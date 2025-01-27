Palm Harbor Golf Course Lost $3.4 Million in Operating Costs Alone, Far More in Capital Since Palm Coast Took Ownership

Since it opened in 2009 as a city-owned facility, and with one meager exception in 2022, Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor golf course has not only not made money, but has been a drain on city coffers. The course has run combined losses of $3.44 million in the last 16 years, or an average of $215,000 a year.

Last year Palm Harbor lost $435,129, the second-highest loss in its history, after making a $9,600 profit the year before–the only year it was in the black. In 2021, the loss was a negligible $7,575. The difference in 2023? Half a million dollars in additional contractual services and nearly half a million dollars in fleet-replacement costs.









Losses at the 18-hole course don’t include depreciation costs or some capital improvements, which would increase losses substantially. For example, the city spent $5.5 million to renovate the course after acquiring it in 2008. It then wrote off that expense. It has spent other sums on course improvements since. By 2016, combined losses from capital improvements, depreciation and operating costs added up to $9 million. Every dollar spent on improving the course is a dollar not spent on roads or other infrastructure.

In the near future, the course needs $670,000 in capital repairs–to its irrigation pump station, its parking lot and its greens, according to the city.

Users of Palm Harbor golf pay a fee to play. The course has not generated enough business to cover operational expenses, let alone other costs. Year after year, the city has had to close the gap with general revenue dollars drawn from residents’ and businesses’ property taxes. In essence, taxpayers have been subsidizing the golf course all those years (as they have, to a lesser extent, the tennis center, now renamed the Southern Recreation Center).

Whether the city should be in the business of running the golf course or not has been a subject of discussion, and occasional controversy, almost since the city took over the course in 2008, on and off the City Council. ““I take a terrible beating over this golf course every year,” then-Council member Bill McGuire said in 2013. “The history, year after year of this golf course, shows that it’s sucking money out of the revenue. If there’s no way to change that, then we either accept it or go in another direction.”









Discussions died down around 2015 when the city decided no longer to see the golf club or the tennis center as separate “enterprise” funds that had to generate their own revenue to operate (like the utility fund or the garbage operation). Private managers came and went until the city lost faith in the private company that was running the club. Instead, the city folded the two clubs into its parks and recreation operations and called them amenities, like other parks, even though they have little in common with parks: the city’s parks are free to use and open to the general public. The golf club and the tennis center are not.

Former City Council member Ed Danko, who stepped down in November, referred to the 2023 loss several times in his last months on the council. On Jan. 7, Council member Charles Gambaro took the matter further as he addressed his colleagues on the council, recent financial accounts of the golf course in hand. “We lose hundreds of 1000s of dollars every year,” he said. “I would ask the council’s consensus to look at options of how we can run it better. Do we need to sell it, but still keep it a golf course? Because I think that’s important that that land remains a golf course for our community. Could an investor come in and turn into something different? It becomes a destination, get it back on the tax rolls. I don’t know. But I think those are all options that we should consider, because losing an average of $500,000 a year, it’s not good.” The figure he cited likely included depreciation and capital costs.

“Really, we don’t need to be bleeding money like that on the golf course,” Mayor Mike Norris said. Council member Ray Stevens aid before going further with discussions of selling the golf course, the city should enact a covenant that ensures the 145 acres that make up the property as it snakes around 967 C-Section homes remains a golf course in perpetuity. In fact, that is already on the books, a city spokesperson said. The city, however, may face challenges finding a buyer in a sport that had been hemorrhaging players and seeing golf courses close by the hundreds until the Covid pandemic, which seemed to stop the loss as players reveled in sport as if designed for social distance.









On Tuesday, the city administration will respond to Gambaro’s request with a presentation to city council on the golf course. The city is framing the presentation as a “facility analysis,” with some history (the course has been around since 1978) and stats: in 2024, the course sold 52,661 rounds, with local residents making up 91 percent of users. It was the site of 26 tournaments. “On average, the cost of an 18-hole round at a municipal course is 8 percent less than at non-resort daily fee courses,” the presentation states, though whether that generality is the case between the Palm Harbor golf course and surrounding courses is not made clear.

The city administration is proposing three options: to continue operations under the city’s control while looking for ways to reduce spending and increase revenue (that’s been the goal for almost two decades); return to the previous model of contracting with a management company, but that gave the city heartburn and did not stanch the losses: like a landlord, the city was still responsible for all capital needs. Or sell the facility. Selling it, however, does not guarantee that the golf course would not at some point close and turn into another Matanzas Woods golf course scene, its greens overgrown and its surrounding residents exasperated. The Matanzas course was sold to a developer, and has seen some of its greens replaced by houses.