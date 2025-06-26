The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Editorial Notebook: What we already knew before the bombing is now confirmed: Iran’s nuclear program was not significantly harmed. There was no fatal blow. Someone at the Pentagon who doesn’t have much respect for a lying felon as commander in chief leaked the preliminary intelligence report. The Times paraphrased: “The strikes sealed off the entrances to two of the facilities but did not collapse their underground buildings, the officials said the early findings concluded. Before the attack, U.S. intelligence agencies had said that if Iran tried to rush to making a bomb, it would take about three months. After the U.S. bombing run and days of attacks by the Israeli Air Force, the report by the Defense Intelligence Agency estimated that the program had been delayed, but by less than six months. The report also said that much of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was moved before the strikes, which destroyed little of the nuclear material. Iran may have moved some of that to secret locations.” The LAPD’s original tweet was right after all to sympathize with the victims: they’re the only ones who have really paid a price. The bombing will do what it was certain to do. It will accelerate Iran’s race to build a weapon, since, with North Korea as proof, having a stockpile is the only insurance against attack, though not an insurance against first or retaliatory use. The common fear was that, American and Russian follies or errors and miscalculations aside, Pakistan and India would be next to fire nukes at each other. They almost have, twice, in 1993 and this year, both times talked off the ledge by negotiators (most notably James Baker in 1990). It’s now a surer bet that Israel and Iran, likely in that order, will be next to set off nukes, unless the United States or Israel decides that the bunker-busting fiasco being what it was. Dropping tactical nuclear weapons on nuclear sites should be next. Leave it to these two nations always to push the limits of the unconscionable.
—P.T.
Now this: MIT Prof Ted Postol & Lt Col Daniel Davis: The bunker buster myth:
June 2025
“And at any moment their work can be brought to nothing by a few men armed with spades! How can we win such a war? What is the use of textbook military operations, sweeps and punitive raids into the enmy’s heartland, when we can be bled to death at home?”
–From J.M. Coetzee’s Waiting for the Barbarians (1980).
