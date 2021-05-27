Company Buys Derelict Country Hearth Inn on Old Dixie Highway, Pays Off Fines and Pledges Rehabilitation

Two months after Flagler County government took unusual steps to demolish the long-disused and derelict Country Hearth Inn on Old Dixie Highway, a new owner closed on the 8.6-acre property and on May 24 paid off tens of thousands of dollars in health department and code enforcement fines plus back taxes.









The new owners, whose actual identity is not revealed beyond a company incorporated on May 4 for the purchase, and called 2251 S. Old Dixie Highway LLC, appear to be aiming to take advantage of the property’s location at Old Dixie’s intersection with I-95 and return it to a viable hotel or motel. The new owners have been cleaning up the property for weeks.

“The old Dixie property has been partially closed,” County Administrator Jerry Cameron had told the County Commission earlier this month, when both he and the new company’s representatives had signed the agreement setting out the company’s obligations. “The money is in escrow, and the firm that purchased it is under an obligation within three weeks to clean it up completely, to clean the pool, drain it, or cover it and put a fence around it and put it in a safe condition. I’m told by code enforcement that they were diligently out there today, and it was pretty impressive what they were doing. That agreement will have to come to you, but they will have until August 22, I believe, to get their first inspection on the renovation. And if they haven’t gotten that first inspection by that date, they will be required to post a $250,000 cash bond with the Clerk of Court until they do get the first inspection. So it appears that that Saga is on the way to being over. The advantages to the county is that if this goes the way that it appears it’s going to go, that you will have a significant property appraised to go on the tack rolls.”









Ajmal Zulali and Zubair Zulali had bought the property in 2017 for $300,000. But it sat neglected, a growing eyesore and a problem for law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office pressured the county to address the matter. “Mr Cameron made that a high priority to address that issue, and looking for the appropriate legal response, we passed up a a couple of standard procedures that are used by local governments–unsafe building and code infraction,” County Attorney Al Hadeed said. The county opted to use instead a public nuisance statute that put the county on course to demolish the old motel if its former owners had not addressed the problems–or sold the property.

Finding new owners proved beneficial in several regards. “We were also able to take out of the closing proceeds the payment of all of our outstanding fines,” Hadeed said, “and it forced the purchasers who were very interested to understand the effect of this law, that if they really wanted to acquire the property, they really had to talk to us to get them out of the same injunction loop that the prior owners were in.”

The old owners owned $10,000 in property taxes, $45,000 in fines to the Health Department, $10,200 in fines to the county’s code enforcement division, and an additional fine of nearly $5,000 ranked under “unsafe structure costs.” Documents provided by the county today show that the new owners’ legal representative, Miami-based Valeria Schvartzman, issued three checks totaling $25,000 to the county. The balance of money owed went to the health department. (The law office’s name appears on documents registering the new Old Dixie property with the Florida Division of Corporations, as do the names of David Shebeiro and Manny Gomez, both of whose addresses are listed as that of the Miami firm. “Manny Gomez” is a common name. “David Shebeiro” is not: a Goggle search produces only three hits, all three connected to the Division of Corporations’ record.)









The three-page agreement summarizes the property’s recent and unhappy history of hazards and the county’s initiation of a lawsuit in March and sets out the new owner’s obligations, most of which Cameron summarized in his comments to the commission. The county will dismiss the lawsuit once the obligations are met. Short of that, it would use the money from the $250,000 bond to demolish the building and perform other necessary work on the property. But with payments already made and improvements ongoing, that appears to be a moot issue, or soon will be.

“It was a masterful collaboration by the team to accomplish this,” Cameron said in a release the county issued late this afternoon. “We had done everything we could to work with the previous owners – cajoled them, advised them, fined them – but eventually we had to enter into litigation against them to effect change.”

The county did not disclose the purchase price in the latest transaction, though it will soon appear in the property appraiser’s records.