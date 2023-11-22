The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: No cases on the docket in felony, civil or misdemeanor court today. Schools are closed, too, and the county gave its employees the day off, by order of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is desperate for votes.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion, noon to 1 p.m., Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.









In Coming Days:

Nov. 25: Tree-lighting ceremony: The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents and visitors to the 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast from 6 to 9 p.m. Join Santa, the Palm Coast City Council, and the Rotary Club of Flagler County as they count down to the lighting of a beautiful tree and celebrate the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year! Details here.

Staring Nov. 25: Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: “There’s never a dearth of reasons to shoot at the President,” Don DeLillo has one of his characters say in Libra, his novel about lee Harvey Oswald and his (DeLillo’s) convoluted theories–as all conspiracy theories are–on who shot Kennedy. I recall he pins the blame on vengeful Bay of Pigs survivors and other right-wing nut jobs who turned Oswald, that sap, into a pawn, though I’m not sure how that explains Oswald taking a shot at Major General Edwin Anderson Walker, one of the great nut jobs of the century. He’d been arrested at the University of Mississippi for promoting violence when James Meredith was admitted there. DeLillo: “Walker reported that he was the target of an assassination attempt at his home on April 10, 1963, but escaped serious injury when a bullet fired from outside hit a window frame and fragmented. After its investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Warren Commission concluded that Walker’s assailant had been Lee Harvey Oswald.” Days before Kennedy was assassinated, Earl Warren was at the White House and told the president: “Watch out for those wild Texans, Mr. President. They’re a rough bunch.” —P.T.

