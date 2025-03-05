The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.





Notably: Some years ago with the publication of her Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer, Barbara Ehrenreich, by then past her mid-70s, which is to say approaching 80 (she was 77), essentially said fuck it all to doctors and check-ups and letting nurses palpate what remained of her breasts (she had survived cancer) and MRIs and the rest of it. There comes a point in life when it’s really useless, when it becomes a bit sick to play cat and mouse with sickness. Roughly after 65, no one should care what they drink, what they eat, what they shoot up. Or at least 70, if we’re to stay in line with Social Security’s actuaries. Do drugs. Get drunk. Get fat. Drink coffee all day. Why the hell not? As we age, out of fear of living fewer years, we end up turning into anchorites, and so living less every day even as we live longer. It’s perversely self-absorbed and self-defeating, giving death the laugh first and last: we are living dead. Late last year the medical police state produced one of those studies to end all studies on drinking, revealing that no, there are no benefits to that one wine drink a day, no benefits at all, and plenty of dangers instead. Revealing that, really, the safest thing to do is not to drink, since any drink is dangerous, though to be realistic, the drunko police state came down on limiting drinks to some ridiculously low level. Tell that to Bacchus. We should cut out salt, butter, Crumble cookies and coffee, too. But what for? Life is lethal. Meanwhile, live. —P.T.

