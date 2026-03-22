St. Augustine Tops Southern Living Magazine’s List of Best Little Cities in America

Southern Living magazine came out with its list of the best small towns in the South and Florida snagged five spots on that ledger with St. Augustine topping the rankings.

The magazine dedicated to all things Southern in the United States published its findings from a survey of readers on the best towns outside of metropolitan areas and Florida nailed more towns on that list than any other state. Georgia was the closest state with the number of the Sunshine State with three small towns from the Peach State making the ranking.

St. Augustine on Florida’s First Coast was ranked first in the best small towns in the South. Southern Living writers chalked that up to the bounty of historic and scenic attractions in the Nation’s Oldest City.

“Step back into the 1600s at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, then pivot to the city’s growing craft brewery and distillery scene. A short drive across the Bridge of Lions leads to St. Augustine Beach, where long stretches of public shoreline, nature trails, and sandy-feet-friendly businesses line State A1A,” Southern Living’s detail of the top ranking explained.

The rankings were the result of considerable input from Southern Living readers. The magazine contracted with third-party agency Proof Insights marketing and research firm who conducted an online survey from July to September in 2025. The survey had more than 17,000 people respond.

Destin in Florida’s Panhandle placed seventh on the Southern Living rankings. The quality weather along the Emerald Coast was the main reason for that ranking.

“The longstanding vacation spot basks in 343 sunny days a year, perfect for lounging on white-quartz sands or marveling at nature both above and below the water. Dive in and explore sunken shipwrecks off jetties, tour the area’s many museums, or take a shopping detour through HarborWalk Village,” said the feature on Destin in the best small towns feature in the publication.

Anna Maria Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast posted the 16th ranking with Sanibel Island in 19th and Fernandina Beach at 20th.