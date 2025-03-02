The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 2, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners. ‘One Slight Hitch,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees and special March 1 matinee. It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and mom is making sure everything is perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings, and all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect. ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. , 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Storytime: In a May 2015 essay in Novel, A Forum on Fiction (a Duke University publication), the writer Matthew Sussman (now a senior lecturer in English at the University of Sydney) published an essay called “Henry James and Stupidity.” After letting his disclaimer of an introduction go to Jamesian lengths to establish James’s intelligence (quoting obituaries or critics who called him “the most intelligent man of his generation” etc.) he writes: “In this essay I neither assert that James lacks intelligence nor deny that intelligence plays a crucial role in the creation and reception of his work. However, I do argue that an overly narrow celebration of Jamesian intelligence has eclipsed the meaningfulness and centrality of stupidity and related concepts, such as ignorance and density, within his fiction.” It’s not an original thesis: a lot of James is written from such heights that as the words drop, so does a condensation of disdain that drenches those beyond the pale of James’s pantheon, his sensibilities, his manners, his idea of what must a human being, and certainly what an American, be. He did not always like Americans. His patience for women was limited, his respect for them even more so. A not-too-small book could be bound of the passages that diminish women–“The Romance of Certain Old Clothes” is a story stupendous for its sexism– or on occasion make them look like dumbasses (though not nearly as much as Dickens does with his cardboard-cutout women). Then there’s this: Sussman doesn’t mention “The Third Person,” from The Soft Side, James’s 1900 collection. (I couldn’t find it online.) It’s about two old maids (James’s words), second cousins to each other who’d never met until a house is left to them in a will to sell so they could benefit from the proceeds. The story’s introduction paints the two women, Susan and Amy, one 10 years older than the other (the fact seems irrelevant to the plot), essentially as losers who “had drunk deep of the cup of singleness and found it prevailingly bitter.” In other words, they were defined by their singleness, as if no woman in James’s universe would have an identity separate from a man. “The Third Person” will make the point again, though it’s still a very funny ghost story that spoofs James’s own conventions of the genre, making its less attractive flaws more bearable. One other detail: there’s mention on the first page of Tauchnitz novels. It’s no longer a reference anyone would recognize. I had no idea what Tauchnitz novels were. Tauchnitz was a German publisher of English-language novels before the days of copyrights who, nevertheless, paid his English authors for the rights, agreeing never to market the books in England. But people loved to smuggle them in, and did. The two women decide to keep the house even at the cost of having to live with each other. They discover that a man executed by hanging for smuggling (that was back when they hung anyone for “a trifle,” as a local priest tells the women) is haunting the place. They each see him in turn, standing in their room, his head bent where the rope snapped it. They’re not frightened in the least. They develop an attachment, then get jealous when he spends more time with one over the other, and give James the chance to drop his inanities: “They say, you know, that when women do quarrel it’s usually about a man.” At least James has the skills to make fun of his own cliches: “Well then, let there first be one,” Amy tells Susan as the jealousies corrode their living arrangement. They decide it may be time to give the ghost his freedom, his “absolution.” Susan donates a sum of money to the Chancellor of the Exchequer for “conscience,” hoping it’ll clear the ghost’s conscience and he can be on his way. It doesn’t work. He’s not looking for absolution. He’s looking for one last fling–one last smuggle. Amy figures that out somehow, disappears to Paris for ten days, then smuggles back–what? a Tauchnitz novel. That does the trick. The ghost departs, and James has the last laugh. It’s a long way to go for the smuggle of a far-fetched punchline. Maybe the women weren’t so stupid after all, except for believing in what they saw leering at them. But so do we. —P.T.

