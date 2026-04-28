The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: The mailman delivered a nice two-volume edition of Pascal’s complete works. I’m no Jansenist, but Pascal is the genesis of modern French style–clarity, wit, satire. We can all use a bit of Pascal even if we’re not big on his wagers. The volumes include The Provinciales, his famous take-down of the Jesuits, and of course the Pensées, his even more famous work (and set-up for Voltaire’s take-down in his English Letters of 1727), though it was never intended as a book. A few samples: “In every dialogue and discourse, we must be able to say to those who take offence, “Of what do you complain?” Or: “The sensibility of man to trifles, and his insensibility to great things, indicates a strange inversion.” Or–and I feel this most during hobbles to the bathroom for post-midnight mictures–“The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me.” Or–and I think of this on the way back to bed–“Why is my knowledge limited? Why my stature? Why my life to one hundred years rather than to a thousand? What reason has nature had for giving me such, and for choosing this number rather than another in the infinity of those from which there is no more reason to choose one than another, trying nothing else?” Tomorrow in this space I invite you to read Genesis’s take on the Pensées, if they were Trump tweets.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



