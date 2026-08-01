Ormond Beach Arts District Extends Seward Johnson Sculpture Exhibit Through December

The dozen sculptures that have been in residence along Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach since January have had their visit extended. The Ormond Beach Arts District had originally scheduled a six-month stay ending in June for the exhibit of life sized, life-like sculptures by Seward Johnson, but now will happily host the pieces through December.

The 12 sculptures are the work of world-renowned American artist, Seward Johnson (1930-2020). Johnson’s sculptures have been displayed in public spaces around the world, including Times Square, Palm Springs, Rome, Australia, and Venice and are included in numerous private and public collections and museums.

“This is our second set of Johnson sculptures,” said Judith Stein, the Arts District’s Vice President. “The first group was in residence in 2025 and was such a success, we knew we had to bring more. Now we are delighted to be able to keep them here in Ormond Beach for an additional six months.”

The pieces are located on both public and private property along the Granada Boulevard corridor from A1A to US one and all are accessible to the public. Stroll along Granada Boulevard or venture into the City’s riverfront parks and you’ll find boys flying kites, dancers, families, Einstein riding a bicycle, and the Mona Lisa. They are so realistic; you’ll be tempted to stop and chat. In fact, they are often mistaken for “real” people!

The realism of the exhibit, and the fact that the public can get so close to the sculptures and interact with them, makes this exhibit very family friendly. The whole group can be seen in one outing either by foot or by car, or they can be visited and enjoyed a few at a time.

A printed map of sculpture locations is available throughout the district to assist people in visiting the installation. The map is also on the organization’s website at (www.ormondarts.com/sculptures). Signage and QR codes at each piece provide more information about the statue, the sculptor and the sponsor.

Thousands of people have already visited the statues calling them “Absolutely so cool” and “… breathtaking, astonishing…” Extending their time in Ormond Beach will allow more people to visit, or revisit, the pieces. The Ormond Beach Arts District also plans to host more interactive activities to help the sculptures “come alive.” Plans are in the works for an artist paint-out, docent tours and more. More information on the activities will be available on the Ormond Beach Arts District Facebook page as they are scheduled.

For more information about the sculpture tour and other Ormond Beach Arts District projects, please contact Julia Truilo, [email protected], 386-547-3882. Photos of all the sculptures are available upon request.