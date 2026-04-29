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Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Geminizing: I asked Gemini to give me 10 of Pascal’s Pensées if Trump were tweeting them: THE GREAT WAGER People say you can’t prove God. Maybe! But if you bet ON him and win, you win EVERYTHING. If you lose, you lose nothing. Smart people take that deal. It’s called winning! THE FLOATING ROCK We are all just hanging out in the middle of nowhere. Infinite space on one side, tiny atoms on the other. Very scary stuff. Most people can’t handle it. I handle it better than anyone! STAY AT HOME All of humanity’s problems come from one thing: men who can’t sit still in a quiet room. They have to go out and cause trouble. Sad! THE THINKING REED Man is just a reed, the weakest thing in nature. But he’s a THINKING reed. The universe could crush him, but the man would still be better because he knows he’s dying. The universe knows nothing! FAKE HAPPINESS People spend their whole lives chasing vacations and parties. They’re just trying to distract themselves from thinking about how short life is. Total losers! Get to work! JUSTICE AND MIGHT Justice without power is helpless. Power without justice is tyranny. We need to make sure justice is strong and strength is just. We’re going to do it! TWO EXTREMES If you tell people they’re just like animals, they get nasty. If you tell them they’re like angels, they get proud. You have to tell them the truth. It’s a disaster! IMAGINATION The imagination is a total fraud. It makes little things look huge and huge things look tiny. Don’t let it trick you. Stay focused on the big numbers! THE HEART’S REASONS The heart has its reasons that reason knows nothing about. We know it in a lot of things. Very true! VANITY We want to live an imaginary life in the minds of others. We care more about what people think than who we actually are. A total vanity project. Weak!

Now this:





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