Calling CAIR Terrorists While AIPAC Buys American Genocidal Policy

On December 8 Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order declaring the Council on American-Islamic Relations a foreign terrorist organization. CAIR, as it is called, was founded in 1994 in Washington DC. It has chapters in 20 states, among them CAIR-Florida. It is an American civil rights and advocacy organization that has been condemning terrorism, anti-Semitism or any form of bigotry for three decades.

You cannot say the same about DeSantis, who continues to vilify large segments of the state’s population–non-heteros, migrants, minority voters, anyone who supports Palestinians, and now Muslims.

The executive order against CAIR suggests a comparison. Imagine an organization that acts as the travel agent and tour guide for all-expenses-paid trips for American politicians from Congress to school boards. Those grafters go to a foreign country at the organization’s expense, get wined and dined, whore around, hopefully on their own shekel, listen to rah-rah lectures about the country, meet its criminally indicted prime minister, and are told why it’s important to support the foreign country as it carries out a genocide with American weapons.

You could call the grafters friends of genocide. Governors would have good reason to draft executive orders condemning the organization bribing the politicians, if not condemning the politicians themselves. We don’t do that of course, because the country indoctrinating our politicians is Israel, and the organization bribing them is the nonprofit arm of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which calls itself “America’s Pro-Israel Lobby.” It is one of the most powerful lobbies in the United States. Members of Congress who don’t bow toward its Kaaba tend to have short careers.

It’s also because of organizations like AIPAC that it’s become so much easier to dehumanize Palestinians, deny Palestinians the right to exist, deny them a country, keep them under the harshest martial law on the planet and judge their lives disposable. It’s what made the mass murder of 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza over the last two years possible. Thanks to organizations like AIPAC, it’s between hazardous and illegal to criticize Israel without being called an anti-Semite, a Hamas sympathizer, a friend of terrorism.

According to its tax filing, AIPAC had $156 million in 2024 revenue. The national CAIR Foundation showed revenue of $9.4 million in 2024. CAIR Florida? $1.2 million. DeSantis said he welcomed a lawsuit by CAIR because it would give him the authority to obtain the organization’s financial records. He will find a lot less there than in his wife’s drawers at Hope Florida, the charity she leads where a single seedy “donation” was nearly 10 times the entire budget of CAIR Florida.

CAIR does not organize bribing trips. It does not take members of Congress, journalists or anyone else to Gaza to tour Israeli atrocities, since Israel bans prying eyes from entering Gaza and murders journalists who do. CAIR does not lecture anyone about supporting the mass-killing of a people, as AIPAC’s support for Israel’s prime minister and his wars imply.

CAIR is among the rare voices that speak against bigots like Randy Fine, who also thinks Palestinians are nuke-worthy idiots and Muslim members of Congress should be purged, and against a president who calls an entire people garbage. To the meager extent that it could, CAIR has supported campus demonstrators protesting American complicity in the genocide of Palestinians, until the protesters were called anti-Semites and silenced, especially in Florida, where the Legislature in 2021 criminalized all sorts of protesting methods that in most other states are still protected under the First Amendment.

DeSantis’s executive order is another muzzle, though a sleazy one. It is replete with errors of fact, history and geography, in one section hilariously calling the entirety of Israel “Judea and Samaria,” thus reducing Israel to the occupied West Bank. It recycles slop about the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Palestine Committee” that’s been sewering between right-wing quags for decades. It gives its AI authorship a black eye.

The order reads as if it were written by the same racists who gave us the Protocols of the Elders of Zion but in reverse, the way Chaim Weizmann, the famed Zionist and first president of Israel wrote of “the treacherous nature of the Arabs,” describing the Palestinian Arab–in a letter to that other bigot Arthur Balfour no less–as “dishonest, uneducated, greedy, and as unpatriotic as he is inefficient.” It is the language of dot-connecting conspiracy theories. It demonizes Muslims and puts them in danger no less inexcusably than the language of anti-Semitism. It sets up any other non-profit for attack by the state if its advocacy violates maga-chartered dogmas.

A governor has no authority to designate anything or anyone a foreign terrorist organization. But the executive order is the red Miata of flaccid power, pumping up the faithfuls with anabolic hate when substance fails. DeSantis has exhausted the migrant smears, the LGBTQ smears, the woke smears, and signing death warrants is clearly not giving him the lift his elevator shoes no longer do. He needs a new target. Muslims are it. بسم الله

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.