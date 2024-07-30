As the old Country Hearth Inn on Old Dixie Highway continues to rot amid neighbors’ ire, the owners of the property are now in brazen defiance of a court order to put up a $250,000 bond in compliance with their contract with the county: the deadline for payment passed a month ago. Circuit Judge Chris France on July 11 rejected an attempt by he owners at further delays.

Theodore D’Apuzzo, the Fort Lauderdale lawyer representing the owners, told Flagler County’s attorney that he’d notify the county by July 22 if the owners intended to pay. He did not.









Flagler County government is not yet seeking a court order to hold the elusive owners in contempt, or again to seek the demolition of the motel, though it could do either. Both steps would be extraordinary. Instead, county government has filed two motions that turn up the pressure for financial disclosures and accountability on the owners, even though it does not expect them to comply anymore than they have complied with all other contractual or court-ordered obligations so far.

One motion, filed on July 17, asks the court to grant the county attorneys’ fees in the case. The motion doesn’t specify the amount. “I think we’re up to $30,000 or $40,000 right now in legal fees,” says Assistant County Attorney Sean Moylan.

The second motion, filed Friday, asks the court to order the owners to produce financial accounts typically held secret by private individuals and companies. The county wants to know the company’s (or “entity”‘s)gross taxable income as reported to the IRS each of the last three years, its average number of employees employed per month, the names of shareholders owning 5 percent or more of the entity’s stock or equity interests, names of directors, location of bank accounts and account numbers, vehicles owned, loans outstanding, real estate owned, plus a list of requested documents, from tax returns to bank accounts, cancelled checks, deeds, mortgages, bills of sale, financial statements, minutes of meetings and so on.

It is an audacious demand, though not as audacious as the owners’ seeming attempt to make chumps of the court, the county and the community around the motel.









The $250,000 cash bond did not seem to be a lot of money to the county–or to the owners, when they signed the contract agreeing to pay it, and paid $70,000 in property taxes, fines and other costs outstanding from the previous owners, or when they subsequently, under different corporate names, began buying parcel after parcel surrounding the motel, including an office building at 42 Caroline Street. Their local representative, Realtor Gregory Kong, told a special magistrate that the owners “currently own 25 of them,” meaning parcels around the motel.

The owners were supposed to rebuild the motel into what Kong described what was to be called the Henry Hotel in a presentation to the County Commission. He said $5.2 million would be invested. That was in March 2022. Kong said an entity called MG Capital was behind the development. MG Capital had a basic website at the time. It has since vanished. The name “M.G. Capital” not once came up during a lengthy hearing in June before a special magistrate on the county’s effort to demolish the building.

At that hearing–where the magistrate denied the county’s demolition order–an Israeli called Ofer Biton identified himself as “representing Manuel Gomez as the major owner for the group” and as Gomez’s “right hand.” He claimed that he and other investors had poured $2.6 million into the motel to date, a surprising amount considering that to date, while the motel grounds have been cleaned of debris, its pool filled with dirt, some structures demolished and a fence installed around the property, there is not much evidence of that much money having gone into the motel–no apparent evidence, anyway.









Nor is there evidence of that amount when Biton himself, with his attorney’s aid, outlined for a magistrate the specific expenditures to date: $112,000 “brand new roof,” $8,350 for landscape and irrigation, $30,000 for Kim Buck and her engineering firm, $55,000 for mechanical engineers, $20,000 to an architect, $13,000 a year for the fence and $100,000 for Jim Albano, yet another architect. All those expenses add up to about $250,000 (oddly, the bond amount owed), but nowhere near $2.6 million.

On top of that, Biton said before the magistrate, the entity had taken out a $6 million loan.

But still no $250,000 bond payment to comply with the court order. Naturally, that’s left the county perplexed about the entity’s finances and the evidence behind its claims, prompting the next legal move.

“As of the date of the filing of this motion,” the motion states, the owners have “refused to comply with the Court’s Judgment and deposit the cash bond. The [owners’] refusal to comply is consistent with a longstanding pattern of avoiding accountability and procedural maneuvering intended to delay these proceedings.” So the county is asking for the court’s help to compel disclosures. Failure to comply would be “considered contempt of court.”