The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

Future of Flagler Forum 2024, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Ballroom of Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast. Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito, Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore, Palm Coast Interim City Manager Lauren Johnston, Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson, and Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin present insights on Flagler County’s municipality’s future economic growth plans. The Future of Flagler Forum is hosted by the Palm Coast Flagler Chamber of Commerce. It serves as a platform for dialogue among community leaders, business professionals, and residents. Presentations will focus on emerging trends, innovative ideas, and strategic initiatives driving the region’s growth and progress.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.









In Coming Days:







Notably: The anti-DEI shock-troopers like the Ruffos and Vances of magaworld don’t generally pronounce about the Paralympics, or about sports like blind soccer, that mind-bending wonder now played in half the world that started in 1920s Spain, long before the era of inclusion, grew in Brazil, where the first national championship was held in 1974 (the year West Germany won the regular World Cup in Munich), and the first international championship was held in Barcelona in 1997. Spain won. Blind soccer made its Paralympic debut in 2004 in Athens. Brazil won. On penalties. Five players to a side. A ball that rattles, so the players can hear it. A field of play like hockey’s, with walls all around: no outs except at the back line, or if the ball is lofted above the walls. The crowds–a sold-out crowd at the early September match in Paris, above–are usually absorbed in plan, and entirely silent, so the players can hear the ball, each other, and assistance from sidelines, which is allowed. You’d never know they are blind. It’s a tribute to the senses, to ingenuity, to that willful humanity, to that line from Bryson: “we have been chosen, by fate or Providence or whatever you wish to call it. As far as we can tell, we are the best there is. We may be all there is. It’s an unnerving thought that we may be the living universe’s supreme achievement and its worst nightmare simultaneously.” In blind soccer of course, is all about supreme achievement. It is a lift, a hope, an incalculable goal before the rattling goal is ever touched. —P.T.

Now this:









