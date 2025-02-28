The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 28, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show is live from the Palm Coast Community Fair, with attention on the annual college fair. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

St Thomas Episcopal Rummage Sale, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. St. Thomas has resurrected its annual rummage sale! We are sure everyone will find a prized treasure at this rummage sale. Clothing for all will be the main attraction, also books, small appliances, jewelry, specialty items, household items, linens, baked goods and a café to rest before, during or after your shopping. No worries, we provide shopping bags for your shopping day. This event is open from Friday, February 28th beginning at 9 AM until 2 pm and Saturday, March 1st beginning at 9 am until 1 pm. Sorry no early birds! Your shopping experience is expanded with a special bag sale on Saturday from 12 to 1 of a bag of items for $5.00 or 3 bags for $10.00. All are welcome! Faith, Food and Fun abound at St. Thomas!

Resume Writing Workshop: The Flagler County Public Library is hosting a resume writing workshop at 11 a.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The workshop is intended to help job seekers create professional, standout resumes. This hands-on session will cover key strategies for formatting, highlighting skills, and tailoring resumes to specific job opportunities. Participants will also receive tips on avoiding common pitfalls and navigating applicant tracking systems. Whether you’re crafting your first resume or updating an existing one, this workshop is a great opportunity to gain expert guidance and enhance your job search. Don’t miss this chance to build a resume that makes an impact!

Flagler Schools College and Career Fair, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Hosted by the Flagler County Education Foundation. Open to the public.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

‘One Slight Hitch,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees and special March 1 matinee. It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and mom is making sure everything is perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings, and all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.







Notably: “Don DeLillo has a strange way of prophesying the inevitable.” Not to go DeLillo on you, but the line is in quotes because its cheap cleverness masks its fallacies: good novelists tell the future not because they see that far, but because they read the present the way a physician reads an EKG or a strand of DNA. It’s usually all there. So there is no such thing as prophesying the inevitable, especially when it is inevitable. There’s only filling in the blanks, the void, with an elegance and a lucidity that may leave the rest of us aghast, but that must feel inevitable (there it is again) to the novelist. Either DeLillo or his publisher had placed a gray fuzzy image of the befogged Twin Towers on the spine of his Underworld in 1997, prophesying, as did parts of that book, the coming collapse, the way Salman Rushdie in his not-so great Fury, published months before the attacks in 2001, has a Manhattan Urdu cab driver railing that “Islam will cleanse this street of godless motherfucker bad drivers… Infidel fucker of your underage sister, the inferno of Allah awaits you and your unholy wreck as well,” and so on. In Falling Man, DeLillo’s 2007 novel about the attacks, Martin, the past-middle-age German lover of one of the characters, says: “There is a word in German. Gedankenübertragung. This is the broadcasting of thoughts. We are all beginning to have this thought, of American irrelevance. It’s a little like telepathy. Soon the day is coming when nobody has to think about America except for the danger it brings. It is losing the center. It becomes the center of its own shit. This is the only center it occupies.” This is almost 20 years ago. DeLillo as seer of what we all saw, if we looked even a little, within hours of the fall of the towers, not because of the fall, but because of the way the little Bush responded, and kept responding–like the frightened, cowardly brute who mistook his own version of the Urdu cabdriver’s fury for strength as he committed the nation to 20 years of folly and accelerated decline. Nina, the wife of the main character, replies to Martin: “Despite everything, we’re still America, you’re still Europe. You go to our movies, read our books, listen to our music, speak our language. How can you stop thinking about us? You see us and hear us all the time. Ask yourself. What comes after America?” To which Martin replies: “I don’t know this America anymore. I don’t recognize it,” he said. “There’s an empty space where America used to be.” We mourn this loss, the way we mourn the loss of a friend whose flaws had once been a reason to love him, until he became the flaws and began to befog us in them. —P.T.

