The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. In preparation for the rewrite of the city’s Land Development Code, the committee will review the LDC’s chapter on environmental and cultural resource.

Protection

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here . Access meeting agenda and materials here . See a list of commission members and their email addresses here . The commission will discuss and possibly approve the design of its Beachwalk Project, a redesign and reconstruction of the Boardwalk and the A-Frame at the pier. Commissioners will also discuss a planned installation of 50 manholes for $197,000, and it will appoint someone to the planning board.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday. Palm Coast Concert Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stage at Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue. This free community event brings everyone together to create lasting memories while showcasing local bands. Tonight: Half Step Down FLA







Editorial Notebook: What we already knew before the bombing is now confirmed: Iran’s nuclear program was not significantly harmed. There was no fatal blow. Someone at the Pentagon who doesn’t have much respect for a lying felon as commander in chief leaked the preliminary intelligence report. The Times paraphrased: “The strikes sealed off the entrances to two of the facilities but did not collapse their underground buildings, the officials said the early findings concluded. Before the attack, U.S. intelligence agencies had said that if Iran tried to rush to making a bomb, it would take about three months. After the U.S. bombing run and days of attacks by the Israeli Air Force, the report by the Defense Intelligence Agency estimated that the program had been delayed, but by less than six months. The report also said that much of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was moved before the strikes, which destroyed little of the nuclear material. Iran may have moved some of that to secret locations.” The LAPD’s original tweet was right after all to sympathize with the victims: they’re the only ones who have really paid a price. The bombing will do what it was certain to do. It will accelerate Iran’s race to build a weapon, since, with North Korea as proof, having a stockpile is the only insurance against attack, though not an insurance against first or retaliatory use. The common fear was that, American and Russian follies or errors and miscalculations aside, Pakistan and India would be next to fire nukes at each other. They almost have, twice, in 1993 and this year, both times talked off the ledge by negotiators (most notably James Baker in 1990). It’s now a surer bet that Israel and Iran, likely in that order, will be next to set off nukes, unless the United States or Israel decides that the bunker-busting fiasco being what it was. Dropping tactical nuclear weapons on nuclear sites should be next. Leave it to these two nations always to push the limits of the unconscionable. —P.T.

Now this: MIT Prof Ted Postol & Lt Col Daniel Davis: The bunker buster myth:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



