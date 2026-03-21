Flagler County Secures Federal Transit Administration Approval To Access Millions In New Public Transportation Funding

Flagler County officials learned this week that the county has successfully completed the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Region IV New Recipient process to receive FTA funding.
“This process is designed to ensure that each entity receiving FTA funding possesses the legal, technical, and financial capacity to manage programs and projects supported by FTA grants,” said FTA Regional Administrator Yvette Taylor in a congratulatory letter sent to the county. “Based on the materials submitted by your office, FTA Region IV has determined that Flagler County meets these requirements and is qualified to apply for FTA grant funds.”
Flagler County will be required to be in full compliance with all applicable federal statutes, regulations, Executive Orders, FTA circulars, and other relevant federal requirements in the implementation of federally funded projects.
Flagler County Public Transportation in fiscal year 2025 received nearly $1 million in transportation-related grant funding.
“Access to this particular grant will increase the county’s grant awards by more than 50% annually,” said Transportation Manager Trevor Martin.
Flagler County has been working towards this approval for more than a decade.
“This accomplishment is especially significant because it opens the door to new opportunities for growing and enhancing public transportation in our community,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said. “The impact of this approval will be transformative for Flagler County, and it’s a testament to the perseverance, professionalism, and expertise of our team. Their efforts have truly set the stage for a promising future, and I am excited to see where this next chapter leads us.”
Comments
The Voice Of Reason says
Now Flagler County should have some fixed routes on strategic roads. Or, offer a service that you book the day before that would be door to door. Could run together thru expanded existing paratransit.
celia says
Was time …and they still asking for airport millionaire grants too, while our roads are insufficient and in need of repair and the county storm water ditches, swales and right of way along 305, 2006 and others are totally neglected causing farm land and homes to flood with heavy rain in Daytona North and surrounding areas?
Ray W. says
According to the Federal Transit Administration website:
“2020-2021
“In response to COVID-19, three federal laws (CARES, CRRSA and the American Rescue Plan) provided $69.5 billion to support capital, operating, and other public transportation expenses in support of essential travel and industry health.
“November 15, 2021
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act authorized up to $108 billion for fiscal years 2022-2026 to modernize and expand transit, the greatest amount of public transportation funding in U.S. industry.
“July 9, 2024
“FTA celebrated 60 years of the federal transit program, which transformed transit in America from scattered bus systems to a diverse set of transit providers in thousands of communities.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
After the pandemic, Congress, through several bills, ordered both Trump and Biden to spend over time up to $177.5 billion on multiple types of infrastructure transit projects in communities big and small.
Presidential administrations can decide when, where, and how much of that money will be spent, but within guardrails set by Congress.
Pretty straightforward stuff. Ed P is largely correct when he argues that presidents really don’t have that much impact on the fiscal purse, when compared to the impact of Congress’ political power on the fiscal purse.