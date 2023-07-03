The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 3, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.









Today at a Glance:

Closures: Most, but not all, local government offices are closed today, and all are closed tomorrow. See a complete run-down here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

July 4: Independence Day celebrations will be a joint venture between local governments. The day will begin in Flagler Beach with a 5-K over the bridge, starting at 6 a.m. The Flagler Beach Rotary will host the traditional 10 a.m. Independence Day Parade down State Road A1A starting at 10 a.m. DJ Vern of 97.3 FM, the Flagler Beach radio station, will host Music in the Park at veterans Park in Flagler Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Flagler County airport. Local elected officials will read the Declaration of Independence at 7 p.m. The fireworks will go off at 9. See parking and other details here.

Notably: A few weeks ago the EPA–what the Supreme Court has left of it–issued a “Draft National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution.” Among the findings: The OECD estimated, on average, that a

resident of the United States used approximately 1.8 times more plastic products than a resident of

the European Union in 2019. In 2018, only nine percent of plastic collected through municipal solid waste was recycled in the United States. The United States with roughly 4.3 percent of the world’s population generates 10.5 percent of global plastic waste. In 2019, Americans had by far the largest plastic waste footprint of any country, generating approximately 486 pounds per person. It’s expected that plastic production worldwide will triple by 2060. Half of all plastic products will be landfilled. Less than a fifth is projected to be recycled while leakage into the environment is estimated to double to almost 49 million tons per year. If you want to know what that means, have a look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The EPA is proposing a national strategy to prevent plastic pollution, and is currently taking public comment. You may comment here. The full strategy is below. —P.T. Draft_National_Strategy_to_Prevent_Plastic_Pollution



