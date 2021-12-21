What Renovations? Between County and New Owner, Same Old Stalemate Returns Over Old Dixie Motel

Maybe the motel really is haunted.









Time after time, Flagler County government has battled with owners of the derelict Country Hearth Inn on Old Dixie Highway to get it repaired, or at least to move it past the eyesore and nuisance stage to something less unattractive–and less attractive to vandals and mischief. Time after time, the owners have fallen short of meeting benchmarks.

Ready to demolish the building itself, the county sued. It has now filed what amounts to a renewed lawsuit just months after it appeared the motel was on its way to being rehabilitated and the county on its way to resolving a chronic problem.

When new owners, David Shebeiro and Manny Gomez, bought the motel in May for $650,000, more than double the $300,000 the previous owners (Amjal and Zubair Zulali) had paid for it in 2017, county officials were hopeful. At the time of purchase, “the Property consisted of an unsecured and abandoned motel with large amounts of refuse, overgrown vegetation, and vegetative debris throughout the premises,” court papers state. “The property also contained an unsecured and partially filled swimming pool containing green stagnant water.”

The sheriff going back toi February 2020 had written the thn-county administrator about his concerns. "It is becoming an attractive problem location for criminal activity and 'haunted buildings' hunters," Sheriff Rick Staly had written. "I have personally patrolled this property and it is fast becoming a 'Broken Windows' situation. In addition, because it is at the county line this abandoned hotel makes it more attractive for criminal activity because of minimal law enforcement activity available."









The county worked with the new owners, who named their company 2251 South Old Dixie–after the address of the motel–to accommodate new deadlines. For a while it looked as if there was substantial progress. The new owners filled in the swimming pool, removed broken glass, emptied rooms of furniture and chain-linked the property, in accordance with county conditions. Problems remained, including missing second-floor railings, roof problems and gaping, uncovered windows. By Aug. 20, the company was expected, in line with its agreement with the county, to have completed plumbing, mechanical, electrical and framing work on the motel. If not, it would have to pay $250,000 as security for the abatement of public health and building code violations.

“The Agreement specifies not only the benchmarks required to abate the nuisance conditions on the Property, such as addressing litter, pool closure and perimeter security, but also the benchmarks for returning the structure to a productive, non-blighted use, thereby ending the cyclical nature of the conditions creating the nuisance,” the county’s lawsuit states. The agreement also called for the reconstruction of the hotel once the new owners had passed all “rough” inspections regarding structural issues.

The new owners missed more benchmarks, and in mid-August sheriff's deputies carried out three arrests, including a juvenile, at the property. (The two adults pleaded out to counts of burglary and criminal mischief and were sentenced in September to 18 months on probation. The judge withheld adjudication, thus sparing them being branded felons.)









On Oct. 1, the county served notice to the new owners that the $250,000 was due. Days later, County Administrator Heidi Petito, the assistant county attorney and representatives of the new owners were at the motel, reviewing plans in what seemed like movement forward. “We understand there’s delays in materials, there’s delays in subcontractors, but as long as we see forward progress, we’re OK,” Petito said at the time.

But it proved to be not enough movement. On Nov. 2, the county again served notice that the $250,000 was due. There was no response, “except to request a reduction of the contracted amount, which the County Commission declined to accept,” the amended lawsuit states. On Nov. 24, the county filed that amendment, citing breach of contract. The amendment also asks the court to grant an injunction on the owners to address the problems, or else allow the county to demolish the building. The amendment calls on the new owners to pay attorneys’ costs–and all costs of demolition, if it comes to that.

Put another way, the county’s stalemate over the Old Dixie motel property is back where it was before May. The owners have not provided an answer to the complaint. The case is before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, no hearing has been scheduled yet. The amended complaint is below.

Amended Complaint, Flagler County v. 2251 South Old Dixie: