The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 30, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

No Drug Court today. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Notably: We’ll be hearing and reading about Satchel Walton, if not reading him plenty, assuming he doesn’t fall prey to the temptations of editing. I happened by his last column for the Daily Tar Heel, the student newspaper at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, which has a bigger staff and more ambitious reporting than th News-Journal these days. Walton started newspapering almost a decade ago in high school and has since made his mark at the Tar Heel, spending part of his undergrad time at Oxford, where he was deputy editor in chief there, and getting an internship as a Mencken Research Fellow. “When I was born, about 380,000 Americans were employed by print newspapers. There were 150,000 when I started high school. It’s fewer than 80,000 now,” he writes. That’s not his main concern. “After eight years in journalism, I’m worried about the truth.” That’s his column’s headline. His most clever paragraph: “If Woodward and Bernstein were young, intrepid reporters today, they could be among the 300 Washington Post journalists who were laid off in February.” He’s worried that the business model today doesn’t support journalism, and when it does, not enough people seek it out to be better informed, to be better citizens, to prevent… well, you know what we’re trying to prevent. He’s trying not to be too bleak. His mere existence and career choice argues against his point. So does he: “There’s nothing so gratifying as publishing a big piece and having people tell me that they got something out of

it. Fundamentally, there’s no other forum where my work has been as meaningful and useful.” The readers are there. That there aren’t enough of them has always been true. Journalism is changing. It isn’t ending. It up to us–it’s up to you, Satchel Walton, to find its next path. Screw existing models. Make your own. The truth will find a way.

Now this:





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