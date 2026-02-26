Florida May Be Left Holding Bag for $608 Million Cost of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

A $608 million federal reimbursement that Florida’s been counting on to pay for the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” lockup won’t cover construction costs — if the money comes through at all, Justice Department lawyers have declared.
Instead, any potential dollars would only fund “operational costs,” not “construction or facility modification,” the DOJ said in a new federal court filing posted Tuesday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement may not even “materialize” at all, Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged in a separate filing.
This breaks from past assertions from both President Donald Trump and the DeSantis administration that the $608 million grant would largely foot the bill for Florida’s state-run detention centers.
“Any potential future federal funding is reimbursement-based, calculated per detainee, and available only for operational costs — not construction or facility modification,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson wrote.
“As it likely will be structured, there will be no potential federal funding of the facility’s design, siting, maintenance, or construction, and no federal approval authority over whether the facility is built at all,” he added.
Tuesday’s filings were part of an ongoing legal battle brought by the Friends of the Everglades, the Miccosukee Tribe, and Earthjustice against the federal government in hopes of shuttering the Everglades detention facility. The government, represented by DOJ lawyers, is appealing a lower court’s decision that sided with the activists.
The case centers on whether or not federal dollars going toward “Alligator Alcatraz” would mean it has to comply with federal environmental laws.
Florida has long waited for these federal dollars to come in. Although it was initially reported that DHS on Sep. 30 had awarded all $608 million to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, federal lawyers claimed Tuesday that the notice was simply a “letter from FEMA approving FDEM’s eligibility” for the grant.
FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said earlier this month that FEMA told him the DOJ is holding up the reimbursement. This comes amid a massive restructuring within the DHS under Secretary Kristi Noem, who’s overseen mass firings and drawn heat for imposing additional restrictions on FEMA spending. This includes requiring her personal sign-off on expenses of more than $100,000, which has greatly slowed disbursements.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has operated both the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” and Baker County’s “Deportation Depot” migrant lockups over the past few months at the governor’s direction. They’ve pulled more than $406 million from the state’s emergency response fund since August to cover anti-immigration costs, including payments for private jets, restaurant meals, and legal fees.
That number represents 70% of the total spent on immigration in the past three years. Although it’s unclear how much went toward modifying the detention facilities, more than $380 million was shelled out on contracts, including $92 million to a porta-potty company and $60 million on a disaster response business.
–Liv Caputo, Florida Phoenix
Comments
Laurel says
Oh! Don’t tell me! Is Trump up to his old practice of not paying people for jobs done, like he did in New York? The Art of the Deal!
Well, dig down deep “Free Florida,” DeSantis has your pockets…I mean backs.
What do you expect from people who name a concentration camp after a prison, in the middle of environmentally sensitive land? Ooooh! and “Deportation Depot”! The cleverness of it all just gives me chills!
Land of no turn signals says says
Damn,That money could have been used to support day care centers in Minnesota.
rwboggess says
Why is this not a surprise!?!?!?!?! The Florida taxpayers are left holding the bag for setting up a FEDERAL facility. A cost that the Federal government should cover 100%!! This would be no different than to have the Florida taxpayer foot the bill for building a military base in the state of Florida to be used solely for the use of military branch.
Sherry says
Of course Floridians will be on the hook for this de santis screw up!
Maga, are you starting to “get it” yet?
No surprise here says
So it is official, DeSantis has spent over $608 million buying MAGA votes for his next run for President and continues to spend more of our hard earned tax dollars in that scheme. He needs to be ousted from his position before he wastes anymore taxpayer dollars on this gamut. His incompetence does not stop there, his diversion of taxpayer funds to his wife’s charity is just another example of his wasteful and probably illegal activities. And lets not forget his diverting of tax payers money to Charter, Private and certain religious schools. Impeach him now, our in-step State Congress and State Senate should block his ability to waste anymore State funds on his dream.
JimboXYZ says
And with the Alligator Alley wild fires, it’s most likely going to be burned to the ground ? Seems like anytime the Developers & Government wants to land grab, they resort to Arson ? First Hawaii, 2024/2025 California, now 2026 Florida ? Not surprising that it’s not happening in states where nobody wants to be USA ? Between Volusia & Flagler Counties we’ve had 3 burn zones in 2026 ? Volusia has a burn ban in effect, outside of the 1 week burn ban in early Feb 2026 for the US-1 fire, I haven’t heard anything for Flagler County since & there was the 2nd fire that occurred. Until we get a \monsoon of a month for a rain, there should be zero fires for controlled burning & nobody needs to be lighting a fire in their back yard at the individual resident level.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/winds-concern-huge-florida-fire-162356203.html
https://www.observerlocalnews.com/news/2026/feb/25/daytona-beach-brush-fire-near-mosaic-neighborhood-grows-to-160-acres-in-one-day/
https://www.observerlocalnews.com/news/2026/feb/16/burn-ban-remains-as-wildfire-risk-stays-high-in-flagler-county/
Atwp says
Vote Republicans and get to pay the bill from Republicans unwise financial decisions. Their voters and non voters get the bill. Sound like something Trump himself will do. Campaigning in cities and leaving the cities with the bill. They voted Republicans and get the bill.
PaulT says
The acronyms are fighting but we’re the ones who are going to lose.
DOJ lawyers blocking a DHS approved FEMA refund for FDEM who paid for detention centers with our $ taxes..
Not really funny how the definition of ’emergency’ has changed i Floridians.
Do you remeber whenFEMA provided assistance then loans, or bailouts for Hurricane victims? Not any more, the Feds have decided States should take care of their own disaster recovery.
Unfortunately, in Florida the Department of Emergency Management has blown most of it’s funds buulding cages, to lock people in.
Admittedly they had a note from Trump promising to pay for the cages hut how dumb are they? As usual he reneged and tore the notr up, we all know that’s a trick he plays on sub contractors.
Maybe that’s what these agencies are to that oh so transactional administration in the White House which the MAGA’s bestowed on us all.
Greg says
Wow, not suprisef Trump woukdvstuff Florida up the butt for this money. Hey Gov, try kissing Trumps ass a bit longer and it might help!
Skibum says
Say it isn’t so!!! No drumph reimbursement check coming to the State of FL? Just like the convicted felon’s LIE that Americans would receive a tariff tax reimbursement check? Just like the LIE that Americans would receive a DOGE refund check? Just like the LIE that Americans would have a maximum 10% APR on our credit cards? Just like the LIE that Americans would be paying 1,500% less on prescription drugs? Just like the LIE that Americans are paying less than $2 for a gallon for gas?
HELLO all maga delusionists! Your daddy LIED to you again, still, and will continue to LIE to you about everything because that’s not only what he does, that is what he has ALWAYS done… and yet, you keep closing your ears and eyes to reality just to support and adore him. You know what that kind of following is called in the dictionary? A cult! You are IN A CULT!!!
Sherry says
Thank you Skibum! Unfortunately the actual Maga Cult members are not listening. At this point, if they have not come to their senses, they are too far gone and probably never will. They will die with trump’s ass on their lips. . .