The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

‘The Niceties,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for Adults, $15 for Students. Book here. An urgent debate about race, history and power by Eleanor Burgess. Zoe, a Black student, meets her white professor to discuss a paper on slavery’s impact on the American Revolution. What starts as a polite clash of perspectives erupts into a riveting debate. Praised for its gut instinct and talent, The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess offers a wholly satisfying evening of theater. The Saturday performance will be followed by discussion panel.

The Friends of the Library host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. There will be Fiction, Non-Fiction, Specialty Books, Children’s Books and much more. No Large Bills or Credit/Debit Cards accepted.

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!









The Annual Native American Festival is at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 per person, Kids 12 and under FREE!

Mermaids and Pirates Seafood Fest, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Family Fun Festival featuring Mermaids, Pirates, Vendors, Artisans. Local Businesses, Entertainment, Music & Food Trucks. Feel free to dress up in your best garb or mermaid attire for the occasion.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.

F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival in Daytona Beach, FRESH as in Fiction, Romance, Erotica, Spirituality and Health, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting Thursday at 6 p.m. with the FRESH Book Film Festival at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 325 South Nova Road, Daytona Beach, then Friday and Saturday with the book festival at the Julia and Charles Cherry Cultural Center, 925 George Engram Boulevard, Daytona Beach. See the full schedule and costs here.

‘One Slight Hitch,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees and special March 1 matinee. It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and mom is making sure everything is perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings, and all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Storytime: Eudora Welty wrote “A Visit of Charity” in 1941. There may have been an element of autobiography. If so, she captured the dank desperation we have all felt when visiting a nursing home–here called Old Ladies’ Home–heard the rasp of its residents’ decompensating lungs, smelled the slipperiness of its one-way floors, longed to leave as soon as we got there, the mirror of our future proving too unbearable for any charity. Welty grew up in Jackson, Mississippi. She knew a house by that very name, and must’ve walked by it many times and went inside fewer times. The Mississippi Department of Archive and History has a 1967 postcard reproduction of the actual Old Ladies Home, the one above this piece (without the possessive apostrophe Welte added with grammatical fustiness, unless it was her editors’ corruption), with this explanation: “Old Ladies Home, 2902 West Capitol Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39209. A home established in 1902 for 95 elderly ladies without children or sufficient means of support. Maintained largely by the generosity of citizens within the State and friends outside who are concerned with the welfare of these ladies.” Mississippi State’s Scholars Junction has more details: “Chartered in 1902, constructed in 1908, the Old Ladies Home was long a Jackson landmark. This hand-colored image reveals structural additions to the original building. In 1902 Samuel Livingston gave 2 acres between Livingston Park and Cedarlawn Cemetery for the site of the Old Ladies Home. The women of Mississippi raised the money, and the building was completed in 1908. It was a magnificent 2-story brick building lighted by electricity, immediately on the street car line, and accommodating 40 aged women. Additions were made through the years to house more ladies, but by 1987 the Home was found unsafe and the residents moved elsewhere. The building was razed in 1991. The title of the card is printed in red along the upper edge of the image.” That’s the postcard appearing below, from back when it cost a penny to mail one (penny postcards first went on sale in 1873, a price that held, amazingly, until Jan. 1, 1952, according to this delicious history of the postcard by the postal service.) “A Visit of Charity” is about 14-year-old Marian, “the little girl” (adolescence’s imperiousness had yet to emerge in 1941) is a Campfire Girl. (Unlike Old Ladies Home and penny postcard, Camp Fire is still around, but as a coed organization. Its only chapter in Florida is in Lakeland.) Forgive the endless tangents, but I find all this fascinating, this being the archeological dig that the opening lines of a short story can turn out to be even before we get to its literary beauties, though rare is the story that manages literary power on a vacuum of archeology. “A Visit of Charity” is that story of endless layers. Marian is visiting the Old Ladies Home for utilitarian rather than charitable reasons. “I have to pay a visit to some old lady,” she tells the desk nurse, “any of them will do.” Marian knows none of them. The old ladies have no names, only a value: three points for her Camp Fire Girl ledger. Four if she brought flowers (she brought a potted plant) and double if she brought a Bible and read from it to the ladies (no Bible). From the opening lines, the story has three recurring sensations: coldness, whiteness and sheep. Welty repeats the word “sheep,” usually as a simile, four or five times. Walking with Marian down a hallway that smells “like the interior of a clock,” the pair hear it: “an old lady of some kind cleared her throat like a sheep bleating.” The nurse shoves Marian in that dark room and its two darker (but white-skinned) convicts, who proceed to nearly terrorize Marian with their merciless bickering and bleating. One of them is called Addie. We never learn what the other one is called. The bleating sheep hates the flowers, the other one likes them. They bicker about that, and about the time when someone read to them from the bible. The nameless one claims it’s Addie’s birthday and she’s mad about that. Addie protests. It isn’t. Nothing is, anymore for Addie. But Marian finally sees her as more than a point and asks her how old she is. “Now she could see the old woman in bed very closely and plainly, and very abruptly, from all sides, as in dreams. She wondered about her–she wondered for a moment as though there was nothing else in the world to wonder about. It was the first time such a thing had happened to Marian.” But Addie is now crying: “It was a sheep that she sounded like–a little lamb.” Marian escapes the room and flees out of the building, stopping by a bush where she’d hidden something. A red apple. She jumped on a bus “and took a big bite out of the apple.” With the image of the old woman reduced to a little lamb and of the bite at the red apple, the story goes from spectral to scriptural. Addie’s Eden has long been over. Marian’s may have just ended. Charity is like the ceiling Marian looked at when she was shoved into the room, “like being caught in a robbers’ cave, just before one was murdered.” —P.T.

