The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. The council will discuss property taxes, the potential sale of the Palm Harbor Golf Club, and its public works’ hauling operations. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

Budgeting by Values: A Free, Virtual Class to Learn Budgeting Skills, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month organized by Flagler Cares and Truist Bank, and presented by Financial Inclusion Leader Vladimir Rodriguez. To sign up or get information, call 386/319-9483, text 386/986-0107, or email [email protected].

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.





Notably: After our Dear Leader bombed Iran, the LAPD posted the tweet above, a nice bit of humanism and reassurance. Our hearts should go out to “the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings,” not just in Iran. We are not at war with that country. The people working under Fordo’s mountain are not exactly revolutionary guards taking Americans hostage. Imagine if, say, Hitler’s or Tojo’s storm troopers had managed a bombing raid on Los Alamos in the early months of 1945. Oppenheimer. Fermi. Rabi. Segré. Teller. Bethe. Wiped out. All of them brilliant. All of them civilian. Whatever we may think of the ethics of the atom bomb, the ethics of humanism preempt. An attack like that would have been brazen and in its own way brilliant, as ongoing attacks on Iran are more cheap shots and cowardly. But our hearts would have gone out to the victims and their families. So the LAPD’s tweet was courageous and welcome. Then came the apology. The offensive, inappropriate, unacceptable apology that tells you where we are as a nation, how low we are willing to fall. The apology called the earlier statement a “failure” that would be investigated. It is as if John Winthrop and John Cotton gangraped Anne Hutchinson. In this case, someone was about to be defenestrated. —P.T.

Now this:













