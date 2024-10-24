The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Could it be that a letter to the editor, lost at the very bottom right of The New York Times on on a July day in 1915, gave rise to one of the first–if not the first–beach renourishment project in American history? “In the Summer months the poor people of the city are breathing the warm air day after day and cannot enjoy a day’s bathing at the seashore because the one municipal bath house at Coney Island is overcrowded, and the price demanded at the others is above their reach,” Harry B. Denner wrote the editor from New York, in a letter dated July 22. Note the capitalization of Summer (the letter appeared next to one titled, with that spelling: “Porto Rico’s Misery”). “There is nothing more beneficent that the city can do than build another bath house at Coney Island, remove the rocks, and enlarge the beach at City Island and construct a new bath house there, where many thousands more will be accommodated than at the present one.” A future engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must have caught the letter. Coney Island in 1923 turned into the island Mr. Denner wished for it, with sandy beaches created by the Corps. It celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. —P.T.

Now this:









