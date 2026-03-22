Trump’s Iran War Propaganda Is Turning Carnage Into a Gaming Spectacle of Apocalyptic Christian Nationalism

By Henry A. Giroux
During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to be an antiwar candidate, boasting that, unlike his predecessors, he would end endless wars and keep the United States out of new military conflicts. Yet the trajectory of his presidency has unfolded in the opposite direction. From expanding military confrontations in the Caribbean to the escalating war with Iran, launched through large-scale strikes that risk igniting a wider regional catastrophe, Trump’s rule has increasingly relied on the language and machinery of war. As Zachary Basu points out in Axios, “he has attacked seven nations [and] authorized more individual air strikes in 2025 than President Biden did in four years.”
What makes this moment particularly disturbing is not only the violence itself, but also the way it is staged and celebrated. As the conflict with Iran intensified, the White House circulated promotional videos that fused real footage of bombing raids with visuals drawn from video games and action films, transforming acts of destruction into a spectacle of national triumph. In such images, war appears not as tragedy or political catastrophe but as thrilling display, inviting viewers to admire the technological performance of power while remaining detached from the human suffering it produces. These spectacles are more than crude propaganda. They reveal a deeper shift in political culture in which violence is aestheticized, cruelty normalized, and militarism staged as entertainment, training the public to experience domination not as a catastrophe but as an exhilarating display of power.
We live in an age of monsters. More than two centuries ago, Francisco Goya captured such a moment in his haunting 1799 etching, “The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters,” an image that now reads less like a relic of the Enlightenment than a prophecy of our own time. The Italian political thinker Antonio Gramsci described moments like this as periods of historical crisis, writing that “the crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.” Our present moment bears all the marks of such an interregnum.
We inhabit a time in which the promise of democracy has been kidnapped, stripped of its moral language, and cast into the abyss of authoritarian rule. Reason, once the fragile guardian of justice and collective responsibility, now suffocates beneath what Jeffrey Edward Green describes as an ocular politics of lies, corruption, and organized cruelty. It has been subordinated to a visual culture that “sparks deep emotional responses” while deriding solidarity, democratic values, and informed judgment. Justice itself has been weaponized, transformed into an instrument of state terror wielded by an army of thugs who abduct, assault, and kill protesters, migrants, and people of color. Hope is mocked as naïveté, memory is erased, and historical consciousness is censored in a political culture where resistance itself is treated as a crime.
Authoritarianism rarely arrives all at once. It does not begin with tanks rolling through the streets or the abrupt suspension of rights. It emerges more gradually through the corrosion of language, the collapse of civic trust, and the steady normalization of cruelty. In such moments, culture becomes a decisive battleground. Images, spectacles, and staged performances reorganize how people see the world, training the public to experience domination as thrilling, cruelty as justified, and violence as spectacle. In a media-saturated culture where entertainment and politics increasingly merge, war itself becomes a staged performance, packaged and circulated as if it were simply another form of digital entertainment. Under such circumstances, memory is corroded and violence is no longer relegated to the fringes of culture; under the Trump regime, violence is openly celebrated. Language has succumbed to the spectacle and become a crucial instrument in the microphysics of power. Drained of any substance, it has become a crucial element in the acceleration of violence in the United States. As Jonathan V. Crary reminds us, we live in a historical moment in which the misuse of language and history has become complicitous with the production of new technologies, modes of consciousness, identities, and values that are “complicit in the perpetuation of violence on a mass scale.”
The Trump administration’s horrific Iran propaganda videos provide a striking example of how this aesthetic logic operates in contemporary political culture.
During a recent segment on The Lead, Jake Tapper questioned why the Trump administration was circulating a promotional video celebrating U.S. strikes on Iran. The video, a single and particularly egregious example of the administration’s war propaganda, stitched together real footage of bombing raids with stylized graphics resembling video games and scenes lifted from action films. Explosions were presented through cinematic cuts, dramatic music, and digital overlays that mimicked the visual language of gaming culture, collapsing the boundary between real warfare and entertainment. The segment highlighted how this montage blended authentic combat imagery with the grammar of digital spectacle, prompting widespread concern that the White House was effectively turning war into a form of entertainment. This episode illustrates how contemporary propaganda operates less through argument than through the visual seductions of spectacle.
The controversy surrounding the video is not simply about tone or political messaging
What the montage reveals is something far more troubling about the evolving culture of authoritarian politics. The imagery does not present war as a grave event demanding reflection or democratic deliberation. Instead, it transforms geopolitical violence into a stylized performance of national power. Explosions flash across the screen with cinematic precision, targets vanish in bursts of light, and the sequence unfolds with the rhythm of a digital combat game.
Such imagery signals a broader transformation in political culture. Violence is no longer justified through argument or strategic explanation; it is aestheticized, and destruction becomes a visual performance designed to excite audiences and affirm national power. As Guy Debord, John Berger, and Susan Sontag have variously suggested, we increasingly inhabit a culture shaped by the spectacle, one that invites viewers to identify emotionally with displays of domination while remaining detached from the human suffering such violence produces. In the age of social media, this spectacle circulates with unprecedented speed, amplified by algorithms designed to privilege images that provoke outrage, fascination, and emotional intensity over reflection or critical judgment.
The theoretical foundations for understanding this transformation were articulated long ago. Walter Benjamin warned that fascist movements seek to aestheticize politics. Rather than encouraging citizens to deliberate collectively about power, they mobilize sensation, spectacle, and emotional intensity. Politics becomes theater, and war becomes the ultimate aesthetic experience, a demonstration of technological beauty and national vitality meant to overwhelm reflection and judgment.
Benjamin’s insight resonates powerfully with the Iran montage. The video does not attempt persuasion through argument or evidence. Instead, it overwhelms viewers through visual intensity. Rapid editing, dramatic explosions, and cinematic framing create a spectacle designed to short-circuit critical distance and immerse the viewer in the intoxicating thrill of power.
Richard Etlin’s work on culture under the Third Reich deepens this analysis by revealing the moral sensibility embedded in fascist aesthetics. Etlin emphasizes that fascist culture normalized cruelty through what he calls the politics of the “sneer.” The sneer is not simply an expression of contempt. It signals that certain groups are considered disposable. It communicates the assumption that those outside the national community are inferior beings whose suffering is irrelevant.
In Nazi cultural production this contempt was reinforced through the depiction of enemies as degraded cultural and biological “types.” Jews, dissidents, and other targeted groups were portrayed through caricature and stereotype as morally corrupt, physically degenerate, and fundamentally alien to the national body. By reducing individuals to abstract types, fascist imagery made it easier for the public to accept their persecution and elimination. The aesthetics of contempt prepared the psychological conditions for political violence.
The Iran montage echoes this logic of disposability. The targets of the bombing appear not as human beings but as abstract coordinates. Explosions resemble cinematic effects rather than catastrophic acts of destruction. The viewer is invited to identify with technological power while remaining detached from the human lives that vanish behind the screen. Images of war, shattered cities, and dead children are stripped of the horror they convey. War is rendered as a video game, while the suffering it produces disappears beneath the seductive veneer of entertainment. What emerges is a form of brutal cruelty forged in the toxic fusion of technology, power, social media, and everyday life.
The sneer, in this sense, has migrated into the digital age. It appears not only in gestures of open contempt but also in aesthetic frameworks that render the suffering of others invisible. When violence is packaged as entertainment, the victims of that violence effectively vanish from moral consideration.
Susan Sontag anticipated this danger in her reflections on photography and war imagery. Sontag argued that modern visual culture has the capacity to transform suffering into a spectacle. Images that depict violence may initially provoke shock or anger, but repeated exposure can produce a form of moral anesthesia. The viewer becomes fascinated by the visual power of the image itself while the suffering it represents recedes into abstraction.
The Iran video exemplifies this transformation with disturbing clarity. By merging real bombing footage with the visual language of gaming and cinematic action sequences, it dissolves the boundary between war and entertainment. Explosions appear as cinematic effects, targets as digital objects, and violence itself becomes a consumable spectacle. In such representations, destruction is no longer experienced as tragedy or political catastrophe but instead as visual performance, inviting viewers to admire the display of power while remaining detached from its human consequences. Étienne Balibar’s analysis of cruelty further clarifies the political stakes of this spectacle. Balibar argues that contemporary forms of power increasingly operate through the public staging of violence. In such contexts, violence becomes not only a tool of domination but also a form of political theater that reinforces systems of power sustained by militarism, nationalism, and the brutal inequalities of contemporary capitalism.
For Balibar, cruelty in such contexts is not simply the imposition of suffering. It is a form of extreme violence that threatens the very foundation of democratic politics. When societies become accustomed to watching violence as spectacle, the ethical and civic sensibilities necessary for democratic life begin to erode. Citizens are transformed into spectators who consume images of domination rather than participants capable of judging power.
The Iran montage illustrates this transformation vividly. The spectacle does not invite democratic debate about the moral consequences of war. Instead, it mobilizes fascination with technological power and national triumph. The viewer is positioned not as a citizen deliberating violence but as an audience applauding it.
Such spectacles also play a crucial role in shaping what might be called the fascist subject. Authoritarian regimes do not rely solely on coercion. They cultivate specific modes of perception and emotional response. Through repeated exposure to spectacles of domination, individuals learn to admire power, distrust empathy, and view violence as both natural and exhilarating. As Mabel Berezin argues in Making the Fascist Self, fascist regimes actively sought to produce citizens whose identities were forged through public rituals, mass spectacles, and emotional identification with the nation rather than through democratic deliberation. Politics was staged as a series of dramatic performances that fused belonging, authority, and spectacle, encouraging individuals to experience power collectively rather than question it critically.
Within such environments, individuals are gradually educated to experience domination as affirmation and to interpret cruelty not as a moral failure but as evidence of strength, discipline, and national vitality. Within this formative pedagogical culture, fascist narratives circulating through social and digital media become powerful instruments for shaping subjects who identify with domination rather than question it. The deeper danger of such spectacles lies not only in the violence they display but also in the moral sensibilities they cultivate.
The fascist subject emerges gradually within this cultural environment. Images of cruelty train viewers to identify with authority rather than with those who suffer. Emotional responses such as compassion or solidarity are replaced by fascination with strength and domination. The capacity to recognize the humanity of others begins to erode.
Primo Levi warned that the seeds of fascism often take root long before they appear in the form of overt political regimes. They germinate in everyday attitudes, in climates of contempt, indifference, and the willingness to treat others as less than human. Fascism begins to grow when humiliation and cruelty become ordinary features of public life, when violence is normalized and empathy stripped of its moral force. In such conditions, authoritarian politics no longer appears as a shocking rupture but as the logical outcome of a society already accustomed to contempt, exclusion, and disposability. Writing in 1974, Levi captured the enduring danger with chilling clarity:
Every age has its own fascism, and we see the warning signs wherever the concentration of power denies citizens the possibility and the means of expressing and acting on their own free will. There are many ways of reaching this point, and not just through the terror of police intimidation, but by denying and distorting information, by undermining systems of justice, by paralyzing the education system, and by spreading in a myriad subtle ways nostalgia for a world where order reigned, and where the security of a privileged few depends on the forced labor and the forced silence of the many.
The aestheticization of violence contributes directly to this moral climate. When destruction becomes entertainment, and when suffering disappears behind the spectacle, the ethical sensibilities necessary for democratic life begin to weaken.
This aesthetic logic does not remain confined to the representation of war. It migrates across the broader culture of authoritarian politics, shaping how cruelty is staged, circulated, and normalized across multiple arenas of public life. The spectacle that glorifies violence abroad also prepares the public to accept repression at home, where migrants, protesters, and dissenters are increasingly cast as enemies to be subdued rather than people with rights.
Immigration enforcement provides one of the clearest examples. Images of detention centers, deportation raids, and militarized borders are staged as demonstrations of strength. Public officials pose before razor wire and prison walls while celebrating the supposed restoration of national order. The suffering of migrants becomes the backdrop against which state power performs itself.
Political figures themselves increasingly embody this aesthetic logic. Carefully choreographed images of militarized patriotism, hyper-stylized public appearances, and theatrical displays of authority function as visual markers of loyalty to the authoritarian project. Governance becomes inseparable from spectacle.
Under the Trump regime, morality collapses in the celebration of power. When New York Times reporter Katie Rogers asked Trump whether he saw “any checks” to his “power on the world stage,” he answered: “There is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me, and that’s very good.” In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Stephen Miller, Trump’s chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, echoed the fascist belief in raw power and brute force as the ultimate arbiter of politics. He stated without the slightest embarrassment: “We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power.”
As the editors of Equator magazine note, under the Trump regime and its allied Western governments, the adoration of force has become a ruling passion. Due process is ignored, opponents are abducted or threatened, world leaders are intimidated, and military violence is carried out with little regard for international law or human life. From the bombing of migrants and refugees at sea to the massive flow of weapons that have enabled Israel’s assault on Gaza and the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians, the abandonment of restraint has become increasingly visible. War, both abroad and at home, is a defining feature of contemporary politics that increasingly threatens to become the organizing principle of society itself. As Equator’s editors observe:
Under the current regime, the United States has little left to offer the world but a shameless display of coercion and destruction. Trump and his lieutenants appear intoxicated by their own impunity, indifferent to international law and uninterested in manufacturing consent. Instead, they practice a form of political gangsterism marked by intimidation, abductions, and the open threat or removal of rival heads of state.
This intoxication with force is not simply a matter of policy; it is also staged and circulated through images that normalize domination and train the public to accept cruelty as a legitimate expression of power. These images share a common structure. They transform violence into visual affirmation. The public is encouraged to identify with the power being displayed rather than question its consequences. Cruelty becomes normalized through repetition and the spectacle rather than through argument.
The Iran video stands as a particularly stark example of this cultural logic. It demonstrates how easily digital media can convert acts of war into consumable entertainment. In doing so it reveals the deeper transformation of political culture in an era dominated by the spectacle.
Resisting such politics requires more than opposing specific policies. It requires confronting the aesthetic regimes that normalize cruelty and desensitize the public to suffering. Authoritarian power operates not only through laws and institutions but through images, narratives, and emotional appeals that shape how people perceive the world.
The Iran video is more than a piece of militaristic propaganda; it signals the emergence of a political culture in which destruction is aestheticized, domination becomes pleasurable, and war itself is staged as a spectacle. The spectacle is reinforced by a deeper ideological current circulating within parts of the Trump coalition. Reports from military watchdog groups indicate that some commanders framed the conflict with Iran as “part of God’s divine plan,” invoking biblical imagery of Armageddon and the imminent return of Christ. Such rhetoric reveals how militarism can fuse with apocalyptic religious narratives, transforming war not merely into spectacle but into a sacred drama in which violence becomes the instrument of divine destiny.
The obscenity of this spectacle becomes even clearer when one considers the reality it conceals. Behind the cinematic explosions and video-game imagery lie acts of devastating human violence. Among the most horrific was the U.S. bombing of an elementary school in Iran in which 175 people were killed, most of them children. Such atrocities expose the grotesque gap between the spectacle of technological triumph circulating through White House propaganda videos and the human devastation those images erase.
Meanwhile, within parts of the Trump coalition, the war has been framed not merely as strategic necessity but as a sacred mission. Political figures including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Sen. Lindsey Graham, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and current ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee have invoked biblical language suggesting that the conflict with Iran carries the meaning of a holy war. Hegseth has quoted scripture in military briefings and, in his own writing, boasted about ignoring the constraints of international law, further collapsing the fragile boundary between religion and the conduct of war. At the same time Trump surrounds himself with figures associated with militant Christian nationalism, including Pastor Paula White-Cain, whose apocalyptic rhetoric and speaking in tongues have led even a conservative commentator to describe her as a doomsday cultist. In such a climate, militarism fuses with religious fanaticism to produce a political theology of violence in which bombing raids can be framed as instruments of divine destiny.
History teaches that authoritarianism rarely begins with dramatic ruptures. It often begins with subtle shifts in sensibility. Democracy depends on citizens’ capability of recognizing the humanity of others and judging power critically. When contempt becomes ordinary, when suffering is turned into a spectacle, and when cruelty becomes a source of entertainment, the moral foundations of democracy begin to erode.
These developments are what Antonio Gramsci described as the “morbid symptoms” of an interregnum, moments when democratic institutions weaken and spectacles of cruelty and militarism rush in to fill the vacuum of a collapsing political order.
A society that learns to watch war as if it were a video game risks losing the capacity to recognize the humanity that disappears behind the screen. The danger lies not only in the violence such spectacles celebrate but also in the sensibility they cultivate, one that numbs moral judgment and prepares the ground for authoritarian rule. Resisting this culture of cruelty demands more than outrage or cosmetic reform. It requires a broad democratic awakening capable of confronting the economic and political system that feeds on war and inequality.
The spectacle of domination now circulating through digital culture is inseparable from a form of gangster capitalism that feeds on militarism, racialized exclusion, and the erosion of public life. Challenging this order will require mass movements willing not simply to temper its excesses but to dismantle the structures that sustain it. The struggle ahead is therefore not only to defend democracy from authoritarianism but also to build a democratic socialist society in which human dignity, shared prosperity, and collective freedom replace the brutal logics of profit, disposability, and permanent war.
Henry A. Giroux currently holds the McMaster University Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the English and Cultural Studies Department and is the Paulo Freire Distinguished Scholar in Critical Pedagogy. His most recent books include: The Terror of the Unforeseen (Los Angeles Review of books, 2019), On Critical Pedagogy, 2nd edition (Bloomsbury, 2020); Race, Politics, and Pandemic Pedagogy: Education in a Time of Crisis (Bloomsbury 2021); Pedagogy of Resistance: Against Manufactured Ignorance (Bloomsbury 2022) and Insurrections: Education in the Age of Counter-Revolutionary Politics (Bloomsbury, 2023), and coauthored with Anthony DiMaggio, Fascism on Trial: Education and the Possibility of Democracy (Bloomsbury, 2025). Giroux is also a member of Truthout’s board of directors. This article was originally published by Truthout and is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0). Please maintain all links and credits in accordance with our republishing guidelines.
Comments
Chris says
Lets face it , the man(?) is nothing but a scunbag !
Kola says
Chris, would you say this if your son was hanged in the city streets for the cause of freedom? Unbelievable!!! Iran says “we have no long range missiles,” as they launch several missiles. Rush Limbaugh was right, “liberalism is a disease.”
Tired of it says
We have abuses here in the US. 37 people have died in ICE custody. How about his “America First” promise? Argentina, Venezuela, Greenland, Ecuador, Iran, Cuba…how about a healthcare plan for Americans. What gives trump the right to tell any other country what to do? And didn’t he say he had obliterated Iran’s nuclear capability when he bombed them last year? Let’s called it what it is…a distraction from the Epstein files.
DaleL says
@Kola, Iran has one of the least liberal governments on our planet. I can live with liberalism. I cannot abide by a totalitarian regime. Trump is one right foul git who doesn’t give a hoot about you or me.
Deborah Coffey says
And, “I grab ’em by the pussy,” 37 felonies involving a porn star, serial adultery, likely pedophilia, blowing up speed boats without knowing who’s in them, kidnapping the leader of a country, vindictiveness that is tying up courts all over the country, starting a war without proof for at least a half dozen reasons, cheating on taxes for years, causing 6 bankruptcies, threatening to take over whole countries, putting an army of killers out on America’s streets, throwing kids in concentration camps, and telling a lie every five minutes…is NOT a DISEASE in your mind?
Laurel says
Rush Limbaugh was a nitwit, in my opinion.
BobsAnon says
Reagan’s killing of the fairness doctrine was the beginning of this evil. It allowed Limbaugh to enrich himself by spreading lies and pseudo news. Corporate America eventually noticed and began cashifying the news as broadcast news departments became profit centers rather than civic duties (what a quaint idea, civics), and their focus shifted to “All the news that serves the owners.”
PaulT says
‘His early goals centered on establishing a totalitarian state to restore national pride, economic stability, and status as a major global power. He promised to eliminate political instability, combat socialist influence, and implement economic reforms—including — boosting industry—while promising a return to the glory of the past’
You might think this is a profile of President Donald Trump.
But it’s not.
It’s an AI generated description from Google of the early goals of Benito Mussolini.
For the MAGA’s who probably ignored history at school and have no idea who that ‘gentleman’ was, Mussolini led Italy between 1922 and 1943 and is considered the originator of Facist. His regime rapidly turned into a dictatorship and was made notorious for his cruel 1935-1936 total war against Abyssinia where he used overwhelming air power against poorly armed tribesmen and unarmed civilians. Less well known was his cruelty in Ethiopia where his troops poisoned wells in the lowlands to deprive the inhabitants of their only source of drinking water.
Mussolini’s later military exploits were notably unsuccessful.
Does any of this sound familiar?
JimboXYZ says
It boils down to which USA leaders enabled this time bomb ? Bush, Obama & Biden. Didn’t take them very long after the Biden funding of Hamas to attack Israel in 2023. And they had a good 2-3 year head start on nuclear enrichment programs ? Add that Hezbollah is now involved, all those wonderful terrorist organizations that attack Israel ? The financial enable is every DC Swamp party choice that we’ve had since 9/11/2001 ? One has to wonder how close North Korea is ? And how does the Ukraine-Russia war influence the Strait or Hormuz ? Iran is open about saying the Strait is open to anyone that is not an enemy of Iran regime, meaning China & Russia goes thru unmolested. Anyone else ? Iran has attacked to implement & maintain control over the strait of Hormuz. Which USA leader as POTUS was/is behind, if your answer is Biden, reward yourself with a treat. That was 2021 that Ukraine was invaded by Putler, the 1st of the Biden wars.
I’m not going to feign that this is about Iranian citizens & freedoms, that a side benefit. Israel security on their soil, not even in the Gaza is a side benefit. Iran has it’s enemies , it’s no secret Israel is at the top of that list. And anything else Arab nation that isn’t infiltrated by Hamas & Hezbollah. It comes down to either allowing Iran to develop & mature into a nuclear power or the plug needs to be pulled because the enablers were on board thinking they had it under control. Iran has had no problem with launching their conventional war devices with gases at Israel. They wouldn’t have an issue with launching a nuclear weapon if it meant the preservation of Iran’s regime in power. In the last month, all one needs to do is take a quick inventory of those attacked. I would get/understand Israel & USA for the assassination of the Ayatollah. But Iran went after every Israel & USA ally, just like they did for either Gulf Wars. Same play book they’ve always done. The progression of the last 6 years, proves Covid was a lie, the globe aligned to save the human race against a virus that came out of a Wuhan lab in China. And it didn’t take anyone very long post Trump I to start their own little war under the Biden, did it. And none of this is save the planet friendly, conserve energy, blah, blah, blah. Because Iran has no issue striking oil fields, gas pipelines & the facilities that refine energy. Those ruining the environment and affordable energy, resource management if one could call any of this that is just a hollow bullet/talking point on a presentation that isn’t even real.
Keenan Hreib says
NETANYAHU FUNDED HAMAS SINCE 2005.
FlaglerLive says
From the Times of Israel: “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces.” From the other Times: “Buying Quiet’: Inside the Israeli Plan That Propped Up Hamas.” And this from the Intercept.
Sherry says
Thank you Keenan and Flaglerlive! Just wishing Maga was paying attention to the facts!
Laurel says
To this day, it is curious how Hamas got into Israel.
I wish we could rid the world of all the authoritarian leaders. The vast majority of civilians, in any of these countries, just want to live their lives. They get caught up in the egos of these lousy leaders, and pay the price, often with their lives.
PaulT says
We know JimboXYZ is a mega-MAGA fanatic but you have to (sort of)
applaud this masterpiece of misinformation blended with fiction and of course conspiracies while Jimbo’s Trump-copying, blame casting seems almost desperate.
I’m wondering if this really is MAGA’s view of life and politics.
We all know that rumor and gossip passed by word of mouth gradually distort as they spreads further from the source, until they becomes almost unintelligible and bears little resemblance to the original story,
Is it possible that far right media and influencers are having the same effect on MAGA? These media performers are competing for attention and money from a specific audience. Are these ‘informed personalities’ adding and embellishing, with layers of distortion,, to spice up the fables they pass on to their eager but low information viewers and listeners?.
Laurel says
Nah, they believe it. They filter out anything that may prove otherwise. It’s close to impossible to turn on a cult without intervention. Some do it. Many dig in deeper.
Laurel says
And yet, the Trump supporters continue, no matter what.
We all saw Avatar, and remember Colonel Miles Quaritch pumping up his soldiers by repeatedly calling the Na’vi “hostiles.” He made the native people on Pandora the enemy, and made them appear to be lessor. When his forces attacked on his command, he said “And that’s how you scatter the roaches.” This demeaning label made it easier to attack the local folks who were a threat to no one, but their sacred tree was in the way of a few rich people, on Earth, from making serious money. Did we, as an audience, applaud Colonel Quaritch? No, we did not. We applauded the Na’vi for standing up for their beliefs and their way of life, and winning their home back.
This article hits the nail on the head. Trump, and the people who give him the Executive Orders to sign, have been heading us into fascism, lately, at break neck speeds. But, to get here has been a slow betrayal. This last year, 2025, we saw U.S. citizens murdered in the street, in broad daylight. We then saw Noem, and others, claim the veteran’s nurse, and the mother, were terrorists, with absolutely no proof of such. We saw it with our own eyes, yet, no accountability or investigation required. We see the dismissal, and attempted coverup, of the Jefferey Epstein files of sex trafficking girls. We are told our own eyes and ears are wrong. We pretended to not notice that Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner, was given Two billion dollars by the Arabs, but focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop and 50K salary. We need affordable healthcare, food and shelter, but we are told to focus on a few trans kids. We’re watching the wrong 1%, and that is intentional.
Trump is entertainment. He is the accident on the highway, and we are the rubberneckers. His accidents occur daily. I have found it fascinating that the worse he behaves, the harder his followers dig in and make excuses for him. Amazing! He behaves like the devil, yet evangelicals lay hands on him.
This is what it is like when the world is run by psychopaths. Your children, and grandchildren, are watching. What will be your legacy?
As I recall, Captain Trudy Chacon, the ex-Marine pilot stated “I didn’t sign up for this.” Will you stand up for rights, or continue to call half the country, your own friends and family “vermin”? You still have time to chose.
Sherry says
Just a Reminder About The Upcoming Protests. . . see the still “Sane and Caring” people out there. This from wonderful Robert Reich:
Friends,
I hear from many of you who are exhausted by the unrelenting hammer blows of Trump’s tyrannous regime, its wanton violence at home and abroad.
I am, too.
But let me remind you — just as I remind myself — that tyranny cannot succeed where people refuse to submit to it.
Six days from now, next Saturday, on the third No Kings Day, we will proclaim our refusal to submit. We will march against this vile regime in larger numbers than have ever protested in America.
This alone won’t bring down Trump, of course, but it will show lawmakers on both sides of the aisle the breadth and depth of the opposition to him. This is essential to strengthening their backbones against him.
It will also show each of us that we’re not alone. It will show hope and determination all around us.
It will show us that our communities won’t submit to Trump’s vicious police state. That we won’t allow his goons to arrest and imprison our neighbors without due process of law.
It will give us more courage to stand up against his senseless war. Against his attacks on the environment and on public health. And against his attacks on the freedom of our teachers to teach the truth, on the media to reveal the truth, and on our own freedom to speak and spread the truth.
Our march next Saturday will demonstrate that we will not be silenced.
We will continue to build the resistance. We will enlarge our movement. And months from now, we will get out the largest midterm vote in history — giving control of Congress to senators and representatives who will join us in standing up to Trump’s tyranny.
In doing all this we will honor the memories of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and others who have died or been wounded at the hands of ICE and Border Patrol agents.
We will show solidarity with our neighbors who continue to live in fear of ICE.
We will demonstrate our concern for the nearly 70,000 immigrants now locked in detention facilities coast to coast, and our opposition to the Trump regime’s plans to convert warehouses in several states to lock up tens of thousands more.
We will show our respect for the families of the 42 people who have perished in ICE custody so far under Trump, such as Afghan asylum seeker Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal — who had worked with U.S. special forces in military operations in his home country and who died in an ICE facility in Texas last week. And 19-year-old Royer Perez-Jimenez, from Mexico, who died in an ICE facility in Florida last week in what ICE calls a “presumed suicide.”
In our resistance to the Trump regime we also honor the service members and all others who have been killed in Trump’s war in Iran and his invasion of Venezuela.
And we honor the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and others who have given their lives protecting America from tyranny.
Above all, our resistance affirms that America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear.
America belongs to us, We the People.
Michael Cocchiola says
“Monsters” is right on. We are now in an American colonialist crusade, fighting a war for Christian dominion over Western nations through economic and military coercion.
This is a crusade against political and religious freedom and human rights. We must be defeated.
NJ says
Another Chinese Communist “BIG LIE” in Flaglerlive (aka ChinaNews)!! Trump is doing what Obama (aka “Kid from Kenya”) FAILED to do; Stop Xi and CCP plans for Complete Control of the South China Sea plus Indian Ocean and END Iran’s Nuclear Weapons/Long Range Missile Programs! Wake up everyone in Flagler County and realize that Flaglerlive is an ASSET of ChinaNews ( Communist China’s World Wide Disinformation Network). When was the last time there was a Conservative story in this Ant-America First FAKE NEWS on line paper? Debate is what makes America a FREE Nation therefore Flaglerlive should start NOW reporting on both sides of the issues important to everyone in Flagler County or STOP using the name “Flaglerlive”!
Sherry says
@ nj. . . Why are you commenting here? If you think that your hate filled, lame attempt at bullying will influence “intelligent”readers, you are quite mistaken. Why not just slither off back under your rock and hiss at your fellow Fox/Newsmax addicted Maga cult members. Thanks!
Deborah Coffey says
These are not the times when a news outlet can report “both sides” because one of those sides is composed completely of lies…lies you have chosen to believe. You can easily find more lies that you like on Fascist news outlets praised by Donald Trump. Go there. You’re wasting your time with most of us on here because we know character when we see it, love TRUTH, and despise conspiracy theories. There is no way we will EVER succumb to the “LIES” you repeat and the Fascist leader you adore. WE THE PEOPLE are fighting for American DEMOCRACY and we will win it!
Sherry says
A huge thank you for your excellent comment Deborah!
Keenan Hreib says
When was the last time their was a conservative party!! ASSET of China?? Let’s talk assets. Trump is both an asset to Russia as well as Israel. The latter may have a very decided stake in getting a lot of American boys and girls killed for nothing if we put boots on the ground. You hear this question posed a lot, especially by American’s, and that is that if we weren’t on top then China would be and that would be worse. That is a complete reversal of what we know to be true. There is no evidence that China is trying to gain GLOBAL domination in the same way that the U.S. has. look at the crimes and atrocities that the U.S has carried out there is no comparison whatsoever. Hundreds of interferances in other countries, countless coups. 56 in the last 100 years, and don’t get me started on the Middle East!! Is China a perfect country? Fuck no! Does China want to have a dominant economy? Of course they do, but they make shit, they build shit, and they don’t limit themselves to just the archaic “oil mongering”that not only limits us economically,but makes us greedy and ultimately violent. You try to insult FLAGLERLIVE by using Trumpian talking points, and saying falsly that we are an asset to a country that quite frankly is more trusted than we are right now. Factually we are the least trusted country in the world! By far! You can thank TRUMP for that. SAD.
PaulT says
Is ‘NJ’a bot or just a sad throwback from the McCarthy years?
Laurel says
Here is a good American history of the Republican Party from a professional historian. This is interesting to watch, but don’t assume anything. Do not assume it is a take down, or a political criticism. If you do, you will short yourself on knowledge. Remember, I married a Republican, and a Christian one at that.
Keenan Hreib says
Marked moral bankruptcy. Fat Cats and old White Men that propagandize to a aggressive musical score while a desensatized action movie kills real people in real time.
Too many Americans sit in their living rooms isolated from the smell of blood as they say,”wow what awesome weapons we have!” They say this as the Pentagon asks for another 200 billion dollars for a war they told the President was a bad idea in the first place.
The Emperor’s court can see he is nothing less than naked.
The Trump Administration neither helps or represents not one single American, as it tries to sell several different narratives and none at all.
The Epstein class, Trump and donars don’t care whether Americans can weather this latest “self created” catastrophe. A desperate hail mary to disguise the absolute failure of a dishonest dictator, that started a war with a country that had no nukes according to Tulsi Gabbard and the intelligence community she screws.
America obliterates Iran’s so called nuclear efforts in June. Steve Witcoff is gifted a better deal than Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Iran doesn’t want a war, but we bomb them anyway during a negotiation that like it or not saw Iran be much more transparent than the U.S. and Israel.
Trump decides to bomb a girls school on day one killing 175 civilians, mostly girls. He bombs businesses, churches , mosques, oil depots etc…. Trump bombs the very citizens he says he wants to liberate.
“THE LIER IN CHIEF” does this for Israel while they continue their Holocaust in Gaza as they bomb the shit out of South Lebanon to extend the obvious “GREATER ISRAEL” fantasy.
Americans have no idea why we are here.
The price of a barrel of oil will approach 150 dollars, maybe 200.
This Administration in particular, but many before this have not represented the core, moral, economic, or social values of this country or the World. Our government has wiped their asses with our values, dreams, and hopes while lining their pockets with our tax dollars.
This is the most corrupt and dangerous administration im American history.
Sherry says
Thank you Keenan. . . a truly excellent comment!
Dennis C Rathsam says
The comments on this Democratic page, shows TDS is alive & well! Thank God the rest Fl is so much more smarter than all of them combined. FL will be a GOP strong state for many yrs to come, just as it always been! Why did the donkeys move here in the 1st place?
Deborah Coffey says
Congratulations to the First Fascist State in the country! This donkey favors Democracy.
Keenan Hreib says
TRUTH HURTS