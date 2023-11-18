Tree-Lighting Ceremony in Palm Coast’s Town Center on Nov. 25

The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents and visitors to the 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 25, at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast from 6 to 9 p.m.

Join Santa, the Palm Coast City Council, and the Rotary Club of Flagler County as they count down to the lighting of a beautiful tree and celebrate the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year!









Just as in years past, Santa Claus will arrive on Palm Coast Fire Engine and after the tree is lit, he will be ready to meet and greet attendees of all ages. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photos. Fun and festive crafts will be available for children at the City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation booth.

This year, the city is also thrilled to introduce a new holiday display, a collaboration between the City of Palm Coast Communications and Marketing Department and the Public Works Department, promising to enhance the holiday season for all. Children can enjoy fun and festive crafts at the City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation booth, creating a memorable family experience.

This event will also mark the opening night of the Rotary Club’s 18th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival. The enchanting spectacle of 50 animated light displays around Central Park Lake will continue to illuminate the night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. daily through December 30. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, and donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted.

“The Tree Lighting Ceremony is a cherished tradition in Palm Coast, and we’re excited to bring it back for the 12th year,” said Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan. “I encourage everyone to come out, celebrate the beginning of the holiday season, and create cherished memories with family and friends. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Save the date for this heartwarming community event, and get ready to kick off the holiday season with us at the 12th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.