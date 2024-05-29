Old Dixie Motel Owners Tell Skeptical Judge They Have No Intention of Abiding by Repair Contract with County

Flagler County government and the attorney representing the always-mysterious owners of the derelict Old Dixie Motel argued in front of Circuit Judge Chris France today about a three-year-old contract requiring safety and construction benchmarks. The county considers the contract valid. The owners do not.

Meanwhile, in a separate, administrative move through its own Code Enforcement Department, the county will seek to validate a demolition order before a magistrate on June 5.

The old motel has sat unused, dilapidated and at times hazardous for years. Three years ago e New York-based entity called 2251 S Old Dixie Hwy LLC bought the motel property from previous owners whom the county had sued for over the building’s code and health violations. The new owners agreed to pay the fines, meet the county’s code conditions, and rebuild the structure into a functioning motel. The county wanted the company to put up a $250,000 bond that the county would use to pay for building demolition if the company did not meet its obligations.

The company never put up the bond and its attorney today told France rather brazenly that it doesn’t intend to, because it doesn’t consider valid the contract it signed with the county three years ago. It considers the contract “illusory” and “unconscionable,” and a “mistake.”

The company says it met realistic demands, but not unrealistic ones: it cleaned up the grounds, fenced them in, and filled in the pool.

For example, he said, the original 99-day deadline to obtain permits was “impossible,” he said, just as to finish initial work demands in 21 days was not possible. “What what is my client to do with this, and what is the county to do with this?” D’Appuzzo asked, though it wasn’t exactly clear what he meant by this, other than speaking a general sense of exasperation.

France was interested in more precision: “You have no intention of posting the bond?”

“The fear that my client has, is–” D’Appuzzo started, before the judge cut him off.

“Given the state of the contract, correct. The intention is not to not post the bond,” D’Appuzzo said. “If your honor were to limit or otherwise restrict the contract, it may, it may be an enforceable contract. As drafted this contract is not enforceable.” The county, he said, intends to demolish the building, which “would be an economic waste.” But again: it was not clear how the disused motel and its 8.5 acres of property have been something other than an “economic waste”: the building is valued at $300,000, according to the property appraiser, only a little more than the median homesteaded single family house in the county–down from $2.7 million in 2009. The property pays about $2,400 in property taxes to the county every year, possibly enough to cover the cost of the sheriff’s dispatchers and deputies who respond to policing issues in or around its periphery.

When D’Appuzzo again asserted that the county had placed his clients in an “impossible” situation to meet contractual demands, France had another simple question for him: how does the court “close the gap” between the “impossible” and the “unwise”? The client, France said, “didn’t have to sign it. He didn’t have to buy it.”

D’Appuzzo hesitated a moment, then spoke of the county having “uneven bargaining power” at the time when it put the contract forward, since it could bargain with the fines that had to be paid. But he at no p[oint gave any indication of when any substantial work might take place at the “construction site.”

There is no timetable for the judge to issue a ruling.

Oddly, the same owners who bought the motel have bought numerous adjoining properties since, under a different name, Dixie Commons Development LLC, Yom 2150 S Old Dixie Hwy LLC and 278 Storage LLC, among others, the latter a 7.5-acre tract on the south side of Old Dixie Highway used as a storage facility, and where the owners are seeking to add RV and boat storage. The properties are registered under different names with the Division of Corporations, but they all have one name in common: Manuel Gomez, one of the owners of the motel property. The other is David Shebiro.