County Issues Demolition Order for Old Dixie Motel as Attorney Describes ‘Dilatory Tactics in Bad Faith

The Flagler County chief building official has issued a demolition order for the long disused Old Dixie Highway motel that, through a succession of opaque owners who promised the moon but delivered only low-orbit cosmetics, has gone from an eyesore to a hazard to a haze of hope and back to an infuriating thorn in the side of Flagler County government.









County Attorney Al Hadeed announced the demolition order in a brief update to the County Commission this morning. The demolition order was dated Feb. 13 and mailed to the current owner’s supposed Lenox Hill apartment in Manhattan. (The company’s registered address is at another location, 30 blocks away).

The county has been here before, suing the former owners in 2021 as a step toward demolition, once those owners stopped responding. Demolition, of course, never happened, as the new owners stepped in and signed an agreement to rehabilitate the place, though the legal action continued. A year ago County Attorney accused the new owners of violating the agreement and “every good faith gesture the county has made. There’s absolutely no excuse.”

But the motel sat there. Last June the board adopted a new code that gave the county more authority to condemn properties. “The building official per that code has gone out and made a determination that it needs to be demolished, that it’s condemned as unfit for human occupancy,” Hadeed said today.









The order, signed by Chief Building Official Robert Snowden, calls the building “clearly unsafe,” “neglected, damaged, dilapidated, unsecure or abandoned.” In other words, the building is not substantially different than it has been over the last many years, after one set of owners–Ajmal and Zubair Zulali–then another set–David Shebiro and Manny Gomez–took possession on promises of renovating it. The Zulailis had bought the property for $300,000. They sold it for $650,000, according to Property Appraiser records.

The owners have a right to appeal until Thursday (March 7). The owners had submitted a site plan, but it was rejected by the county because it lacked sufficient detail, Hadeed said. “ If they do not file an appeal, then we are authorized to go in and demolish the property and take the expense that we have incurred for that activity and assess it against them, and it becomes a part of their property tax bill.” The owners paid the 2022 tax bill (($5,044) but have not paid the 2023 bill ($4,302).

If the owners do appeal, the case goes before a special magistrate. “ We are encountering the same delay tactics which we have experienced throughout the case,” Hadeed said.

The county has also filed an amended motion for summary judgment in its original case in circuit court. The motion required a response from the company. Instead, the company’s lawyer, Theodore D’Apuzzo, in October filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying he had a conflict with the client. The county wanted to challenge that because “the procedural effect is that it suspends the case, because the party is not represented. So we can’t have the hearing, because the party is not represented. The party does not have to file the response, because they are not represented. It’s a dilatory tactic. So we were going to challenge it.”









Were, but didn’t. Once the county showed its intention of challenging the move, D’Apuzzo reversed. That was in late November. “That’s an example of some of the, in my opinion, dilatory tactics in bad faith that had been used by the other side, unfortunately,” Hadeed said.

The amended motion for summary judgment was filed in late February. It includes a litany of things the new owners did not do, allegedly violating their agreement with the county.

The last set of owners operate under an LLC called 2251 South Old Dixie Highway, the address of the motel, and never themselves have appeared before the commission, delegating those appearances to Greg Kong, a Palm Coast Realtor.

Two years ago Kong appeared before the commission with all sorts of promises about a new 96-room “Henry Hotel” on its way, plus banquet center, plus fantastic steakhouse, along with $5.2 million in investments. (See: “In Place of Old Dixie Motel Relic, Developers Promise a Jazzed Up ‘Henry Hotel,’ With a Year’s Construction.”

Last May in a deposition, Kong revealed some of the inner workings of the motel purchase and its aftermath. He had sought out the new owners after himself failing to broker the property for another entity, and agreed to work for them for a flat fee of around $25,000. He described himself as “essentially their project manager and key holder for the property, overseeing coordination, things of that nature.” He specified that he was responsible for securing contractors and to be the liaison with the county, and, in a wry aside, “speak at depositions.” (At one point, when he was denied the option of looking something up, he joked about being on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”)









When Kong learned of the agreement between the new owners and the county–the new owners had done no due diligence before signing it–Kong called David Shebeiro, one of the owners, “crazy,” because the timeline was unrealistic. “I just said, You’re crazy. You’re–it’s not happening,” Kong is quoted as saying. There were “heated” conversations, and the owner opted to go as fast as possible. Debris was removed, the old pool filled in, a fence installed. There was also some work done on the roof. But that was it.

The other owner, Manny Gomez, was just the money guy, providing capital, Kong said. “I don;t think he can tell you the color of the building,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kong claimed, “I feel that there was a, you know, an individual that was running for a County Commission seat that was using it as a soap box to get elected.” He did not name the individual, other than then-Administrator Jerry Cameron, who had secured a $250,000 bond in case the renovations were not completed. Kong called the measure “politically motivated… with Jerry Cameron and, you know, whoever had his ear.” He felt the new owners were “paying for the sins of the previous owners.”

But he conceded a key point: there was nothing the county did, nothing that Snowden, the chief building official, did, that made the new owners miss construction deadlines, except for a bit of a delay on the roof repairs. But he compared the building to one in Daytona Beach, “sitting there completely gutted for I don’t know how long.” But “the building is currently staged now waiting for the next step, which is a renovation stage.”