The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!









The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Palm Coast’s 25th Anniversary Celebration: The City of Palm Coast hosts its 25th Anniversary Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center. Come out to honor the community’s vibrant history with a day of live entertainment, great food, and family-friendly activities. Since incorporating in 1999, Palm Coast has thrived as one of Florida’s most dynamic cities. Tomorrow’s event is a unique opportunity for everyone—whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the area—to celebrate all we’ve accomplished together.

Palm Coast 25th Anniversary Celebration Highlights:

Anniversary Ceremony : Join us at 4 p.m. for a ceremony featuring a proclamation, a living time capsule, an awards presentation, and cake!

: Join us at 4 p.m. for a ceremony featuring a proclamation, a living time capsule, an awards presentation, and cake! Live Entertainment : Enjoy music from Beach City Live, a Jacksonville band covering hits from the 60s to today, plus a DJ.

: Enjoy music from Beach City Live, a Jacksonville band covering hits from the 60s to today, plus a DJ. Food Trucks & Beer Gardens : Local food trucks will serve a variety of delicious options, and two beer gardens will be sponsored by the Flagler County Cultural Council.

: Local food trucks will serve a variety of delicious options, and two beer gardens will be sponsored by the Flagler County Cultural Council. Family Activities : Kids can enjoy a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, face painting, a trackless train, and more! Access to the kids’ zone is $10 per child, with proceeds benefiting the Palm Coast Historical Society & Museum.

: Kids can enjoy a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, face painting, a trackless train, and more! Access to the kids’ zone is $10 per child, with proceeds benefiting the Palm Coast Historical Society & Museum. City & History Exhibits: Learn about Palm Coast’s city services and discover our city’s story through exhibits from the Palm Coast Historical Society.

Admission is free! Don’t miss this chance to celebrate our shared past and the bright future of Palm Coast!

Maze Days at Cowart Ranch, Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 West Highway 100, Bunnell. $15 per person, children 2 and under free. Get lost on a 5 acre walk through maze (approximately 30-60 minute adventure). Pick the perfect carver or edible pumpkin at our Pumpkin Patch with lots of sunflowers and of picture opportunities! Some pumpkins grown right here on the farm. Try to spot the cattle herd on the Tractor driven Hayrides (approximately 15 minutes). Get up close and friendly with farm animals. (Chickens, goats, calves, pigs and more!) Pony Rides! (Not included with entry- $8 or 2 for $15 & legal guardian must sign waiver). Challenge your friends and family at our hand pumped water driven Ducky Dash game. Roll and Race down our NEW Rat Race game that’s a Ratatoullie blast. And plenty more.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The front page of The Times on this day in 1922 carried a top-of-the-fold headline: ENRAGED ELEPHANT HITS WOMAN AT ZOO. The story is itself enraging: “Angered because, when he held out his trunk for peanuts, small boys gave him pebbles, the big African elephant Khartoum flew into a rage at 3:80 yesterday afternoon, broke a bar of iron from the fence of his corral at the Bronx Zoo, and tossed the piece of metal into the air, seriously hurting a young woman as she swung her two children out of the way. Khartoum had been sulky because he feels neglected while his mate Alice, parading around the grounds of the Zoo with a big hamper full of children on her back, is petted, scratched, fed and fussed over. It is against zoo regulations to feed the animals peanuts. This law is violated as far as Alice is concerned, but enforced strictly by the public against Khartoum. According to the keepers, this is Khartoum’s own fault, because he is full of rages, furies, wraths, cholers, moods, displeasures and indignations.” —P.T.

Now this:













