Tree-Lighting Ceremony in Palm Coast’s Town Center on Nov. 26

The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents and visitors to the 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 26th, at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Join Santa, the Palm Coast City Council, and the Rotary Club of Flagler County as they count down to the lighting of a beautiful tree and celebrate the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year!









Just as in years past, Santa Claus will arrive on Palm Coast Fire Engine and after the tree is lit, he will be ready to meet and greet attendees of all ages. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photos. Fun and festive crafts will be available for children at the City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation booth.

This event will also celebrate the opening night of the Rotary Club’s 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival. The 50 animated light displays around Central Park Lake will continue from 6:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free. Donations to support Rotary’s service work are accepted.

“The Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Fantasy Light Festival have truly become holiday traditions that City employees and residents look forward to every year,” Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan said. “Not only do these two events signify the beginning of the holiday season, but they also serve as a setting where friends and families can make memories that will last a lifetime. We hope to see you there!”