluntary blood draw to authorities.

The road was reopened at 3 p.m.

It was the second road fatality in Flagler County this year, following a motorcycle crash fatality in Flagler Beach in early January, and the second fatal crash on West State Road 100 since four people died in a head-on crash in Andalusia April 2020. In February 2024, a motorcyclist lost his life when a pick-up truck, making a left turn from State Road 100 to County Road 305, violated the motorcyclist’s right-of-way, causing the crash. [A previous version of this article had incorrectly reported that the 2020 crash was the last to cause fatalities on State Road 100.]